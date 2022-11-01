4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Menifee, CA, for 2022

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
auto insurance

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Car InsurancedelimiterCaliforniadelimiterMenifee
Car InsurancedelimiterCaliforniadelimiterMenifee

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Amy Beardsley
Written by
Amy Beardsley
Photo of an Insurify author
Written by
Amy Beardsley
Insurance Writer
Amy is a personal finance and technology writer. With a background in the legal field and a bachelor's degree from Ferris State University, she has a talent for transforming complex topics into content that’s easy to understand. Connect with Amy on LinkedIn.
Danny Smith
Edited by
Danny Smith
Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Danny Smith
Insurance Writer
Danny is an insurance writer at Insurify. Specializing in auto insurance, he works to help drivers navigate the complicated world of insurance to find the best possible policy. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. You can connect with Danny on LinkedIn.

Updated November 1, 2022

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Menifee is $195 per month or $2,340 annually.

  • Car insurance in Menifee is $61 less than the average cost of insurance in California.

  • The cheapest top car insurance provider in Menifee on average is Progressive.

Car Insurance in Menifee, CA

California is known for its high cost of living, but drivers in Menifee have several options for finding cheap car insurance for less than $200 per month. You’ll typically pay higher premiums for higher coverage amounts, but basic liability coverage that meets the state’s minimum requirements is more reasonably priced. Make sure to compare quotes before buying.

Quotes by Top Companies

Progressive
$117
Travelers
$136
National General
$165
Bristol West
$253
Dairyland
$293

See More:

Cheap Car Insurance California

Compare Car Insurance

Cheapest Car Insurance in Menifee, CA

What is the cheapest car insurance in Menifee?

Progressive is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Menifee, with rates starting at $117 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance quotes, as everyone’s situation is unique.

Affordable car insurance in Menifee is possible if you know where to look. We’ve done the digging for you and found the cheapest auto insurance companies in the area. Compare car insurance quotes from various companies to see how much you might pay.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$117
Travelers$136
National General$165
Bristol West$253
Dairyland$293
Mile Auto$111
Freedom National$123
MAPFRE$127
21st Century$135
Anchor$139
Clearcover$144
Sun Coast$147
Mercury$150
Aspire General$150
SafeAuto$180
Workmen’s$184
Kemper$187
Safeco$205
Infinity$223
Stillwater$236
Pronto$695
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in California

All motor vehicles operated or parked on California roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in California[1] are:

  • $15,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $30,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. California is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $5,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

Menifee Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Car insurance companies ask about your accident history when you request a quote because they consider your driving record a good indicator of how likely you’ll be to file a claim[2]. Safer drivers with no violations pay lower premiums, but those with speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, or DUIs could end up paying significantly more for auto insurance coverage.

Driver HistoryAverage Monthly Cost
Clean Record$173
Speeding Ticket$232
At-Fault Accident$253
DUI$344
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More:

High-Risk Car Insurance California

DUI Car Insurance California

Menifee Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Most states allow insurance companies to use credit scores when deciding who to insure and what to charge, but not California[3]. Insurers in the Golden State don’t use credit-based scores or your credit history, so your credit rating will not affect how much you pay in premiums or your ability to get or renew a policy.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Menifee

The best way to get cheap car insurance in Menifee is by keeping your driving record clean. However, if that’s off the table, there are still other ways to find affordable rates. Hunting for discounts is a great avenue to cheap insurance. Most companies offer a variety, including discounts for bundling your auto insurance with renters insurance or homeowners insurance.

Another great way to save on premiums is by comparing car insurance rates. Insurify makes this process easy. All you need to do is answer a few basic questions about yourself and your vehicle, and you’ll get a list of companies that offer affordable rates for your circumstances and vehicle type.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • The best way to get the cheapest car insurance in Menifee is to compare all of your options. Car insurance rates vary depending on your neighborhood, your driving history, and the type of car you drive, so you’ll need to compare quotes from different insurers to find the best deal.

  • The average premium is $195 per month in Menifee, but exactly how much you’ll pay depends on several individual factors like driving history and location. There are plenty of insurers that offer affordable rates, and you can always ask about discounts you might qualify for to lower your rates even more.

  • Insurers in California don’t use your credit score when quoting car insurance rates. However, your driving history, coverage limits, deductible amount, and vehicle type can drive up your car insurance rates. To get the cheapest insurance policy, shop around and ask about policy options to see how much you might save.

Insurify Insights

How Menifee Drivers Measure Up

While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Menifee, California below:

Methodology

Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Menifee drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across California in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.

honda

Honda Civic

Most Popular Car in Menifee

#130

City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in California

#142

City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in California

#197

City with the Most DUIs Rank in California

#261

City with the Most Suspended Licenses in California

  • While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Menifee drivers rank 108 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in California.

    • Rank within state: #108
    • Percent of drivers in Menifee with an accident: 10.9%

  • While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Menifee drivers rank 197 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in California.

    • Rank within state: #197
    • Percent of drivers in Menifee with a DUI: 1.8%

  • Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in California, Menifee drivers rank 302 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.

    • Rank within state: #302
    • Percent of drivers in Menifee with a reckless driving offense: 0.6%

  • The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in California, Menifee drivers rank 317 in rude driving infractions.

    • Rank within state: #317
    • Percent of drivers in Menifee with a reckless driving violation: 0.7%

  • Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in California, Menifee drivers rank 130 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.

    • Rank within state: #130
    • Percent of drivers in Menifee with a speeding ticket: 7.9%

  • Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Menifee drivers rank 193 in clean driving records across all cities in California.

    • Rank within state: #193
    • Percent of drivers in Menifee with clean record: 78.9%

  • As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Menifee drivers rank 199 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in California.

    • Rank within state: #199
    • Percent of drivers in Menifee with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 2.41%
Insurify Insights

Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Related articles

More cities in California

Popular cities

Sources

  1. California Department of Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance." Accessed May 28, 2022
  2. California - The Online Traffic School, Inc.. "How California Traffic Tickets Affect Auto Insurance?." Accessed July 13, 2022
  3. The Pew Charitable Trusts. "Some States Take Aim at 'Discriminatory' Auto Insurance Pricing." Accessed July 13, 2022
Amy Beardsley
Written by
Amy Beardsley
Linkedin

Insurance Writer

Amy is a personal finance and technology writer. With a background in the legal field and a bachelor's degree from Ferris State University, she has a talent for transforming complex topics into content that’s easy to understand. Connect with Amy on LinkedIn.

Learn More
Danny Smith
Edited by
Danny Smith
Linkedin

Insurance Writer

Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Danny Smith
Insurance Writer
Danny is an insurance writer at Insurify. Specializing in auto insurance, he works to help drivers navigate the complicated world of insurance to find the best possible policy. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. You can connect with Danny on LinkedIn.
Car InsurancedelimiterCaliforniadelimiterMenifee