Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Altamonte Springs, FL, for 2022

Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Altamonte Springs is $245/mo. or $2,940 annually.
Car insurance in Altamonte Springs is $86 less than the average monthly cost in Florida.
The cheapest top car insurer in Altamonte Springs on average is Progressive.
Car Insurance in Altamonte Springs, FL
On average, car insurance in Altamonte Springs costs $245 monthly, but this amount varies based on a number of things, like your insurance needs and the company you buy from. There are a lot of ways to get a policy to fit your budget without having to skimp on the auto insurance coverage you need, and one of those ways is comparing car insurance quotes online.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Altamonte Springs, FL
What is the cheapest car insurance in Altamonte Springs?
Progressive is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Altamonte Springs, with rates starting at $215 per month. It’s still vital to compare car insurance rates since everyone’s situation is unique.
You don’t necessarily need to buy from a big brand name to get a high-quality policy. There are plenty of smaller and local insurance agencies and companies that offer the coverage you need at a price you can afford. See the table below for the average monthly rates from providers in Altamonte Springs.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$215
|Travelers
|$235
|National General
|$245
|Liberty Mutual
|$274
|Dairyland
|$290
|Hugo
|$66
|AssuranceAmerica Economy
|$151
|Direct Auto
|$188
|Pronto
|$239
|Safeco
|$242
|AssuranceAmerica
|$243
|GAINSCO
|$245
|Bristol West
|$293
|Mercury
|$300
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$305
|The General
|$315
|Infinity
|$326
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Florida
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Florida roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Florida[1] are:
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident. Florida is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$10,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Altamonte Springs Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
There are a lot of reasons you might find your rates or premiums higher than usual. One of the biggest factors that affect how much you pay for your insurance policy is your driving history[2]. Everyone has a unique driving record that impacts costs. If yours is full of violations like car accidents, speeding tickets, and other violations, chances are that you’ll end up paying more.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$256
|Speeding Ticket
|$343
|At-Fault Accident
|$374
|DUI
|$509
High-Risk Car Insurance Florida
Altamonte Springs Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Another reason you might see rates higher than average is your credit score. While some states have outlawed using this to impact the cost of insurance products, Florida still uses it to judge things like your financial health and level of responsibility[3]. People with a higher score tend to benefit and are rewarded with cheaper costs, while those with poor credit see the opposite.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$216
|Good
|$256
|Average
|$281
|Poor
|$436
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Altamonte Springs
If you want to save on your monthly bill, you can try bundling your auto insurance with other policies you already own, like renters insurance, homeowners insurance, life insurance, and more. You could also cut out extra add-ons to save, as well as look around for eligible discounts, like having multiple drivers on your policy or reduced rates for students.
You can get the protection you need at a price you can afford when you shop around. No one should have to skimp on necessary coverage like increased accessibility, medical payments, or protection against vandalism just to save money. Insurify can help you compare rates easily and without ever having to dial a phone number to speak with an insurance agent.
Frequently Asked Questions
Shopping around can help you find a cheap policy. Insurify does all the hard work so that you can compare car insurance quotes in just a few minutes. It shouldn’t cost an arm and a leg to get the coverage you need. We can help you compare rates side by side so you can drive down Douglas Ave with the peace of mind that you and your loved ones are safe on the road.
The average cost of car insurance in Altamonte Springs is $245 per month. If this number looks out of your budget, don’t worry; this number isn’t one-size-fits-all. Every person will pay a different amount based on a lot of factors, like the type of car you drive, your unique driving history, and even your age. Remember this when you shop around.
There are a lot of different reasons you might see your rates be higher than the average. One of the biggest ones is your driving record. When insurance companies see a long list of collisions, claims, and tickets, they see you as a high-risk driver who could cost them a lot of money. Being a cautious driver is one of the easiest ways to get low rates and earn big savings.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
