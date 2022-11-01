Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Venice, FL, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Venice is $174 per month or $2,088 annually.
Car insurance in Venice is $157 less than the average cost of insurance in Florida.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Venice on average is National General.
Car Insurance in Venice, FL
The general average cost of car insurance in Florida is around $331 per month or $3,972 annually. However, the average for Venice is $157 less, at a monthly cost of $174 or $2,088 annually. It’s always important to compare car insurance quotes when shopping for a policy.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Cheapest Car Insurance in Venice, FL
What is the cheapest car insurance in Venice?
National General is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Venice, with rates starting at $113 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates because everyone has unique insurance needs.
The range of premium costs in Venice varies widely, but the majority of the city’s car insurance agencies offer quotes for under $200 per month, which can take a lot of stress off of potential customers whose first priority is affordable rates.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|National General
|$113
|Progressive
|$131
|Travelers
|$135
|Liberty Mutual
|$194
|Dairyland
|$206
|Hugo
|$62
|AssuranceAmerica Economy
|$114
|Direct Auto
|$149
|Infinity
|$163
|Safeco
|$173
|GAINSCO
|$174
|AssuranceAmerica
|$177
|Mercury
|$182
|Bristol West
|$223
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$239
|Pronto
|$262
|The General
|$268
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Florida
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Florida roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Florida[1] are:
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident. Florida is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$10,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Venice Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
When calculating potential rates for customers, car insurance companies often look at their driving records to determine how risky insuring them may be. Essentially, this means that the riskier the behavior shown on a record, the higher the rate[2]. For example, a driver with a clean record in Venice will pay significantly less than a driver with a DUI or an at-fault accident.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$177
|Speeding Ticket
|$237
|At-Fault Accident
|$258
|DUI
|$352
See More:
High-Risk Car Insurance Florida
Venice Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
A driver’s credit score is another way insurance agencies gauge risk in potential customers; however, this time it’s on a broader scale. If a driver’s general credit is low, it could mean they exercise riskier behavior more regularly. Therefore, companies try to reward responsible behavior by providing lower monthly rates[3].
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$155
|Good
|$183
|Average
|$201
|Poor
|$312
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Venice
Although many factors like gender, age, and year of your vehicle can affect rates, partaking in safe driving is a good way to keep insurance rates affordable in Venice because it’s one of the most significant factors used in determining your rates. Choosing budget-friendly providers is also a simple solution to finding cheap car insurance.
Comparing quotes online is another great way to get cheap car insurance. With Insurify, you can get instant access to real and personalized quotes in just a few minutes. Drivers should also think about bundling auto insurance with renters insurance or homeowners insurance, as many companies offer discounts for this.
Frequently Asked Questions
One of the best ways to find affordable car insurance is to get multiple quotes from providers, no matter where you live, so you can evaluate your options. Insurify can help drivers confidently decide on plans to fit their specific needs with our network of over 200 insurance companies throughout the U.S.
The average cost of auto insurance coverage in Venice is $174 or $2,088 annually. This is $157 less than the state’s average. However, many things can affect these numbers, like the age and gender of the driver, the year of the vehicle, and an individual’s driving record. Make sure to get multiple quotes when shopping for coverage to find the best personalized plan.
Different providers will vary in their initial quotes, but risk is the general factor that can spike insurance coverage quotes. For example, in Venice, a driver with a clean driving record will pay much less a month than a driver with an at-fault accident. Similarly, a driver with poor credit could add quite a bit to their monthly bill compared to a driver with excellent credit.
Insurify Insights
How Venice Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Venice, Florida below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Venice drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Florida in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Toyota Camry
Most Popular Car in Venice
#179
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Florida
#185
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Florida
#5
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Florida
#81
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Florida
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Venice drivers rank 175 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #175
- Percent of drivers in Venice with an accident: 7.3%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Venice drivers rank 5 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #5
- Percent of drivers in Venice with a DUI: 1.8%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Florida, Venice drivers rank 177 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #177
- Percent of drivers in Venice with a reckless driving offense: 0.9%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Florida, Venice drivers rank 190 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #190
- Percent of drivers in Venice with a reckless driving violation: 0.9%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Florida, Venice drivers rank 179 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #179
- Percent of drivers in Venice with a speeding ticket: 5.2%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Venice drivers rank 24 in clean driving records across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #24
- Percent of drivers in Venice with clean record: 83.3%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Venice drivers rank 36 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #36
- Percent of drivers in Venice with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.65%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
- State of Florida.com. "Florida Driving Records: What's Inside and How to Get a Copy." Accessed July 20, 2022
- Official Internet Site of the Florida Legislature. "Use of credit reports and credit scores by insurers." Accessed July 20, 2022