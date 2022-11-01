Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Roseville, CA, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Roseville, CA
This Sacramento-area shopping destination is home to Hewlett Packard and Kaiser Permanente’s Roseville Medical Center on Douglas Blvd. Sunny Roseville has 140,000 people, all with diverse insurance needs. So, where should you get your auto insurance coverage? We’ll explore the cheapest car insurance quotes in Roseville by insurance provider, driving record, and more.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Roseville is $181 per month or $2,172 annually.
Car insurance in Roseville is $75 less than the average cost of insurance in California.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Roseville on average is Metromile, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Roseville, CA
What is the cheapest car insurance in Roseville?
Metromile is the cheapest car insurance option on average in Roseville, with rates starting at $92 per month. It’s still smart to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.
You’ve heard of big companies like GEICO, State Farm, and Farmers Insurance. But the California car insurance market is enormous. Here’s a list of average rates Insurify found in its database. You’ll see a huge range of auto insurance premiums, but the bottom line is this: affordable coverage is out there for everyone.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Metromile
|$92
|Mile Auto
|$113
|Freedom National
|$124
|Travelers
|$126
|Clearcover
|$132
|Anchor
|$135
|Aspire General
|$141
|Mercury
|$142
|21st Century
|$148
|National General
|$150
|Progressive
|$157
|Sun Coast
|$166
|SafeAuto
|$177
|Workmen’s
|$189
|Safeco
|$196
|Bristol West
|$207
|Kemper
|$212
|Stillwater
|$250
|Infinity
|$255
|Dairyland
|$333
|Pronto
|$348
Best Car Insurance in Roseville, CA
Of course, cheap auto insurance coverage is everyone’s priority. But a bargain-basement policy is no good if your insurance company can’t pay out your claims and has lousy insurance agents. In this table, you can compare insurance quotes with a company’s Insurify Composite Score (ICS), which captures financial stability and customer satisfaction in a simple index.
|Best Companies
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Clearcover
|97
|$132
|Safeco
|86
|$196
|Travelers
|80
|$126
|21st Century
|80
|$148
|National General
|58
|$150
The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in California
All motor vehicles operated or parked on California roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in California[1] are:
$15,000 per person for bodily injury
$30,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. California is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$5,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Roseville Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Insurance services are in the business of risk. When auto insurance companies set their premiums, they try to judge a driver’s risk of an accident. In this table, you’ll see how age affects average rates. Young drivers, particularly teens, are considered the most likely to get in a car accident and file a claim—as a result, they’re charged higher average rates than anyone else.
|Driver’s Age
|Average Monthly Cost
|Teens
|$433
|20s
|$299
|30s
|$202
|40s
|$206
|50s
|$203
|60s
|$175
|70s
|$177
|80+
|$180
Roseville Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Insurance agencies also take your driving record into account when they price your auto insurance coverage. As you can see in this table, the cheapest rates go to the Roseville drivers with the cleanest records. Meanwhile, a car accident that’s your fault or even a simple violation like a speeding ticket can spike your insurance rates. Be careful out there!
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$171
|Speeding Ticket
|$229
|At-Fault Accident
|$250
|DUI
|$340
Roseville Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
In this table, you’ll see the average rates that Roseville drivers pay based on their credit scores. Insurance agencies tend to charge drivers with poor credit scores higher insurance rates, while those with good credit scores enjoy all the savings.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$120
|Good
|$144
|Average
|$156
|Poor
|$242
Roseville DMV Information
The California DMV field office on Galilee Blvd is available for license renewal, title registration, road tests, and other essential DMV services. Simple operations can be performed online or at a DMV kiosk—there’s one in the Safeway on Woodcreek Blvd. Look online before you get in line—the DMV website can save you a trip.
Public Transportation in Roseville
You can shuttle to Sacramento via the Amtrak Capital Corridor as well as the Placer Commuter Express. Placer County Transit can get you to the I-80 light rail and all along the interstate without a car. In town, Roseville Transit offers 12 local bus routes that also connect to Sacramento Regional Transit.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Roseville
Insurance agents will give you all kinds of tips to lower the cost of your auto insurance coverage. They’ll advise you to take advantage of homeowners discounts and other markdowns, raise your deductible, and bundle with other insurance products like business insurance, home insurance, life insurance, or renters insurance.
But it doesn’t always add up to enough. With Insurify’s free quote-comparison platform, you can access a list of car insurance quotes personalized to you. It’s a huge step toward perfecting your car insurance policy.
For more detailed California city guides, check out these below
Frequently Asked Questions
In Roseville, California, car insurance comes fairly cheap for an expensive state like California. The key to getting the best rate for your credit score, driving history, and insurance needs is to compare auto insurance quotes.
Average rates in Roseville are $181 per month, though it will depend on your insurance needs, credit score, driving history, and other factors.
In Roseville, drivers with speeding tickets, DUIs, and car accidents tend to pay higher rates than others. California’s limits on car insurance coverage aren’t terribly high, but like everything in the Golden State, auto insurance is relatively expensive.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
