Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Ormond Beach, FL, for 2022

auto insurance

Updated November 1, 2022

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Ormond Beach is $207 per month or $2,484 annually.

  • Car insurance in Ormond Beach is $124 less per month than the average cost of insurance in Florida.

  • The cheapest car insurance provider in Ormond Beach on average is Hugo, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.

Car Insurance in Ormond Beach, FL

If you’re looking for car insurance in Florida, be prepared to see some of the most expensive rates in the country. A few factors are to blame: severe weather, accident laws, traffic density, and high rates of uninsured drivers. However, cheap car insurance quotes are possible if you know where to look. Compare quotes with Insurify; it’s free and takes only five minutes!

Quotes by Top Companies

Hugo
$55
AssuranceAmerica Economy
$136
Travelers
$154
Direct Auto
$158
National General
$192

Cheapest Car Insurance in Ormond Beach, FL

What is the cheapest car insurance in Ormond Beach?

Hugo is the cheapest car insurance option on average in Ormond Beach, with rates starting at $55 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.

To find the most affordable insurance in your area, it’s important to shop around and compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurers; the price of similar coverage can vary. The companies below offer some of the cheapest premiums in the Sunshine State. Before buying, remember to ask an insurance agent about all possible discounts you might qualify for.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Hugo$55
AssuranceAmerica Economy$136
Travelers$154
Direct Auto$158
National General$192
AssuranceAmerica$195
Liberty Mutual$210
Safeco$211
Dairyland$219
Mercury$220
Progressive$222
Bristol West$244
Midvale Home & Auto$264
The General$271
Pronto$271
Infinity$288
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Best Car Insurance in Ormond Beach, FL

In addition to the insurance policy details and price, you should also look at aspects of the insurance company itself, like customer service and claims payout timing. The companies below ranked best in the Insurify Composite Score, which reflects quality, reliability, financial strength, customer satisfaction, complaint indexes, user reviews, and mobile app reviews.

Best CompaniesICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.Average Monthly Quote
Safeco86$211
Liberty Mutual82$210
Travelers80$154
National General58$192
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

  • The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

    Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Florida

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Florida roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Florida[1] are:

  • $10,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident. Florida is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.

  • $10,000 per accident for PIP

Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.

Ormond Beach Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age

Your age is one of the biggest factors in determining your car insurance rates. This is because insurance companies know that the youngest and oldest drivers are more likely to have an accident and therefore be more expensive to insure. Below are average car insurance premiums by age group for drivers in the state of Florida (not just Ormond Beach).

Driver’s AgeAverage Monthly Cost
Teens$541
20s$351
30s$290
40s$293
50s$269
60s$239
70s$239
80+$261
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Ormond Beach Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

To determine how much to charge you for insurance coverage, companies look at your driving record. Drivers with no recent violations or accidents will get lower rates because the companies don’t expect them to require big payouts, which would make them expensive to insure. The table below shows average rates in Florida for drivers with different histories.

Driver HistoryAverage Monthly Cost
Clean Record$208
Speeding Ticket$279
At-Fault Accident$304
DUI$414
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Ormond Beach Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Another key factor in determining your car insurance premium is your credit score. A high score indicates to insurers that you’re responsible and therefore less likely to get in an accident that requires the company to pay out. The table below shows the average monthly cost for Florida drivers in different credit tiers.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Cost
Excellent$177
Good$212
Average$230
Poor$357
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Ormond Beach

First, think about what kinds of coverage you need, and then compare prices from multiple companies in your area. Insurify makes it easy to get personalized quotes from multiple local insurers with a single search. You can buy online or through one of our real, live, objective insurance agents who can help you—for free!—at 1 (866) 455-5518.

Once you’ve found a plan you like, remember to take advantage of all available discounts as well as any major life events that might lower your rates, such as turning 25 (when rates start to go down), getting married, or having children.

Remember that getting caught underinsured might be against the law, and even if not, it could cause you severe financial hardship. Make sure you’re sufficiently covered to protect not only your vehicle but also your financial well-being. Compare auto insurance quotes to find the best possible policy for you!

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Florida car insurance premiums are among the highest in the nation. The most important thing you can do in the short term is to shop around and compare prices, which can vary greatly between insurance agencies.

  • Average monthly premiums on the cheaper end of the spectrum range between $55 and $288, but rates can go into the $500 range. Your individual rate will be determined by a multitude of factors, including the type of coverage you need, your demographic details like age, marital status, driving history, credit score, and more.

  • The same things that drive up car insurance rates everywhere: traffic violations, at-fault accidents, claims history, and bad credit.

  • Consider bundling additional insurance products with your auto policy, such as your renters insurance, home insurance, life insurance, or business insurance. Keep your driving record clear of accidents and tickets, and keep your credit score in good shape. And as much as you might want that sports car, remember that it’s likely more expensive to insure than a sedan.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Sources

  1. Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
