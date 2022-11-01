Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Pasadena, CA, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Pasadena is $256 per month or $3,072 annually.
Car insurance in Pasadena is the same as the average cost of insurance in California.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Pasadena on average is Travelers.
Car Insurance in Pasadena, CA
The average monthly cost of car insurance in Pasadena is $256, the same as the state average. There are many different insurance companies in the area to choose from, so it all comes down to what you need from your car insurance policy. Insurify lets users compare car insurance quotes from these top providers to help you find the best car insurance for your needs.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Pasadena, CA
What is the cheapest car insurance in Pasadena?
Travelers is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Pasadena, with rates starting at $149 per month. It still makes sense to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.
If you’re searching for a cheap car insurance policy in Pasadena, Insurify can help you find one with premiums you can comfortably pay each month. Below is a list of insurance companies in Pasadena and the rates offered for insurance coverage.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$149
|Progressive
|$212
|National General
|$219
|Bristol West
|$282
|Dairyland
|$760
|Mile Auto
|$118
|Metromile
|$139
|Freedom National
|$142
|21st Century
|$155
|Clearcover
|$160
|Anchor
|$161
|Mercury
|$173
|SafeAuto
|$193
|Aspire General
|$206
|Safeco
|$223
|Sun Coast
|$229
|Workmen’s
|$236
|Kemper
|$258
|Stillwater
|$349
|Infinity
|$361
|Pronto
|$645
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in California
All motor vehicles operated or parked on California roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in California[1] are:
$15,000 per person for bodily injury
$30,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. California is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$5,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Pasadena Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
When setting a motorist’s monthly premiums, insurance companies in Pasadena usually take into account their driving record[2]. They also take into account the motorist’s traffic violations. As illustrated below, motorists with clean driving records often pay lower auto insurance rates than ones with poor driving records and several traffic violations.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$220
|Speeding Ticket
|$295
|At-Fault Accident
|$321
|DUI
|$438
Pasadena Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Besides checking driving records, insurance companies will usually check a driver’s credit score when setting insurance premiums. However, in California, this practice is illegal[3]. Insurers must determine premiums based on other factors, such as driving history, location, and vehicle type.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Pasadena
When looking for cheap auto insurance in Pasadena, always make sure you compare car insurance companies. Insurify makes this process easy by providing quotes from the top insurance companies in your area in only a few minutes.
Keeping your driving record clean and taking advantage of any available discounts are other ways to save money on car insurance. Finally, drivers should consider bundling their auto insurance with home insurance, renters insurance, or life insurance for additional savings.
Frequently Asked Questions
There are various insurance companies in Pasadena that offer coverage at competitive rates. To find the one that has the cheapest coverage for you, visit Insurify and compare rates. You’ll be able to identify a reliable and budget-friendly insurance company to get coverage with ease.
The average cost of car insurance in Pasadena is $256, the same as the average cost of insurance in California. Travelers, Progressive, and National General are a few companies that offer coverage plans at rates lower than the average cost of car insurance in the city.
In Pasadena, car insurance rates are usually driven up by a motorist’s driving record. If a motorist is caught driving while intoxicated or speeding or if they cause an at-fault accident, their car insurance rate is bound to witness an increase.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
