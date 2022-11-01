Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Woodland Hills, CA, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Woodland Hills is $252 per month or $3,024 yearly.
Car insurance in Woodland Hills is $4 less than the average monthly cost in California.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Woodland Hills on average is Dairyland.
Car Insurance in Woodland Hills, CA
Life is pretty great in Woodland Hills. But what can make it even better? Amazing car insurance rates. Beating California auto insurance prices is no small feat, but in this article, we can help Woodland Hills drivers find their dream policies. Read on for a guide to the cheapest auto insurance in the Santa Monica Mountains and the best way to compare quotes online.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Woodland Hills, CA
What is the cheapest car insurance in Woodland Hills?
Dairyland is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Woodland Hills, with rates starting at $171 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates because everyone’s situation is unique.
In the table below, we’ve compiled car insurance quotes from the best auto insurance companies in Woodland Hills. With the average quotes available here, you can see that lots of providers have affordable rates. Your personal auto insurance quote could be different, depending on some factors we will explore.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Dairyland
|$171
|Travelers
|$190
|Progressive
|$228
|National General
|$322
|Bristol West
|$355
|Bluefire
|$104
|Mile Auto
|$155
|Freedom National
|$163
|Metromile
|$178
|21st Century
|$194
|Clearcover
|$203
|Mercury
|$216
|Anchor
|$227
|SafeAuto
|$240
|Aspire General
|$244
|Sun Coast
|$257
|Workmen’s
|$268
|Safeco
|$283
|MAPFRE
|$286
|Kemper
|$320
|Stillwater
|$351
|Infinity
|$408
|Pronto
|$436
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in California
All motor vehicles operated or parked on California roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in California[1] are:
$15,000 per person for bodily injury
$30,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. California is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$5,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Woodland Hills Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
When you get in a car accident, fined with a speeding ticket, or convicted of a DUI, insurance companies charge you higher rates for auto insurance coverage on the assumption that you’re more likely to get in an at-fault accident and file a claim[2]. You can see in this table that California car insurance is cheapest for drivers with clean driving records.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$276
|Speeding Ticket
|$370
|At-Fault Accident
|$403
|DUI
|$549
Woodland Hills Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
In most states, your credit score will have a significant effect on your insurance premiums. But thankfully, California regulations prohibit insurance companies from using your credit score to set rates[3]. That is great news for those who struggle with poor credit. Financial woes don’t have to keep you from a robust insurance policy.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Woodland Hills
With so many California insurance companies, it can be daunting to try to find one that provides you with affordable insurance coverage that meets your insurance needs. You have to be like a Hollywood agent looking for the newest talent. The only way to be sure you have the best rates is to compare quotes from all the insurance companies you can.
That’s why Insurify is such a star in the insurance field. For free, Insurify scans the Woodland Hills insurance market and presents you with quotes personalized to you, ready to click and buy. It’s luxurious to have an online tool to help you find the best quotes on auto insurance coverage in just minutes. But it’s even better when that luxury saves you money.
Frequently Asked Questions
First and foremost, if you buy multiple insurance products—such as home insurance or renters insurance—alongside your auto insurance, you should make sure to buy from one insurance agency since providers will give you a discount for bundling. But the most important way to get cheap car insurance is to get as many quotes as you can.
The average Woodland Hills car insurance policy costs $252 per month, according to Insurify’s database. Of course, California, and Los Angeles especially, is pricey—but there’s a lot you can do to bring that number down, like comparing car insurance quotes online. For instance, it’s much cheaper to insure a Honda than a Ferrari.
When you get in a car accident, your insurance rates for liability coverage will definitely go up. The premium on your auto insurance policy will vary according to your driving history, the car you drive, the location it’s parked, and whether you commute to Los Angeles—the fender bender capital of America—or just drive to the mountains for hikes.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
