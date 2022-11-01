Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Lutz, FL, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Lutz is $300 per month or $3,600 annually.
Car insurance in Lutz is $31 less than the average cost of insurance in Florida.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Lutz on average is Progressive.
Car Insurance in Lutz, FL
Car insurance prices in Lutz sit at an average of $300 per month, slightly less than the state average. Florida requires drivers to carry car insurance coverage, so if you have to buy insurance, you might as well get the best rate possible. Comparing car insurance companies is one of the best ways to do that.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Cheapest Car Insurance in Lutz, FL
What is the cheapest car insurance in Lutz?
Progressive is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Lutz, with rates starting at $216 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.
There are plenty of car insurance companies in Lutz that offer a variety of coverage options, even as average Florida car insurance prices change. See the table below for average monthly rates from some of the top providers in the area.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$216
|National General
|$232
|Travelers
|$239
|Liberty Mutual
|$305
|Dairyland
|$363
|Hugo
|$49
|AssuranceAmerica Economy
|$210
|Direct Auto
|$266
|GAINSCO
|$310
|Mercury
|$313
|The General
|$353
|Safeco
|$354
|AssuranceAmerica
|$355
|Bristol West
|$368
|Infinity
|$387
|Pronto
|$387
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$388
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Florida
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Florida roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Florida[1] are:
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident. Florida is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$10,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Lutz Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Auto insurance rates change depending on your driving history. If you’ve got a clean driving record, you can expect to pay the lowest prices[2]. In Lutz, drivers with a clean record pay $306 per month on average. Most infractions will increase rates, yet despite these price changes, most providers offer plenty of discounts to help balance price with coverage.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$306
|Speeding Ticket
|$410
|At-Fault Accident
|$447
|DUI
|$609
See More:
High-Risk Car Insurance Florida
Lutz Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Insurance companies use credit score as an indicator of how reliable a driver will be when making payments or filing a claim[3]. A higher credit score generally shows insurance providers that you will be a safer driver who makes it a priority to make their payments on time, justifying a cheaper monthly premium. Drivers with a lower credit score pay more each month on average.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$270
|Good
|$319
|Average
|$350
|Poor
|$543
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Lutz
Comparing car insurance quotes is one of the fastest ways to find the cheapest car insurance in Lutz. With Insurify, you can compare different insurance rates from a range of insurance companies. It’s a quick way to find the cheapest auto insurance policy based on your situation, budget, and driver needs.
Drivers should also seriously consider bundling their auto insurance with renters or homeowners insurance since many companies offer reduced rates for these packages. Almost every insurance company will have discounts that you may qualify for, and not taking advantage of them is like throwing money away, so be sure to ask your insurance agency.
Frequently Asked Questions
One of the best ways to find cheap car insurance in Lutz is by comparing quotes online. Insurify acts as a virtual insurance agent, helping you compare auto insurance from companies like State Farm and Allstate to see which insurance fits your budget. You can even explore homeowners insurance options as well.
The average cost of car insurance in Lutz, Florida, is $300 per month. While each insurance option listed above differs in price, most insurers in Lutz are roughly near the $300 price range. Depending on your situation and driver details, you can likely find coverage for less than the average if you compare quotes and hunt for discounts.
There are several ways that car insurance rates go up in Lutz, Florida. As mentioned above, a less-than-stellar driving record can increase car insurance rates even if you have great liability coverage for property damage. Other factors, such as credit score, mileage, and age, can also drive up car insurance rates.
Insurify Insights
How Lutz Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Lutz, Florida below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Lutz drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Florida in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Toyota Corolla
Most Popular Car in Lutz
#164
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Florida
#50
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Florida
#52
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Florida
#56
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Florida
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Lutz drivers rank 7 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #7
- Percent of drivers in Lutz with an accident: 11.8%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Lutz drivers rank 52 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #52
- Percent of drivers in Lutz with a DUI: 1%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Florida, Lutz drivers rank 116 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #116
- Percent of drivers in Lutz with a reckless driving offense: 1.5%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Florida, Lutz drivers rank 97 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #97
- Percent of drivers in Lutz with a reckless driving violation: 1.8%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Florida, Lutz drivers rank 164 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #164
- Percent of drivers in Lutz with a speeding ticket: 5.5%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Lutz drivers rank 185 in clean driving records across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #185
- Percent of drivers in Lutz with clean record: 77%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Lutz drivers rank 15 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #15
- Percent of drivers in Lutz with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 2.35%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
- State of Florida.com. "Florida Driving Records: What's Inside and How to Get a Copy." Accessed July 14, 2022
- Official Internet Site of the Florida Legislature. "Use of credit reports and credit scores by insurers." Accessed July 14, 2022