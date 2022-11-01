Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Menifee, CA, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Menifee is $195 per month or $2,340 annually.
Car insurance in Menifee is $61 less than the average cost of insurance in California.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Menifee on average is Progressive.
Car Insurance in Menifee, CA
California is known for its high cost of living, but drivers in Menifee have several options for finding cheap car insurance for less than $200 per month. You’ll typically pay higher premiums for higher coverage amounts, but basic liability coverage that meets the state’s minimum requirements is more reasonably priced. Make sure to compare quotes before buying.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Menifee, CA
What is the cheapest car insurance in Menifee?
Progressive is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Menifee, with rates starting at $117 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance quotes, as everyone’s situation is unique.
Affordable car insurance in Menifee is possible if you know where to look. We’ve done the digging for you and found the cheapest auto insurance companies in the area. Compare car insurance quotes from various companies to see how much you might pay.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$117
|Travelers
|$136
|National General
|$165
|Bristol West
|$253
|Dairyland
|$293
|Mile Auto
|$111
|Freedom National
|$123
|MAPFRE
|$127
|21st Century
|$135
|Anchor
|$139
|Clearcover
|$144
|Sun Coast
|$147
|Mercury
|$150
|Aspire General
|$150
|SafeAuto
|$180
|Workmen’s
|$184
|Kemper
|$187
|Safeco
|$205
|Infinity
|$223
|Stillwater
|$236
|Pronto
|$695
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in California
All motor vehicles operated or parked on California roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in California[1] are:
$15,000 per person for bodily injury
$30,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. California is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$5,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Menifee Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Car insurance companies ask about your accident history when you request a quote because they consider your driving record a good indicator of how likely you’ll be to file a claim[2]. Safer drivers with no violations pay lower premiums, but those with speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, or DUIs could end up paying significantly more for auto insurance coverage.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$173
|Speeding Ticket
|$232
|At-Fault Accident
|$253
|DUI
|$344
Menifee Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Most states allow insurance companies to use credit scores when deciding who to insure and what to charge, but not California[3]. Insurers in the Golden State don’t use credit-based scores or your credit history, so your credit rating will not affect how much you pay in premiums or your ability to get or renew a policy.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Menifee
The best way to get cheap car insurance in Menifee is by keeping your driving record clean. However, if that’s off the table, there are still other ways to find affordable rates. Hunting for discounts is a great avenue to cheap insurance. Most companies offer a variety, including discounts for bundling your auto insurance with renters insurance or homeowners insurance.
Another great way to save on premiums is by comparing car insurance rates. Insurify makes this process easy. All you need to do is answer a few basic questions about yourself and your vehicle, and you’ll get a list of companies that offer affordable rates for your circumstances and vehicle type.
Frequently Asked Questions
The best way to get the cheapest car insurance in Menifee is to compare all of your options. Car insurance rates vary depending on your neighborhood, your driving history, and the type of car you drive, so you’ll need to compare quotes from different insurers to find the best deal.
The average premium is $195 per month in Menifee, but exactly how much you’ll pay depends on several individual factors like driving history and location. There are plenty of insurers that offer affordable rates, and you can always ask about discounts you might qualify for to lower your rates even more.
Insurers in California don’t use your credit score when quoting car insurance rates. However, your driving history, coverage limits, deductible amount, and vehicle type can drive up your car insurance rates. To get the cheapest insurance policy, shop around and ask about policy options to see how much you might save.
Insurify Insights
How Menifee Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Menifee, California below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Menifee drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across California in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Civic
Most Popular Car in Menifee
#130
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in California
#142
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in California
#197
City with the Most DUIs Rank in California
#261
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in California
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Menifee drivers rank 108 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in California.
- Rank within state: #108
- Percent of drivers in Menifee with an accident: 10.9%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Menifee drivers rank 197 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in California.
- Rank within state: #197
- Percent of drivers in Menifee with a DUI: 1.8%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in California, Menifee drivers rank 302 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #302
- Percent of drivers in Menifee with a reckless driving offense: 0.6%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in California, Menifee drivers rank 317 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #317
- Percent of drivers in Menifee with a reckless driving violation: 0.7%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in California, Menifee drivers rank 130 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #130
- Percent of drivers in Menifee with a speeding ticket: 7.9%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Menifee drivers rank 193 in clean driving records across all cities in California.
- Rank within state: #193
- Percent of drivers in Menifee with clean record: 78.9%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Menifee drivers rank 199 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in California.
- Rank within state: #199
- Percent of drivers in Menifee with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 2.41%
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
