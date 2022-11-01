Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Rancho Cucamonga, CA, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Rancho Cucamonga is $211/mo. or $2,532 yearly.
Car insurance in Rancho Cucamonga is $45 less than the average cost in California.
The cheapest top auto insurer in Rancho Cucamonga on average is Progressive.
Car Insurance in Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Car insurance is a requirement in Rancho Cucamonga. The city’s average cost for car insurance coverage is $540 per year cheaper than the rest of the Golden State. Even so, drivers on the lookout for even cheaper prices should take the time to compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurers online.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Cheap Car Insurance California
Cheapest Car Insurance in Rancho Cucamonga, CA
What is the cheapest car insurance in Rancho Cucamonga?
Progressive is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Rancho Cucamonga, with rates starting at $145 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is different.
It’s hard to know which auto insurance company will offer you the cheapest rate. The most intelligent way to end up with the lowest premium is to gather car insurance quotes from all the competition. When multiple insurers fight for your business, you snag the cheapest rate for the coverage you pick. Below is a list of the best car insurance companies in the city.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$145
|Travelers
|$149
|National General
|$181
|Bristol West
|$250
|Dairyland
|$493
|Metromile
|$94
|Mile Auto
|$112
|Bluefire
|$114
|Aspire General
|$137
|MAPFRE
|$143
|Mercury
|$144
|21st Century
|$145
|Clearcover
|$155
|Freedom National
|$167
|Anchor
|$173
|SafeAuto
|$182
|Sun Coast
|$193
|Kemper
|$209
|Safeco
|$210
|Workmen’s
|$214
|Stillwater
|$308
|Infinity
|$313
|Pronto
|$624
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in California
All motor vehicles operated or parked on California roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in California[1] are:
$15,000 per person for bodily injury
$30,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. California is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$5,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Rancho Cucamonga Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Rancho Cucamonga drivers with clean driving records can secure some of the cheapest rates because they qualify for good driver and safe driver discounts. But if your driving history has a few mishaps, finding an affordable car insurance policy will be more challenging[2]. That’s why shopping around is so important. For a more complete picture, check out these average rates.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$213
|Speeding Ticket
|$285
|At-Fault Accident
|$311
|DUI
|$424
See More:
High-Risk Car Insurance California
Rancho Cucamonga Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
California is one of the few states that forbid car insurance companies from using credit scores when setting rates[3]. Although some insurance research shows a connection between creditworthiness and safe driving habits, Californians believe insurers should only look at your driving history.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Rancho Cucamonga
First, you must decide whether you need full coverage or if you can go with state minimum coverage for your bodily injury and property damage limits. If you’re unsure, you can customize your protection with a tool like Insurify. And another strategy for savings is to bundle auto insurance with other policies such as homeowners, life, or renters insurance.
At Insurify, you can compare quotes and coverages all without speaking to a single insurance agent. And if you want some help, agents are standing by with friendly advice so that you can find the right coverage at the best rate. In just minutes, you can compare auto insurance quotes from both large and small providers in your area.
Frequently Asked Questions
Insurance providers differ on how they weigh factors such as age, location, driving history, and marital status. So shopping around will always yield the cheapest insurance premium. And if you want to lock in customized coverage as quickly as possible, head over to Insurify’s comparison tool.
After analyzing thousands of auto insurance quotes, Insurify found that Rancho Cucamonga’s average rate is $211 per month. And that’s a pretty good deal considering California’s average cost of car insurance is $256 monthly. However, the ultimate price of your car insurance policy will depend on your unique driver profile, including your age, vehicle, and driving record.
Multiple variables can cause auto insurance rates to go up, including crime rates, traffic patterns, uninsured motorists, auto repair prices, and even healthcare costs. However, your driving record, vehicle, and coverage selections are the most significant factors. If you want to see exactly how your choices change your rates, you can check at Insurify.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- California Department of Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance." Accessed May 28, 2022
- The Online Traffic School, Inc. - California. "How California Traffic Tickets Affect Auto Insurance?." Accessed July 28, 2022
- The Pew Charitable Trusts. "Some States Take Aim at 'Discriminatory' Auto Insurance Pricing." Accessed July 28, 2022