Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Palmdale, CA, for 2022

Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Palmdale, CA
Palmdale is an exciting city located north of Los Angeles. Due to its reputation for aerospace technology, it’s known as the “aerospace capital of America.” If you’re a driver in Palmdale, you may be on the lookout for a car insurance policy. Fortunately, there are quite a few auto insurance companies in the area so you have many options available to you.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Palmdale is $287 per month or $3,444 annually.
Car insurance in Palmdale is $31 more than the average cost of insurance in California.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Palmdale on average is Metromile, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Palmdale, CA
What is the cheapest car insurance in Palmdale?
Metromile is the cheapest car insurance option on average in Palmdale, with rates starting at $103 per month. It’s still useful to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is different.
There are a number of ways you can secure and maintain a cheap car insurance policy in Palmdale. Do your best to keep a clean driving record, free of traffic violations and at-fault accidents. You might also want to take a defensive driving course, as some insurance companies offer discounts to those who do.
Another option is to bundle multiple policies, like your homeowners insurance, renters insurance, or business insurance, with your auto insurance. You can also shop around for the cheapest rates. Below, you’ll find a table of our findings for the cheapest auto insurance rates in Palmdale from different providers.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Metromile
|$103
|Mile Auto
|$120
|Anchor
|$148
|21st Century
|$162
|Travelers
|$170
|Clearcover
|$171
|Mercury
|$181
|Aspire General
|$182
|Progressive
|$193
|Freedom National
|$195
|Safeco
|$206
|SafeAuto
|$225
|Bluefire
|$226
|Sun Coast
|$229
|National General
|$237
|Workmen’s
|$248
|Kemper
|$256
|Bristol West
|$270
|Infinity
|$298
|Stillwater
|$477
|Pronto
|$987
|Dairyland
|$1,026
Best Car Insurance in Palmdale, CA
Since not all car insurance companies in Palmdale are created equal, it’s important to find the best ones. To help uncover the top options, we used the Insurify Composite Score (ICS), which our data scientists assign to each provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating that weighs multiple factors reflecting the quality, reliability, and health of the auto insurance providers in the area.
The ratings used to calculate the ICS include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews. Here are the best car insurance companies in Palmdale and their ICS.
|Best Companies
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Clearcover
|97
|$171
|Safeco
|86
|$206
|21st Century
|80
|$162
|Travelers
|80
|$170
|National General
|58
|$237
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in California
All motor vehicles operated or parked on California roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in California[1] are:
$15,000 per person for bodily injury
$30,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. California is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$5,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Palmdale Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
According to the IIHS, accidents are more frequent among teens and young drivers than among any other age group. That’s why car insurance companies charge higher premiums to those who are less experienced on the road. Fortunately, if you play your cards right and prove you’re a responsible driver, you might see a premium decrease when you turn 25.
However, your rate may go up again when you reach your senior years due to limitations like poor eyesight and slow reflexes that may affect your ability to drive safely. This table shows the average monthly cost of car insurance in California, broken down by different ages.
|Driver’s Age
|Average Monthly Cost
|Teens
|$433
|20s
|$299
|30s
|$202
|40s
|$206
|50s
|$203
|60s
|$175
|70s
|$177
|80+
|$180
Palmdale Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your driving record is the most telling sign of whether or not you’re a high-risk driver. It’s maintained by the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and shows all of your traffic violations and accidents. If you have a clean driving record, you’ll enjoy lower car insurance rates than someone who has speeding tickets, DUIs, and at-fault accidents.
This table shows the average monthly cost of an auto insurance policy in Palmdale based on driving record.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$216
|Speeding Ticket
|$289
|At-Fault Accident
|$315
|DUI
|$430
Palmdale Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
There have been many studies that show drivers with bad credit are more likely to file auto insurance claims. These drivers pose a higher risk to insurance companies and may be more expensive to insure. The riskier you are in a car insurance company’s eyes, the higher your premiums will be.
That’s why it’s a good idea to maintain a good credit score. To do so, pay your bills on time, keep your debt to a minimum, and only apply for credit when you absolutely need to. Below, we’ve shared how credit score impacts car insurance rates for Palmdale drivers.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$166
|Good
|$199
|Average
|$216
|Poor
|$335
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Palmdale
In today’s day and age, when inflation rates are at an all-time high, cheap car insurance is more important than ever before. The good news is that it does exist in Palmdale. To find the most affordable coverage, you can work with an insurance agent or take advantage of Insurify. This free car insurance comparison tool does all the research for you.
All you have to do is fill out a short form with your personal details and driving history. Once you do, you’ll be able to compare insurance quotes from leading companies like Travelers and Progressive in minutes. You don’t have to sign up or pay a dime. It makes it easy and convenient to find the cheapest car insurance in Palmdale.
Frequently Asked Questions
To find cheap car insurance in Palmdale, shop around and explore all of your options. Compare the coverage options, deductibles, and premiums of each one. Also, look for discounts and consider bundling your auto policy with your home insurance, life insurance, or other coverage. Don’t forget to use Insurify to compare auto insurance quotes and the best rate.
There are a number of factors that will impact the price of your auto insurance policy in Palmdale. These include your age, your driving history, the make, model, and safety features in your vehicle, and your credit. The car insurance coverage and company you choose, as well as any discounts you qualify for, will play a role in your insurance premium as well.
If you rack up a history of traffic violations and at-fault accidents, your car insurance rate will likely increase. It may also go up as a result of factors that are out of your control. If crime rates and accident rates in Palmdale rise, for example, car insurance companies will likely charge more to insure drivers in the city.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
