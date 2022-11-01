Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Lake Worth Beach, FL, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
Car insurance in Lake Worth Beach costs an average of $362 a month or $4,344 a year.
Car insurance in Lake Worth Beach is $31 more than the average cost in Florida.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Lake Worth Beach on average is Travelers.
Car Insurance in Lake Worth Beach, FL
Finding the right car insurance plan in Lake Worth Beach can be overwhelming. With so many options to choose from, it’s hard to know which one is best for you. You also have cost to consider—living in Palm Beach County isn’t cheap. The average car insurance rate runs $362 a month, but you can find cheaper rates if you compare car insurance quotes before you buy.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Lake Worth Beach, FL
What is the cheapest car insurance in Lake Worth Beach?
Travelers is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Lake Worth Beach, with rates starting at $278 per month. It’s important to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.
Car insurance premiums are on the rise, and it’s difficult to find affordable rates, but insurance is a must-have in Lake Worth Beach because Florida state law requires it. There is quite a large range of premiums in the city, so it’s in your best interest to compare multiple companies.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$278
|Progressive
|$292
|National General
|$327
|Bristol West
|$327
|Liberty Mutual
|$389
|Hugo
|$116
|GAINSCO
|$263
|AssuranceAmerica Economy
|$270
|AssuranceAmerica
|$289
|Direct Auto
|$312
|Safeco
|$368
|Mercury
|$391
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$414
|Infinity
|$454
|The General
|$496
|Pronto
|$565
|Dairyland
|$576
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Florida
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Florida roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Florida[1] are:
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident. Florida is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$10,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Lake Worth Beach Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Insurers rely on your driving record and accident history to understand what kind of driver you are[2]. Having a spotty record can label you as a high-risk driver. The more accidents, speeding tickets, and other violations you have, the more you’ll pay for car insurance. Practicing defensive driving habits can help keep your auto insurance rates affordable.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$366
|Speeding Ticket
|$490
|At-Fault Accident
|$534
|DUI
|$728
High-Risk Car Insurance Florida
Lake Worth Beach Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Florida laws allow insurance companies to use your credit score when quoting you for car insurance coverage[3]. Drivers with higher credit scores tend to file fewer claims, which makes them cheaper to insure. That’s why you’ll typically pay less for premiums when you have an above-average credit score.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$321
|Good
|$379
|Average
|$417
|Poor
|$646
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Lake Worth Beach
Shopping around is one of the best ways to get cheap car insurance. Insurance agents can help you find cheap rates, but they don’t always guarantee you’re getting the lowest price. You could be paying way too much for your auto insurance and not even realize it. Luckily, Insurify makes it easy for you to compare car insurance companies side by side in just a few minutes.
Drivers should also consider bundling their auto insurance with renters insurance or homeowners insurance as many companies offer serious discounts for these packages. Whatever your insurance needs are, you should always make sure to check every available option to ensure that you’re getting the best possible deal.
Frequently Asked Questions
Shopping around is the best way to find cheap car insurance. Using a car insurance comparison tool like Insurify can help you get the cheapest rates. After all, driving can be expensive. Besides the cost of your car and gas, you also have to find the best way to protect it. The last thing you need is expensive car insurance rates adding more strain to your budget.
Lake Worth Beach drivers pay a pretty penny for car insurance coverage with an average cost of $362 per month. Your best bet for finding cheaper coverage is to compare auto insurance rates from multiple providers.
Insurance rates are based on a number of factors. For example, having a poor driving and accident history and a low credit score can increase your premiums. But your cost can change depending on the company, too. That’s why shopping around for coverage to compare quotes is so important to finding the cheapest rate.
Insurify Insights
How Lake Worth Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Lake Worth, Florida below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Lake Worth drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Florida in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Toyota Camry
Most Popular Car in Lake Worth
#132
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Florida
#164
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Florida
#73
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Florida
#66
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Florida
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Lake Worth drivers rank 155 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #155
- Percent of drivers in Lake Worth with an accident: 7.8%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Lake Worth drivers rank 73 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #73
- Percent of drivers in Lake Worth with a DUI: 0.8%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Florida, Lake Worth drivers rank 165 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #165
- Percent of drivers in Lake Worth with a reckless driving offense: 1.1%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Florida, Lake Worth drivers rank 154 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #154
- Percent of drivers in Lake Worth with a reckless driving violation: 1.4%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Florida, Lake Worth drivers rank 132 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #132
- Percent of drivers in Lake Worth with a speeding ticket: 6.2%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Lake Worth drivers rank 84 in clean driving records across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #84
- Percent of drivers in Lake Worth with clean record: 80.6%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Lake Worth drivers rank 50 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #50
- Percent of drivers in Lake Worth with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.36%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
- State of Florida.com. "Florida Driving Records: What's Inside and How to Get a Copy." Accessed July 14, 2022
- Official Internet Site of the Florida Legislature. "Use of credit reports and credit scores by insurers." Accessed July 14, 2022