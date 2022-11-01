4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Upland, CA, for 2022

Charlie Mitchell is a journalist, researcher, and writer specializing in personal finance subjects. He holds a degree from Middlebury College. His work can be found in Vox, Mother Jones, The New Republic, and other publications. Charlie uses his expertise in home, renters, and auto insurance subjects to help inform people to make better financial decisions.
Olivia Oksenhorn is an insurance writer at Insurify. With a special focus in auto insurance and personal finance, Olivia works to help policyholders make informed decisions about their insurance. She received a bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado. Before starting at Insurify, she worked as a writer and in newsrooms and nonprofits across Colorado, including Aspen Public Radio and the Aspen Sojourner.

Updated November 1, 2022

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Upland is $189 per month or $2,268 annually.

  • Car insurance in Upland is $67 less than the average cost of insurance in California.

  • The cheapest top car insurance provider in Upland on average is Progressive.

Car Insurance in Upland, CA

Folks in the LA metro know that car insurance is important but expensive. In this article, you’ll find average quotes from the top insurance companies in Upland, California, and learn how different factors like driving record and credit score will affect your rates. Before buying a policy, make sure you compare car insurance quotes and companies.

Quotes by Top Companies

Progressive
$130
Travelers
$145
National General
$184
Bristol West
$226
Dairyland
$473

Cheapest Car Insurance in Upland, CA

What is the cheapest car insurance in Upland?

Progressive is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Upland, with rates starting at $130 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is different.

In this table, you’ll get a sense of the average insurance rates that companies are offering drivers in Upland. Looking at these options, it’s clear that affordable car insurance should be attainable for many Upland drivers.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$130
Travelers$145
National General$184
Bristol West$226
Dairyland$473
Bluefire$79
MAPFRE$85
Mile Auto$110
Freedom National$118
Clearcover$148
Mercury$149
Anchor$154
Sun Coast$159
21st Century$163
SafeAuto$166
Aspire General$173
Workmen’s$198
Stillwater$201
Kemper$202
Safeco$204
Infinity$266
Pronto$414
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in California

All motor vehicles operated or parked on California roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in California[1] are:

  • $15,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $30,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. California is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $5,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

Upland Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Car insurance companies take your driving record into account when setting your auto insurance premium, so be sure to take care when you’re behind the wheel[2]. Speeding tickets, DUIs, and at-fault car accidents do significant damage to your insurance premiums. It’s simple: safe drivers save money.

Driver HistoryAverage Monthly Cost
Clean Record$203
Speeding Ticket$272
At-Fault Accident$296
DUI$404
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Upland Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Generally, when you’re buying insurance coverage, companies use your credit score to judge how likely they think you are to pay on time. If your credit isn’t great, you’ll generally pay more for auto insurance. But in California, insurance companies are regulated in their use of credit scores—so your credit history won’t have any effect on what you pay for auto insurance[3].

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Upland

Finding cheap car insurance in Upland starts with maintaining a clean driving record, but if that’s not possible, affordable insurance coverage can still be found. Every car insurance company has various discounts, so make sure you take advantage of the ones you qualify for, such as good student and defensive driving discounts.

Drivers should also take the time to compare car insurance companies. Insurance companies weigh factors differently, so the only way to find the one that is the best fit for you is by comparing quotes. With Insurify, you can compare quotes from the top companies in your area side by side in a few minutes.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • For drivers in Upland, it pays to have a clean driving record if your goal is cheap car insurance. Bundling with other insurance products, like homeowners insurance or renters insurance, yields a critical insurance discount that will help lower your premiums. But the most important task for Upland drivers is to find as many car insurance quotes as possible.

  • On average, car insurance companies charge drivers in Upland $189 per month for auto insurance. The premiums you pay will depend on your insurance needs, your driving record, and other aspects of your profile, like your age and the car you drive. California insurance companies can’t use your credit score to set your rates.

  • Car accidents and DUIs will hinder your chances at cheap car insurance. If you’re more likely than other drivers to get in an accident, you’ll be charged a pretty penny for liability coverage. If you have an expensive car, you’ll want to buy robust insurance, and that could come with high premiums.

Insurify Insights

How Upland Drivers Measure Up

While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Upland, California below:

Methodology

Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Upland drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across California in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.

toyota

Toyota Camry

Most Popular Car in Upland

#285

City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in California

#241

City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in California

#152

City with the Most DUIs Rank in California

#306

City with the Most Suspended Licenses in California

  • While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Upland drivers rank 138 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in California.

    • Rank within state: #138
    • Percent of drivers in Upland with an accident: 10.4%

  • While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Upland drivers rank 152 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in California.

    • Rank within state: #152
    • Percent of drivers in Upland with a DUI: 2%

  • Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in California, Upland drivers rank 123 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.

    • Rank within state: #123
    • Percent of drivers in Upland with a reckless driving offense: 1.5%

  • The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in California, Upland drivers rank 101 in rude driving infractions.

    • Rank within state: #101
    • Percent of drivers in Upland with a reckless driving violation: 1.9%

  • Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in California, Upland drivers rank 285 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.

    • Rank within state: #285
    • Percent of drivers in Upland with a speeding ticket: 5.6%

  • Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Upland drivers rank 122 in clean driving records across all cities in California.

    • Rank within state: #122
    • Percent of drivers in Upland with clean record: 80.5%

  • As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Upland drivers rank 156 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in California.

    • Rank within state: #156
    • Percent of drivers in Upland with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 2.96%
Insurify Insights

Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Sources

  1. California Department of Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance." Accessed May 28, 2022
  2. The Online Traffic School, Inc. - California. "How California Traffic Tickets Affect Auto Insurance?." Accessed July 20, 2022
  3. The Pew Charitable Trusts. "Some States Take Aim at 'Discriminatory' Auto Insurance Pricing." Accessed July 20, 2022
