Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Palmdale, CA, for 2022

Cheapest Car Insurance in Palmdale, CA

What is the cheapest car insurance in Palmdale? Metromile is the cheapest car insurance option on average in Palmdale, with rates starting at $103 per month. It’s still useful to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is different.

There are a number of ways you can secure and maintain a cheap car insurance policy in Palmdale. Do your best to keep a clean driving record, free of traffic violations and at-fault accidents. You might also want to take a defensive driving course, as some insurance companies offer discounts to those who do.

Another option is to bundle multiple policies, like your homeowners insurance, renters insurance, or business insurance, with your auto insurance. You can also shop around for the cheapest rates. Below, you’ll find a table of our findings for the cheapest auto insurance rates in Palmdale from different providers.

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.