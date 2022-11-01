Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Salinas, CA, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Salinas is $173 per month or $2,076 annually.
Car insurance in Salinas is $83 less than the average cost of insurance in California.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Salinas on average is National General.
Car Insurance in Salinas, CA
Salinas might be known as the “Salad Bowl of the World,” but how much “green” can it save you on car insurance? Well, quite a lot. Yes, the ocean city just south of San Jose is 32 percent cheaper than the average rate for California car insurance. And with Insurify, you can find affordable car insurance coverage from the best local and national insurance providers.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Salinas, CA
What is the cheapest car insurance in Salinas?
National General is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Salinas, with rates starting at $123 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance companies since everyone’s situation is unique.
The cheapest car insurance companies in Salinas are doing their best to win new customers. But no two auto insurance providers assess risk identically. That means each one’s going to put a little different weight on factors like your driving record and choice of vehicle. And if you’re a tad bit curious about the best car insurance for Salinas drivers, here are the rates.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|National General
|$123
|Travelers
|$130
|Bristol West
|$197
|Progressive
|$212
|Dairyland
|$272
|Kemper
|$79
|Mile Auto
|$90
|Aspire General
|$95
|Freedom National
|$129
|Anchor
|$133
|Metromile
|$136
|Bluefire
|$138
|21st Century
|$141
|Sun Coast
|$142
|Clearcover
|$147
|Mercury
|$157
|SafeAuto
|$168
|Safeco
|$171
|Workmen's
|$193
|Stillwater
|$208
|Infinity
|$222
|Pronto
|$513
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in California
All motor vehicles operated or parked on California roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in California[1] are:
$15,000 per person for bodily injury
$30,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. California is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$5,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Salinas Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Insurers look at your driving history for the past three or five years when setting the price of your insurance premiums[2]. So if you have a spotless driving record, you can earn good driver or safe driver discounts. On the other hand, driving violations, accidents, and speeding tickets only bump up the average cost of auto insurance coverage.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$155
|Speeding Ticket
|$208
|At-Fault Accident
|$226
|DUI
|$308
Salinas Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
California is one of the few states that prohibit auto insurance companies from using credit scores when setting car insurance rates[3]. Insurance experts argue there’s a link between good credit and safe driving, but the people of California decided they should be judged based on factors like their driving history, vehicle type, and location.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Salinas
If you’re still trying to decide whether full coverage or state minimum liability coverage is best, Insurify can help you discover the cheapest car insurance rates for either. And when you’re ready for your free quotes, simply enter a few details about your vehicle and driving history. Insurify will do all the heavy lifting and give you the best rates from providers in Salinas.
You can even see which discounts you qualify for and adjust your coverage levels to your precise needs. So it’s possible to personalize your policy to your heart’s desire without ever talking to an insurance agent. Plus, if you match or beat the average in Salinas, you could save as much as $996 annually compared to the annual rate in the Golden State.
Frequently Asked Questions
The best method to score cheap auto insurance rates is to compare quotes from national providers as well as local companies. Other winning strategies include raising your deductibles, bundling with homeowners insurance or renters insurance, or opting for state minimum coverage. And you can do all the above at Insurify.
The average rate for car insurance in Salinas is $173 per month. That price tag is cheaper than both California as a whole and the national average. However, prices can vary by age, location, marital status, and driving record. That’s why you always secure the cheapest auto insurance policies by comparing quotes from multiple companies.
It may surprise you that everything from weather and traffic patterns to the cost of healthcare and auto repairs can affect the price of car insurance in Salinas. However, the most significant factors remain firmly in most people’s control. For example, if you have a clean driving record, you’re almost guaranteed cheaper car insurance quotes than someone with many infractions.
Insurify Insights
How Salinas Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Salinas, California below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Salinas drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across California in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Accord
Most Popular Car in Salinas
#32
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in California
#44
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in California
#41
City with the Most DUIs Rank in California
#64
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in California
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Salinas drivers rank 93 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in California.
- Rank within state: #93
- Percent of drivers in Salinas with an accident: 11.1%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Salinas drivers rank 41 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in California.
- Rank within state: #41
- Percent of drivers in Salinas with a DUI: 3%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in California, Salinas drivers rank 58 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #58
- Percent of drivers in Salinas with a reckless driving offense: 2%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in California, Salinas drivers rank 64 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #64
- Percent of drivers in Salinas with a reckless driving violation: 2.3%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in California, Salinas drivers rank 32 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #32
- Percent of drivers in Salinas with a speeding ticket: 10.5%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Salinas drivers rank 302 in clean driving records across all cities in California.
- Rank within state: #302
- Percent of drivers in Salinas with clean record: 76.5%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Salinas drivers rank 266 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in California.
- Rank within state: #266
- Percent of drivers in Salinas with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.38%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
