Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Brandon, FL, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Brandon is $336 per month or $4,032 annually.
Car insurance in Brandon is $5 more than the average cost of insurance in Florida.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Brandon on average is Progressive.
Car Insurance in Brandon, FL
Car insurance in Florida will cost you about $331 monthly or $3,972 annually, which is only $5 cheaper than the average monthly insurance cost in Brandon. The average cost of insurance coverage will differ from city to city and between insurance companies, and the best way to find the cheapest coverage is by comparing car insurance quotes.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Cheapest Car Insurance in Brandon, FL
What is the cheapest car insurance in Brandon?
Progressive is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Brandon, with rates starting at $257 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.
Many providers serve Brandon, and the cost of your insurance policy will vary depending on the provider. It makes sense that auto insurance rates vary because different insurance carriers value information like your driving record, accident history, and credit tier differently. Below are some insurers offering auto insurance coverage in Brandon.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$257
|National General
|$264
|Travelers
|$276
|Liberty Mutual
|$369
|Bristol West
|$401
|Dairyland
|$417
|Hugo
|$100
|AssuranceAmerica Economy
|$186
|Direct Auto
|$251
|The General
|$343
|GAINSCO
|$345
|Mercury
|$362
|Safeco
|$396
|AssuranceAmerica
|$409
|Pronto
|$433
|Infinity
|$442
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$459
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Florida
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Florida roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Florida[1] are:
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident. Florida is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$10,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Brandon Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Several conditions affect your Florida car insurance premiums, making them either cheaper or more expensive[2]. For instance, your driving record, which includes information like speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUI/DWI records, will significantly impact your car insurance rates. Below are the insurance rates for Brandon, FL, by driver history.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$337
|Speeding Ticket
|$452
|At-Fault Accident
|$492
|DUI
|$671
See More:
High-Risk Car Insurance Florida
Brandon Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Your credit score can impact your insurance premium, and insurance providers in Brandon are no exception[3]. It plays a significant role in determining your insurance rates, and essentially, better credit often gets you cheaper car insurance rates. Below is how your credit tier affects your monthly cost of insurance in Brandon.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$287
|Good
|$339
|Average
|$373
|Poor
|$578
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Brandon
Affordable insurance is easy to come by in Brandon if you have good credit and your driving record is clean. These two crucial factors drive premiums down. Another great way of getting cheap insurance is through discounts (like bundling with home insurance or renters insurance) and comparing rates from various insurance providers—Insurify can help you with this.
Quality car insurance doesn’t have to be expensive. Insurify specializes in providing drivers in Brandon, FL, with the cheapest insurance rates possible. Despite poor credit or a rough driving record, our car insurance comparison site will allow you to find the most affordable insurance products in your area.
Frequently Asked Questions
One of the best ways to save money on insurance is shopping around for the cheapest quotes. However, researching different companies and filling out the paperwork can be tedious, and that’s where Insurify comes in. Let us do all the hard work of finding and comparing quotes from different providers in your area, then you can choose which insurance policy works best for you.
The average cost of car insurance in Brandon is about $336 monthly, $5 more expensive than the average cost of insurance in Florida. However, the cost of car insurance varies depending on provider, location, vehicle type, and many other factors. Only by comparing quotes can you find the cheapest coverage options in your area.
When calculating insurance premiums, several things are considered, including your ZIP code, age, driving record, and credit score. These things can drive up your insurance rates when they don’t match what insurance agencies want to see.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
- State of Florida.com. "Florida Driving Records: What's Inside and How to Get a Copy." Accessed June 10, 2022
- Official Internet Site of the Florida Legislature. "Use of credit reports and credit scores by insurers." Accessed June 10, 2022