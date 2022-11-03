4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 3, 2022
Car Insurance in Oviedo, FL
Florida mandates that anyone who drives a vehicle must carry auto insurance. Since there are several options for Florida car insurance, ranging from full coverage to the state minimum, you will want to gather multiple quotes before purchasing a policy. In Oviedo, speaking with local insurance agencies and insurance agents may help you find lower rates.
Regardless of where you live in the state of Florida, you can expect rates for auto insurance coverage to vary from city to city. Cities such as Oviedo and Lakeland have average monthly rates of around $235, while other locations like Haines City are significantly more, with rates around $277.
Discover how cities like Oviedo, Lakeland, and Haines City compare when it comes to average monthly car insurance quotes in the table below.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Oviedo is $250 per month, or $3000 annually.
Car insurance in Oviedo is $3 more than the average cost of car insurance in Florida.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Oviedo on average is Progressive, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Oviedo, FL
Drivers living in the Oviedo, FL, area have several options for where they purchase their car insurance. Speaking with local agents and shopping around with different providers like American Auto Insurance and Pontell Insurance can be a great strategy for finding the best rates.
Here are just a few of the other insurance companies located in Oviedo to consider speaking with:
|Insurance Provider in Oviedo
|Quotes
|AssuranceAmerica
|$157 /mo
|Travelers
|$191 /mo
|Bristol West
|$204 /mo
|Safeco
|$216 /mo
|Infinity
|$237 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Oviedo, FL
Large insurance providers such as State Farm, Allstate, GEICO, and Progressive are usually the first place drivers go for car insurance. However, several local insurance companies also offer affordable coverage options for Oviedo residents.
Discover which insurance companies in Oviedo have the highest ICS (Insurify Composite Score) below:
|Best Companies
|Score
|Safeco
|86
|$216 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$241 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$191 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Florida Cities
|Jacksonville
|$210/mo
|Miami
|$455/mo
|Tampa
|$482/mo
|Orlando
|$234/mo
|Oviedo
|$242/mo
|Florida
|$325/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Florida
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Florida roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Florida[1] are:
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident. Florida is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$10,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Oviedo Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
A driver's age is often one of the many factors that insurance companies use to determine what auto insurance rates to quote a customer. The younger a motorist is, the higher their monthly premium is more likely to be. This can be seen in the table below, where teens average $507 and drivers in their 60s only average $198 a month.
|Driver's Age
|Teens
|$507
|20s
|$317
|30s
|$257
|40s
|$233
|50s
|$205
|60s
|$198
|70s
|$214
|80s
|$238
Oviedo Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Insurance providers often use your driving record to help determine your overall monthly premium. If you keep a clean record for an extended period, your rates will likely stay low. However, your rates will most likely increase if you have high-risk incidents in your driving history, such as speeding tickets or at-fault accidents.
See how different incidents can affect your monthly car insurance in Florida in the table below:
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$259
|Speeding Ticket
|$313
|At-Fault Accident
|$342
|DUI
|$512
Oviedo Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Credit rating is often one factor that most drivers overlook out of all the criteria that insurance companies use to set your rates. However, having a good credit history can significantly impact how much you pay each month. For instance, drivers with an excellent credit rating pay an average of $209 a month, while a bad rating could mean paying as much as $323.
Use the table below to see how your credit rating could impact your average monthly premium.
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$209
|Good
|$223
|Average
|$260
|Bad
|$323
Oviedo DMV Information
As a driver, there are many reasons why you might go to the DMV. For new drivers, it is a place where you can get your first driver's license. For other motorists who need new plates, the DMV is a great place for that, too. If you are a resident of Oviedo, the closest DMV is located at:
1490 Swanson Drive Suite 100
Oviedo, FL, 32765
In addition to receiving your first license, this location also offers several services that you may need as you continue to drive. For example, you can get help with the following services at the Oviedo DMV:
Renew a registration
Transfer a title from one vehicle owner to another
Obtain a learner's permit
Take a defensive driving course
Public Transportation in Oviedo
For some Oviedo residents, driving isn't always an option. Luckily, there are options available in the city to help with getting around. For instance, LYNX provides public transportation through the NeighborLink 622/OVIEDO route.
To use LYNX for transportation, you will need to call 1 (407) 244-0808 at least two hours before you need to be picked up. Return services are also available with LYNX.
Keep in mind that the NeighborLink route only runs Monday through Saturday, so you will need to figure out a different mode of transportation on Sundays and holidays.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Oviedo
When considering an auto insurance policy, you want to make sure you keep two things in mind—affordability and your insurance needs. A plan may look appealing because of the price tag. But if it doesn't include protections such as liability coverage, property damage coverage, and bodily injury coverage, then the lower premium might not be worth it.
The best way to find the cheapest car insurance that keeps you protected is to shop around with different providers. Insurify makes the shopping experience easy by providing a single location where you can quickly compare free quotes from multiple providers within a matter of seconds.
FAQs - Oviedo, FL Car Insurance
Finding cheap car insurance in Oviedo is often a matter of shopping around at multiple insurance providers. Some agencies even offer low rates and discounts if you bundle multiple policies with your auto insurance, such as life insurance, renters insurance, and home insurance.
Compared to other cities in Florida like Orlando, Winter Springs, Lakeland, and Haines City, Oviedo has very affordable car insurance. On average, a driver will pay $234 a month for an insurance policy.
Many things can drive up the average cost of car insurance for drivers in Oviedo, FL. While there are things that you can't control, like age or gender, other factors like your driving history will have a more significant impact on your rates. For instance, a speeding ticket or an at-fault accident will both significantly increase your monthly premium.
Insurify Insights
How Oviedo Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Oviedo, Florida below:
Toyota Corolla
Most Popular Car in Oviedo
#86
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Florida
#31
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Florida
#198
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Florida
#133
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Florida
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Oviedo drivers rank 16 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #16
- Percent of drivers in Oviedo with an accident: 11.1%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Oviedo drivers rank 198 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #198
- Percent of drivers in Oviedo with a DUI: 0%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Florida, Oviedo drivers rank 27 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #27
- Percent of drivers in Oviedo with a reckless driving offense: 2.4%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Florida, Oviedo drivers rank 29 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #29
- Percent of drivers in Oviedo with a reckless driving violation: 2.7%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Florida, Oviedo drivers rank 86 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #86
- Percent of drivers in Oviedo with a speeding ticket: 7.2%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Oviedo drivers rank 203 in clean driving records across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #203
- Percent of drivers in Oviedo with clean record: 75.6%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Oviedo drivers rank 48 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #48
- Percent of drivers in Oviedo with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.38%
