Updated November 3, 2022
Car Insurance in Haines City, FL
Residents of Haines City and other Florida cities must have car insurance to stay legal on the road. The average cost of Floridacar insurance is $331 per month, and while that is higher than the national average, finding cheaper car insurance in Florida is possible. Compare quotes with Insurify and find the cheapest car insurance today. It only takes five minutes!
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Haines City is $262 per month, or $3144 annually.
Car insurance in Haines City is $15 more than the average cost of car insurance in Florida.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Haines City on average is AssuranceAmericaEconomy, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Haines City, FL
Because every insurance company weighs information such as your age and driving record differently, some car insurance providers are able to offer cheaper insurance than others. Below are the cheapest car insurance companies in Haines City on average, but it’s always a good idea to compare car insurance quotes to make sure you find the absolute best rate possible.
|Insurance Provider in Haines City
|Insurance Provider in Haines City
|Quotes
|Bristol West
|$201 /mo
|Travelers
|$210 /mo
|Direct Auto
|$213 /mo
|GAINSCO
|$248 /mo
|The General
|$263 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Haines City, FL
Finding a quality insurance company is important because you want an insurance provider that can offer good customer service and reliably pay claims. We analyzed factors that reflect quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company to calculate its Insurify Composite Score. Below are the best Florida auto insurance companies by our ranking system.
|Best Companies
|Score
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes
|Safeco
|86
|$296 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$289 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$210 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Florida Cities
|Jacksonville
|$210/mo
|Miami
|$455/mo
|Tampa
|$482/mo
|Orlando
|$234/mo
|Haines City
|$266/mo
|Florida
|$329/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Florida
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Florida roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Florida[1] are:
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident. Florida is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$10,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Haines City Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Young drivers, who are historically more likely to get into car accidents, will pay the most for auto insurance coverage while drivers in their 50s and 60s see the lowest monthly costs in Florida. The following is what you can expect to pay for car insurance in Florida based on your age. Keep in mind that this is statewide data and rates may vary in Haines City.
|Driver's Age
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Teens
|$507
|20s
|$317
|30s
|$257
|40s
|$233
|50s
|$205
|60s
|$198
|70s
|$214
|80+
|$238
Haines City Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Insurance premiums are largely decided by your driving history. A driver with a DUI, an accident, or even lesser traffic infractions such as a speeding ticket on their record will usually pay more than a driver with a clean record. Here’s what drivers with these infractions pay on average for car insurance when compared to drivers with a clean driving record in Haines City.
|Driving History
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$260
|Speeding Ticket
|$313
|At-Fault Accident
|$342
|DUI
|$515
Haines City Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Your credit history can also impact your car insurance costs. Haines City drivers with excellent and good credit scores have the cheapest average monthly car insurance costs, while those with a poor credit score can expect to pay more. Here’s what you can expect to pay per month, on average, in Haines City, Florida.
|Credit Tier
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$255
|Good
|$272
|Average
|$317
|Bad
|$395
Haines City DMV Information
Haines City, Florida is home to one driver’s license office, which offers the following services: driver’s license and renewal, identification cards, written tests, road tests, commercial driver’s license (CDL), CDL written tests. The office is open from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and is located at:
930 Lily Ave. East
Haines City, FL 33844
Phone number: (863) 421-3202
Public Transportation in Haines City
Residents of Haines City and the surrounding cities in Polk County, Florida have plenty of options when it comes to public transportation. The Lynx buses offer routes around Polk County with multiple stops in Haines City.
For residents of Haines City who don’t drive but want more privacy than a public bus can offer, Uber and Lyft are available in the area. Still, many residents drive to get around Haines City and drivers should make sure they’re properly insured before getting behind the wheel.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Haines City
The easiest way to find the best and cheapest car insurance in Haines City, Florida is to compare quotes.
You'll just need to answer a few questions about your vehicle and driving history to get started.
For more detailed Florida city level guides, check out these below.
FAQs - Haines City, FL Car Insurance
The best way to find cheap car insurance in Haines City, Florida is to compare quotes with Insurify . We’ll provide you with quotes from national providers like Allstate and State Farm as well as quotes from local agencies so you can rest easy knowing you’ve found the cheapest car insurance policy available.
The average cost of Haines Cityauto insurance is $269 per month, but no two drivers are the same and rates will vary depending on your driving record, your age, your credit score, and more. To find the cheapest car insurance for you, it’s always a good idea to shop around and compare quotes. The best insurance company might be one you’ve never even heard of!
Car insurance costs in Haines City, Florida are significantly higher than the national average and factors in your driving record such as a DUI or speeding ticket can drive up your premiums further. Your costs will also vary based on the type of car insurance policy you buy. For example, a full-coverage policy will be more expensive than a liability only policy.
Insurify Insights
How Haines City Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Haines City, Florida below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Haines City drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Florida in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Toyota Corolla
Most Popular Car in Haines City
#64
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Florida
#43
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Florida
#186
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Florida
#20
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Florida
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Haines City drivers rank 41 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #41
- Percent of drivers in Haines City with an accident: 9.8%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Haines City drivers rank 186 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #186
- Percent of drivers in Haines City with a DUI: 0.3%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Florida, Haines City drivers rank 20 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #20
- Percent of drivers in Haines City with a reckless driving offense: 2.5%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Florida, Haines City drivers rank 20 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #20
- Percent of drivers in Haines City with a reckless driving violation: 3%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Florida, Haines City drivers rank 64 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #64
- Percent of drivers in Haines City with a speeding ticket: 7.7%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Haines City drivers rank 173 in clean driving records across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #173
- Percent of drivers in Haines City with clean record: 77.6%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Haines City drivers rank 121 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #121
- Percent of drivers in Haines City with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.74%
Sources
- Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022