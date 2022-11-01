Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in DeLand, FL, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in DeLand is $220 per month or $2,640 annually.
Car insurance in DeLand is $111 less than the average cost of insurance in Florida.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in DeLand on average is Travelers.
Car Insurance in DeLand, FL
Finding affordable car insurance coverage is not always easy. That’s why we put this guide together—to help you find low insurance premiums. We’ll start with a list of average quotes from the top insurance companies in DeLand, then break down what raises premiums and how to find the best rates. Always make sure to compare car insurance quotes when buying a policy.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in DeLand, FL
What is the cheapest car insurance in DeLand?
Travelers is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in DeLand, with rates starting at $189 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.
Below, you’ll find a list of average quotes from a full stack of insurance providers in DeLand. Keep in mind that this is only a starting point. Depending on your driving record, age, insurance needs, and car, insurance companies will offer you varying car insurance quotes. This is why it’s so important to take the time to compare car insurance companies.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$189
|National General
|$191
|Liberty Mutual
|$235
|Progressive
|$243
|Dairyland
|$245
|Hugo
|$60
|AssuranceAmerica Economy
|$152
|Direct Auto
|$176
|GAINSCO
|$190
|Safeco
|$231
|AssuranceAmerica
|$233
|Bristol West
|$247
|Mercury
|$250
|Pronto
|$251
|Infinity
|$261
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$264
|The General
|$326
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Florida
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Florida roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Florida[1] are:
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident. Florida is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$10,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
DeLand Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
If you’ve got any infractions on your driving record, DeLand auto insurance companies might raise your rates[2]. In this table, you can see that a DUI can make your auto insurance policy much more expensive than it would otherwise be. Cheap Florida insurance is already challenging to find, so avoiding violations is step one to getting cheap liability coverage.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$224
|Speeding Ticket
|$300
|At-Fault Accident
|$327
|DUI
|$446
High-Risk Car Insurance Florida
DeLand Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
In DeLand, a good credit score can help lower your insurance premiums on average[3]. Car insurance companies charge more for insurance coverage if they think you’re at risk for not paying your bills, so good credit gives them peace of mind and can help you save quite a lot of money.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$187
|Good
|$221
|Average
|$243
|Poor
|$377
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in DeLand
Finding cheap auto insurance in DeLand will take some effort. Insurance agencies price their policies based on a variety of factors, and many companies have their own specialties and styles, so finding a cheap insurance policy that meets your needs is essentially a matchmaking process. One of the best ways to navigate this process is by comparing car insurance quotes.
With Insurify’s quote-comparison tool, you’ll get a bird’s-eye view of top auto insurance companies in Volusia County. In just a few minutes, you can see free quotes from DeLand insurance providers, personalized to you. You’ll take a critical step toward finding affordable insurance coverage that covers you well, and cheap insurance just makes life in DeLand better.
Frequently Asked Questions
If you own watercraft, bundling your auto insurance with boat insurance and renters insurance or homeowners insurance is a great way to save money. But the important way to find cheap auto insurance is to look around for as many quotes as you can. This can be time-consuming, but with Insurify, you can do it all in one place.
On average, DeLand auto insurance costs $220 per month. That’s on par with Florida insurance premiums on average. Life in the Sunshine State comes at a price—but a little effort can help drive your insurance premiums down, freeing up room in your budget for fishing, days at the speedway, and other things you love to do.
In DeLand, a DUI will have a significant impact on your car insurance rates, more so than an at-fault car accident. Additionally, DeLand drivers with poor credit will pay higher rates than drivers with better credit. However, drivers can counter these factors by taking advantage of the many discounts available from most car insurance companies.
Insurify Insights
How Deland Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Deland, Florida below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Deland drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Florida in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in Deland
#98
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Florida
#95
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Florida
#151
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Florida
#116
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Florida
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Deland drivers rank 126 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #126
- Percent of drivers in Deland with an accident: 8.4%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Deland drivers rank 151 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #151
- Percent of drivers in Deland with a DUI: 0.4%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Florida, Deland drivers rank 134 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #134
- Percent of drivers in Deland with a reckless driving offense: 1.3%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Florida, Deland drivers rank 141 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #141
- Percent of drivers in Deland with a reckless driving violation: 1.5%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Florida, Deland drivers rank 98 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #98
- Percent of drivers in Deland with a speeding ticket: 6.9%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Deland drivers rank 107 in clean driving records across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #107
- Percent of drivers in Deland with clean record: 79.9%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Deland drivers rank 91 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #91
- Percent of drivers in Deland with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
