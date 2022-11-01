Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Watsonville, CA, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Watsonville is $193 per month or $2,316 annually.
Car insurance in Watsonville is $63 less than the average cost of insurance in California.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Watsonville on average is Travelers.
Car Insurance in Watsonville, CA
Like most areas in California, Watsonville has a high cost of living compared to the rest of the U.S., but car insurance rates are surprisingly reasonable, as the average premium comes in under $200 per month. You have a chance to pay even less, depending on your situation and risk factors, and one of the best ways to do that is by comparing car insurance quotes online.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Watsonville, CA
What is the cheapest car insurance in Watsonville?
Travelers is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Watsonville, with rates starting at $133 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.
Drivers in the market for a new auto insurance policy have plenty of options in Watsonville. The table below lists the average premiums for the various providers in the city. Remember that your individual rate depends on your personal driving details, so you should always compare quotes before purchasing a policy.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$133
|Progressive
|$160
|National General
|$163
|Bristol West
|$210
|Dairyland
|$344
|Bluefire
|$76
|Kemper
|$83
|Mile Auto
|$102
|Aspire General
|$136
|Clearcover
|$143
|21st Century
|$144
|Anchor
|$145
|SafeAuto
|$146
|Freedom National
|$156
|Mercury
|$157
|Workmen’s
|$176
|Safeco
|$178
|Sun Coast
|$181
|Infinity
|$316
|Pronto
|$430
|Stillwater
|$467
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in California
All motor vehicles operated or parked on California roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in California[1] are:
$15,000 per person for bodily injury
$30,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. California is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$5,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Watsonville Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
How much you pay for car insurance coverage is heavily influenced by your driving habits and driving record. Good drivers with a squeaky-clean history can pay some of the cheapest rates[2]. DUIs, at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and other traffic violations can raise your rates. Here’s what you might expect depending on your driving history.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$174
|Speeding Ticket
|$233
|At-Fault Accident
|$254
|DUI
|$346
Watsonville Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
In some states, a less-than-stellar credit score can drive up car insurance rates, but California has laws against insurers using credit scores to determine your rates[3]. Your credit won’t affect your ability to get or renew a policy or how much you pay in premiums because Watsonville insurers do not use credit scores for underwriting or rating auto policies.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Watsonville
Getting the cheapest car insurance might seem like an impossible task, but drivers can save money by shopping around to compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurance providers. Insurify makes this easy, providing free quotes from Watsonville’s top insurance companies in just a few minutes.
Drivers should also keep an eye out for discounts. Many insurance companies offer multiple insurance products, such as renters insurance and homeowners insurance, and will often offer discounts for bundling these with your auto insurance.
Frequently Asked Questions
If you’re in Watsonville, you have more options for affordable car insurance than you might think. Auto insurance premiums are surprisingly competitive despite the area’s high cost of living. The easiest way to find low-cost premiums is to shop around to compare options. Use an online comparison tool to save time and see the options side by side.
Drivers pay an average of $193 per month for auto insurance in Watsonville. How much you pay depends on your insurance needs and the type of car you drive. But several insurers have policies that average under $200 per month, and a few even offer coverage for less than $100.
Unlike some states, California doesn’t let insurers use your credit score to determine your premiums. But a driving history with accidents, speeding tickets, or DUIs can increase your car insurance rates. You can also pay more if you opt for higher limits and add-on options. To keep rates low, only buy what you need and practice safe driving habits.
Honda Accord
Most Popular Car in Watsonville
#98
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in California
#112
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in California
#12
City with the Most DUIs Rank in California
#38
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in California
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Watsonville drivers rank 287 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in California.
- Rank within state: #287
- Percent of drivers in Watsonville with an accident: 8.3%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Watsonville drivers rank 12 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in California.
- Rank within state: #12
- Percent of drivers in Watsonville with a DUI: 3.9%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in California, Watsonville drivers rank 174 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #174
- Percent of drivers in Watsonville with a reckless driving offense: 1.2%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in California, Watsonville drivers rank 172 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #172
- Percent of drivers in Watsonville with a reckless driving violation: 1.5%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in California, Watsonville drivers rank 98 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #98
- Percent of drivers in Watsonville with a speeding ticket: 8.6%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Watsonville drivers rank 344 in clean driving records across all cities in California.
- Rank within state: #344
- Percent of drivers in Watsonville with clean record: 74.8%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Watsonville drivers rank 177 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in California.
- Rank within state: #177
- Percent of drivers in Watsonville with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 2.63%
