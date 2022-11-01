4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Pasadena, CA, for 2022

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
auto insurance

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Car InsurancedelimiterCaliforniadelimiterPasadena
Car InsurancedelimiterCaliforniadelimiterPasadena

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Danny Smith
Written by
Danny Smith
Photo of an Insurify author
Written by
Danny Smith
Insurance Writer
Danny is an insurance writer at Insurify. Specializing in auto insurance, he works to help drivers navigate the complicated world of insurance to find the best possible policy. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. You can connect with Danny on LinkedIn.
Olivia Oksenhorn
Edited by
Olivia Oksenhorn
Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Olivia Oksenhorn
Insurance Writer
Olivia Oksenhorn is an insurance writer at Insurify. With a special focus in auto insurance and personal finance, Olivia works to help policyholders make informed decisions about their insurance. She received a bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado. Before starting at Insurify, she worked as a writer and in newsrooms and nonprofits across Colorado, including Aspen Public Radio and the Aspen Sojourner. You can connect with Olivia on LinkedIn.

Updated November 1, 2022

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Pasadena is $256 per month or $3,072 annually.

  • Car insurance in Pasadena is the same as the average cost of insurance in California.

  • The cheapest top car insurance provider in Pasadena on average is Travelers.

Car Insurance in Pasadena, CA

The average monthly cost of car insurance in Pasadena is $256, the same as the state average. There are many different insurance companies in the area to choose from, so it all comes down to what you need from your car insurance policy. Insurify lets users compare car insurance quotes from these top providers to help you find the best car insurance for your needs.

Quotes by Top Companies

Travelers
$149
Progressive
$212
National General
$219
Bristol West
$282
Dairyland
$760

See More:

Cheap Car Insurance California

Compare Car Insurance

Cheapest Car Insurance in Pasadena, CA

What is the cheapest car insurance in Pasadena?

Travelers is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Pasadena, with rates starting at $149 per month. It still makes sense to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.

If you’re searching for a cheap car insurance policy in Pasadena, Insurify can help you find one with premiums you can comfortably pay each month. Below is a list of insurance companies in Pasadena and the rates offered for insurance coverage.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Travelers$149
Progressive$212
National General$219
Bristol West$282
Dairyland$760
Mile Auto$118
Metromile$139
Freedom National$142
21st Century$155
Clearcover$160
Anchor$161
Mercury$173
SafeAuto$193
Aspire General$206
Safeco$223
Sun Coast$229
Workmen’s$236
Kemper$258
Stillwater$349
Infinity$361
Pronto$645
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in California

All motor vehicles operated or parked on California roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in California[1] are:

  • $15,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $30,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. California is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $5,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

Pasadena Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

When setting a motorist’s monthly premiums, insurance companies in Pasadena usually take into account their driving record[2]. They also take into account the motorist’s traffic violations. As illustrated below, motorists with clean driving records often pay lower auto insurance rates than ones with poor driving records and several traffic violations.

Driver HistoryAverage Monthly Cost
Clean Record$220
Speeding Ticket$295
At-Fault Accident$321
DUI$438
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More:

High-Risk Car Insurance California

DUI Car Insurance California

Pasadena Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Besides checking driving records, insurance companies will usually check a driver’s credit score when setting insurance premiums. However, in California, this practice is illegal[3]. Insurers must determine premiums based on other factors, such as driving history, location, and vehicle type.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Pasadena

When looking for cheap auto insurance in Pasadena, always make sure you compare car insurance companies. Insurify makes this process easy by providing quotes from the top insurance companies in your area in only a few minutes.

Keeping your driving record clean and taking advantage of any available discounts are other ways to save money on car insurance. Finally, drivers should consider bundling their auto insurance with home insurance, renters insurance, or life insurance for additional savings.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • There are various insurance companies in Pasadena that offer coverage at competitive rates. To find the one that has the cheapest coverage for you, visit Insurify and compare rates. You’ll be able to identify a reliable and budget-friendly insurance company to get coverage with ease.

  • The average cost of car insurance in Pasadena is $256, the same as the average cost of insurance in California. Travelers, Progressive, and National General are a few companies that offer coverage plans at rates lower than the average cost of car insurance in the city.

  • In Pasadena, car insurance rates are usually driven up by a motorist’s driving record. If a motorist is caught driving while intoxicated or speeding or if they cause an at-fault accident, their car insurance rate is bound to witness an increase.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Related articles

More cities in California

Popular cities

Sources

  1. California Department of Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance." Accessed May 28, 2022
  2. The Online Traffic School, Inc. - Caliornia. "How California Traffic Tickets Affect Auto Insurance?." Accessed June 11, 2022
  3. The Pew Charitable Trusts. "Some States Take Aim at 'Discriminatory' Auto Insurance Pricing." Accessed June 11, 2022
Danny Smith
Written by
Danny Smith
Linkedin

Insurance Writer

Danny is an insurance writer at Insurify. Specializing in auto insurance, he works to help drivers navigate the complicated world of insurance to find the best possible policy. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. You can connect with Danny on LinkedIn.

Learn More
Olivia Oksenhorn
Edited by
Olivia Oksenhorn
Linkedin

Insurance Writer

Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Olivia Oksenhorn
Insurance Writer
Olivia Oksenhorn is an insurance writer at Insurify. With a special focus in auto insurance and personal finance, Olivia works to help policyholders make informed decisions about their insurance. She received a bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado. Before starting at Insurify, she worked as a writer and in newsrooms and nonprofits across Colorado, including Aspen Public Radio and the Aspen Sojourner. You can connect with Olivia on LinkedIn.
Car InsurancedelimiterCaliforniadelimiterPasadena