Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Delray Beach, FL, for 2022

Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Delray Beach is $330 per month or $3,960 yearly.
Car insurance in Delray Beach is $1 less than the average cost of insurance in Florida.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Delray Beach on average is Travelers.
Car Insurance in Delray Beach, FL
The cost of living in Delray Beach is higher than the national average, and it shows when you’re shopping for car insurance. The average cost of car insurance is $330 per month. If you’re overwhelmed by pricier premiums, you’re not alone. However, cheap car insurance for Delray Beach drivers is possible if you take the time to compare car insurance quotes online.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Delray Beach, FL
What is the cheapest car insurance in Delray Beach?
Travelers is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Delray Beach, with rates starting at $235 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s insurance needs are different.
Car insurance rates in Delray Beach range quite a bit. An auto insurance policy from Travelers costs an average of $235, while Bristol West costs $385 per month on average. It pays to shop around when looking for coverage.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$235
|Progressive
|$251
|National General
|$313
|Liberty Mutual
|$316
|Bristol West
|$385
|Hugo
|$127
|AssuranceAmerica
|$281
|AssuranceAmerica Economy
|$295
|Direct Auto
|$301
|Safeco
|$320
|Mercury
|$360
|Infinity
|$364
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$373
|Dairyland
|$444
|The General
|$451
|Pronto
|$467
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Florida
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Florida roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Florida[1] are:
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident. Florida is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$10,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Delray Beach Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your driving history can make or break your auto insurance rates[2]. Insurers rely on your driving record as a factor when setting your premiums. The more tickets and accidents you have, the more you’ll pay for auto insurance. That’s because the provider could label you as high-risk, and more risk can mean more claims, which makes you more expensive to insure.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$331
|Speeding Ticket
|$444
|At-Fault Accident
|$483
|DUI
|$659
High-Risk Car Insurance Florida
Delray Beach Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Florida laws allow car insurance companies to use your credit score as a factor to determine your rates[3]. The insurer can’t make a decision based only on your credit rating, but it can put you in a more expensive tier if your score is below average. Responsible financial decisions, such as making payments on time and keeping debt low, can help you save on car insurance.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$330
|Good
|$379
|Average
|$416
|Poor
|$645
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Delray Beach
Finding cheap car insurance in Delray Beach is possible. However, it requires some diligence on your part. You can’t assume your current insurer is giving you the best rates. Some companies reward loyalty by offering discounts, but your savings are typically higher if you change companies.
It’s easier than ever to shop for car insurance when using Insurify. Instead of requesting individual quotes, you can use Insurify to compare car insurance from multiple insurance companies in one place. Drivers should also consider bundling their auto insurance with renters insurance or homeowners insurance. With the right insurer, this could save you hundreds.
Frequently Asked Questions
It doesn’t have to take a lot of time to find cheap car insurance quotes. If you’re in Delray Beach, start by getting quotes from at least three different providers. You can also contact your current insurance agent to see if they can offer additional discounts to lower your premiums. Use an online quote-comparison tool to make comparing rates easier and faster.
The average car insurance premium for Delray Beach drivers is $330 per month. However, your cost could be more or less, depending on age, vehicle type, coverage options, and other factors. Travelers, Progressive, and National General offer average monthly premiums of less than $330.
A poor driving record and low credit score can increase car insurance premiums. The type of car you drive is another factor. Insurers charge different rates for different vehicles because they have varying levels of risk. For example, if you have a sports car or an expensive luxury vehicle, your rates will be higher than if you drive a standard four-door sedan.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
- State of Florida.com. "Florida Driving Records: What's Inside and How to Get a Copy." Accessed July 30, 2022
- Official Internet Site of the Florida Legislature. "Use of credit reports and credit scores by insurers." Accessed July 30, 2022