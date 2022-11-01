Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Hudson, FL, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Hudson is $247 per month or $2,964 annually.
Car insurance in Hudson is $84 less than the average cost of insurance in Florida.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Hudson on average is National General.
Car Insurance in Hudson, FL
Florida’s average driver spends around $331 a month or $3,972 annually. The average monthly cost of a car insurance policy in Hudson is $84 less than the state’s average, which is wonderful for drivers on a budget. That said, insurance is not a one-size-fits-all decision. There are many factors to keep in mind when comparing car insurance quotes and providers.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Hudson, FL
What is the cheapest car insurance in Hudson?
National General is the cheapest top car insurance option on average in Hudson, with rates starting at $175 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is different.
Though many things can affect the monthly cost of a driver’s insurance, the overall average for Hudson is around $247 a month. As always, you should compare multiple quotes before committing to a provider.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|National General
|$175
|Progressive
|$212
|Travelers
|$225
|Dairyland
|$273
|Bristol West
|$289
|Liberty Mutual
|$294
|Hugo
|$73
|AssuranceAmerica Economy
|$148
|Direct Auto
|$220
|AssuranceAmerica
|$228
|GAINSCO
|$235
|Mercury
|$283
|Infinity
|$286
|Pronto
|$302
|Safeco
|$303
|The General
|$327
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$329
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Florida
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Florida roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Florida[1] are:
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident. Florida is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$10,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Hudson Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Driving history is an essential factor that goes into calculating car insurance rates[2]. A driver that has an at-fault accident on their driving record in Hudson could find themselves paying $117 more a month than a driver with a clean record. The same principle holds true for a driver who tends to speed, so make sure to keep your wallet in mind when you’re on the road.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$254
|Speeding Ticket
|$340
|At-Fault Accident
|$371
|DUI
|$505
High-Risk Car Insurance Florida
Hudson Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Risk is another trait that auto insurance agencies analyze. Generally, drivers with a lower credit score are more likely to file insurance claims. Therefore, credit scores can affect the scale of a quote when applying[3]. However, some states have banned these criteria. In Hudson, a driver with excellent credit could pay much less per month than a driver with poor credit.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$215
|Good
|$254
|Average
|$279
|Poor
|$432
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Hudson
On paper, the easiest and quickest way to get the cheapest insurance in Hudson, Florida, would be to keep a clean driving record, high credit score, and just choose the cheapest provider. If you can’t make these things happen, there are plenty of affordable plans and discounts still on the table, such as buying an older vehicle, driving safely, or choosing a local provider.
No matter your situation, though, it’s always best to look at three quotes minimum when shopping for auto insurance. With Insurify, drivers can find all they need in one spot by comparing real-time car insurance quotes from a myriad of insurance providers for both new and pre-owned vehicles in just a few minutes.
Frequently Asked Questions
Finding the cheapest car insurance in Hudson mostly depends on the right agency paired with a good driving history and high credit score. Make sure to compare auto insurance quotes that fit your budget and lifestyle. And keep an eye out for any discounts you may qualify for such as bundling auto insurance with home or renters insurance.
On average, car insurance in Hudson costs around $247 a month or $2,964 a year. However, this may depend on the provider. depending on other factors like the driver’s age and gender, year of the car, and, of course, driving history.
According to Insurify’s data, the most telling numbers are found in a driver’s history. Both speeding tickets and at-fault accidents drive the average quote up considerably. Other factors like credit score and which provider a driver chooses will also affect how affordable coverage can be.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
