Car Insurance in Oviedo, FL

Florida mandates that anyone who drives a vehicle must carry auto insurance. Since there are several options for Florida car insurance, ranging from full coverage to the state minimum, you will want to gather multiple quotes before purchasing a policy. In Oviedo, speaking with local insurance agencies and insurance agents may help you find lower rates.

Regardless of where you live in the state of Florida, you can expect rates for auto insurance coverage to vary from city to city. Cities such as Oviedo and Lakeland have average monthly rates of around $235, while other locations like Haines City are significantly more, with rates around $277.

Discover how cities like Oviedo, Lakeland, and Haines City compare when it comes to average monthly car insurance quotes in the table below.