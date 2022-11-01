Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Napa, CA, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Napa is $165 per month or $1,980 annually.
Car insurance in Napa is $91 less than the average cost of insurance in California.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Napa on average is Bluefire.
Car Insurance in Napa, CA
With the high cost of living in Napa, it’s hard to believe you could get cheap car insurance there. But it’s possible. Drivers can score car insurance for as low as $47 per month, but some drivers pay more for premiums. Your cost depends on several factors, and the best way to find cheap auto insurance rates is to compare companies. Here’s what you need to know.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheap Car Insurance California
Cheapest Car Insurance in Napa, CA
What is the cheapest car insurance in Napa?
Bluefire is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Napa, with rates starting at $47 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance quotes, as everyone’s situation is unique.
There are plenty of providers in Napa with average rates that come in under $200. With so many providers to choose from, it’s so important to take the time to compare car insurance quotes online.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Bluefire
|$47
|Mile Auto
|$104
|Travelers
|$117
|National General
|$131
|Progressive
|$146
|Metromile
|$117
|Clearcover
|$120
|Freedom National
|$120
|21st Century
|$125
|Aspire General
|$135
|Mercury
|$135
|SafeAuto
|$140
|Anchor
|$153
|Sun Coast
|$158
|Workmen’s
|$159
|Safeco
|$166
|Kemper
|$186
|MAPFRE
|$189
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in California
All motor vehicles operated or parked on California roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in California[1] are:
$15,000 per person for bodily injury
$30,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. California is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$5,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Napa Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Drivers with excellent driving records tend to get the lowest rates. That’s because car insurance companies use your driving record as a factor[2]. The more marks you have, the more likely you are to file a claim—and claims cost the insurer money. Avoiding speeding tickets, at-fault car accidents, and DUIs can help keep your car insurance policy affordable.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$162
|Speeding Ticket
|$217
|At-Fault Accident
|$237
|DUI
|$322
High-Risk Car Insurance California
Napa Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
California prohibits insurers from using your credit score as a factor in your quote[3]. Because companies don’t use your credit score and history for underwriting, late payments, collections, and other negative marks don’t directly impact your rate. Instead, insurance companies must rely on things like location and driving history.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Napa
You have a lot of options when it comes to finding cheap car insurance in Napa, but not all of them are created equal. Generally, having a clean driving record can help you get lower rates. Your premiums also depend on the type of car you drive and the insurance policy options you choose. For example, basic liability insurance is cheaper than full coverage for your vehicle.
But the best way to get the cheapest car insurance is to compare your options. If you’re looking for the lowest rates, use Insurify to compare car insurance quotes. You can get free quotes from top insurance companies entirely online. And if you have questions? We have neutral insurance agents ready to help you find the most affordable coverage for your insurance needs.
Frequently Asked Questions
Your first step to finding cheap car insurance is to find out what your current auto insurance company offers. Do they have discounts that can lower your rates, like bundling auto insurance with renters insurance or home insurance? It’s time to compare rates from different providers. An online quote-comparison tool is the fastest way to see how much you could save.
Napa drivers pay an average of $165 for car insurance. The cheapest auto coverage in Napa is from Bluefire, with an average rate of $47 per month. Your premiums could be more or less and generally depend on factors like your driving history, your car’s year, make, and model, and the type of coverage you choose.
Many factors can cause your car insurance rates to be high in Napa. One major factor is your driving history. DUIs, at-fault accidents, speeding, reckless driving, and other infractions can increase your premiums. However, your credit history won’t impact your quote—insurers in California can’t use your credit score to set your car insurance rate.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
