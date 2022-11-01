Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in St. Augustine, FL, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in St. Augustine is $199 per month or $2,388 yearly.
Car insurance in St. Augustine is $132 less than the average monthly cost in Florida.
The cheapest top car insurance in St. Augustine on average is National General.
Car Insurance in St. Augustine, FL
The average monthly cost of car insurance in St. Augustine is $199 per month, significantly less than the state average, so drivers in the city will have an easier time finding affordable rates. That being said, it’s still well worth your time to compare car insurance quotes from as many providers as possible before committing to a policy.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in St. Augustine, FL
What is the cheapest car insurance in St. Augustine?
National General is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in St. Augustine, with rates starting at $143 per month. It’s still very important to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.
Even though the average monthly cost of auto insurance coverage per month comes in at $199, drivers in St. Augustine can still find cheaper rates. Auto insurance rates in the city have a wide range, but how much you pay depends on your preferences, level of coverage, and insurance needs, so make sure you take the time to compare multiple quotes and companies.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|National General
|$143
|Progressive
|$159
|Travelers
|$187
|Bristol West
|$218
|Liberty Mutual
|$220
|Hugo
|$51
|AssuranceAmerica Economy
|$112
|Direct Auto
|$166
|Safeco
|$199
|AssuranceAmerica
|$202
|Infinity
|$219
|GAINSCO
|$223
|Mercury
|$230
|Dairyland
|$239
|Pronto
|$260
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$277
|The General
|$284
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Florida
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Florida roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Florida[1] are:
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident. Florida is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$10,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
St. Augustine Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
There are a number of factors that affect how much you pay for your policy. One thing that can make your premium skyrocket is a driving record full of violations and claims[2]. Getting speeding tickets, being at fault for accidents, and driving under the influence (DUI) can all increase your premium quite a bit, so it pays to drive safely.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$206
|Speeding Ticket
|$276
|At-Fault Accident
|$301
|DUI
|$410
High-Risk Car Insurance Florida
St. Augustine Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Another factor that impacts how much you pay for your car insurance is your credit score. Some states have outlawed this, but Florida insurance still uses it as a way to measure how likely you are to file a claim[3]. A higher credit score can lead to cheaper rates, as insurers see you as a reliable and risk-averse policyholder. Sadly, people with poor credit aren’t as lucky.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$169
|Good
|$199
|Average
|$219
|Poor
|$339
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in St. Augustine
There are a number of ways to save on your car insurance. You can look for eligible discounts or bundle your auto policy with any other existing policies, like life insurance, renters insurance, or homeowners insurance. But if you don’t want to do even more research or speak with a local agent, an easy way to save is by comparing rates online.
It only takes a few minutes to compare car insurance on Insurify. We do all the work to go through millions of quotes from hundreds of insurance companies in the market to help you look at rates side by side.
Frequently Asked Questions
You don’t need a big brand name to make sure you’re getting a high-quality policy at a rate you can afford. Any driver can get cheap car insurance by shopping around first. With Insurify, you can compare rates side by side to make sure you’re getting the best deal possible.
On average, car insurance in St. Augustine costs around $199 per month or $2,388 annually. However, know that this number isn’t one-size-fits-all. Each person will pay a different amount based on their unique driver profile, insurance needs, and more. Also, different insurers charge different rates, even for the same amount of coverage. This is why it’s important to shop around.
A number of different factors can drive up insurance rates. For example, if you need add-ons for reasons like increased accessibility, or extra coverage like roadside assistance, you could end up paying more. Certain aspects of your profile, like your age, driving history, credit score, vehicle type, and location down to your ZIP code, can also impact your insurance rates.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
- State of Florida.com. "Florida Driving Records: What's Inside and How to Get a Copy." Accessed July 22, 2022
- Official Internet Site of the Florida Legislature. "Use of credit reports and credit scores by insurers." Accessed July 22, 2022