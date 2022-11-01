4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Roseville, CA, for 2022

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
auto insurance

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Car InsurancedelimiterCaliforniadelimiterRoseville
Car InsurancedelimiterCaliforniadelimiterRoseville

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Charlie Mitchell
Written by
Charlie Mitchell
Photo of an Insurify author
Written by
Charlie Mitchell
Insurance Writer
Charlie Mitchell is a journalist, researcher, and writer specializing in personal finance subjects. He holds a degree from Middlebury College. His work can be found in Vox, Mother Jones, The New Republic, and other publications. Charlie uses his expertise in home, renters, and auto insurance subjects to help inform people to make better financial decisions. Connect with Charlie on LinkedIn.
Jackie Cohen
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Editorial Manager
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.

Updated November 1, 2022

Car Insurance in Roseville, CA

This Sacramento-area shopping destination is home to Hewlett Packard and Kaiser Permanente’s Roseville Medical Center on Douglas Blvd. Sunny Roseville has 140,000 people, all with diverse insurance needs. So, where should you get your auto insurance coverage? We’ll explore the cheapest car insurance quotes in Roseville by insurance provider, driving record, and more.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Roseville is $181 per month or $2,172 annually.

  • Car insurance in Roseville is $75 less than the average cost of insurance in California.

  • The cheapest car insurance provider in Roseville on average is Metromile, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.

Quotes by Top Companies

Metromile
$92
Mile Auto
$113
Freedom National
$124
Travelers
$126
Clearcover
$132

See More:

Cheap Car Insurance California

Compare Car Insurance

Cheapest Car Insurance in Roseville, CA

What is the cheapest car insurance in Roseville?

Metromile is the cheapest car insurance option on average in Roseville, with rates starting at $92 per month. It’s still smart to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.

You’ve heard of big companies like GEICO, State Farm, and Farmers Insurance. But the California car insurance market is enormous. Here’s a list of average rates Insurify found in its database. You’ll see a huge range of auto insurance premiums, but the bottom line is this: affordable coverage is out there for everyone.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Metromile$92
Mile Auto$113
Freedom National$124
Travelers$126
Clearcover$132
Anchor$135
Aspire General$141
Mercury$142
21st Century$148
National General$150
Progressive$157
Sun Coast$166
SafeAuto$177
Workmen’s$189
Safeco$196
Bristol West$207
Kemper$212
Stillwater$250
Infinity$255
Dairyland$333
Pronto$348
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

Best Car Insurance in Roseville, CA

Of course, cheap auto insurance coverage is everyone’s priority. But a bargain-basement policy is no good if your insurance company can’t pay out your claims and has lousy insurance agents. In this table, you can compare insurance quotes with a company’s Insurify Composite Score (ICS), which captures financial stability and customer satisfaction in a simple index.

Best CompaniesICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.Average Monthly Quote
Clearcover97$132
Safeco86$196
Travelers80$126
21st Century80$148
National General58$150
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

  • The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

    Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

See More: Best Car Insurance Companies

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in California

All motor vehicles operated or parked on California roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in California[1] are:

  • $15,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $30,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. California is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $5,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

Roseville Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age

Insurance services are in the business of risk. When auto insurance companies set their premiums, they try to judge a driver’s risk of an accident. In this table, you’ll see how age affects average rates. Young drivers, particularly teens, are considered the most likely to get in a car accident and file a claim—as a result, they’re charged higher average rates than anyone else.

Driver’s AgeAverage Monthly Cost
Teens$433
20s$299
30s$202
40s$206
50s$203
60s$175
70s$177
80+$180
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Roseville Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Insurance agencies also take your driving record into account when they price your auto insurance coverage. As you can see in this table, the cheapest rates go to the Roseville drivers with the cleanest records. Meanwhile, a car accident that’s your fault or even a simple violation like a speeding ticket can spike your insurance rates. Be careful out there!

Driver HistoryAverage Monthly Cost
Clean Record$171
Speeding Ticket$229
At-Fault Accident$250
DUI$340
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More:

High-Risk Car Insurance California

DUI Car Insurance California

Roseville Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

In this table, you’ll see the average rates that Roseville drivers pay based on their credit scores. Insurance agencies tend to charge drivers with poor credit scores higher insurance rates, while those with good credit scores enjoy all the savings.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Cost
Excellent$120
Good$144
Average$156
Poor$242
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Roseville DMV Information

The California DMV field office on Galilee Blvd is available for license renewal, title registration, road tests, and other essential DMV services. Simple operations can be performed online or at a DMV kiosk—there’s one in the Safeway on Woodcreek Blvd. Look online before you get in line—the DMV website can save you a trip.

Public Transportation in Roseville

You can shuttle to Sacramento via the Amtrak Capital Corridor as well as the Placer Commuter Express. Placer County Transit can get you to the I-80 light rail and all along the interstate without a car. In town, Roseville Transit offers 12 local bus routes that also connect to Sacramento Regional Transit.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Roseville

Insurance agents will give you all kinds of tips to lower the cost of your auto insurance coverage. They’ll advise you to take advantage of homeowners discounts and other markdowns, raise your deductible, and bundle with other insurance products like business insurance, home insurance, life insurance, or renters insurance.

But it doesn’t always add up to enough. With Insurify’s free quote-comparison platform, you can access a list of car insurance quotes personalized to you. It’s a huge step toward perfecting your car insurance policy.

For more detailed California city guides, check out these below

Related Articles

Frequently Asked Questions

  • In Roseville, California, car insurance comes fairly cheap for an expensive state like California. The key to getting the best rate for your credit score, driving history, and insurance needs is to compare auto insurance quotes.

  • Average rates in Roseville are $181 per month, though it will depend on your insurance needs, credit score, driving history, and other factors.

  • In Roseville, drivers with speeding tickets, DUIs, and car accidents tend to pay higher rates than others. California’s limits on car insurance coverage aren’t terribly high, but like everything in the Golden State, auto insurance is relatively expensive.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Related articles

More cities in California

Popular cities

Sources

  1. California Department of Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance." Accessed May 28, 2022
Charlie Mitchell
Written by
Charlie Mitchell
Linkedin

Insurance Writer

Charlie Mitchell is a journalist, researcher, and writer specializing in personal finance subjects. He holds a degree from Middlebury College. His work can be found in Vox, Mother Jones, The New Republic, and other publications. Charlie uses his expertise in home, renters, and auto insurance subjects to help inform people to make better financial decisions. Connect with Charlie on LinkedIn.

Learn More
Jackie Cohen
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Linkedin

Editorial Manager

Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Editorial Manager
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.
Car InsurancedelimiterCaliforniadelimiterRoseville