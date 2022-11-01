Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Lancaster, CA, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Lancaster is $235 per month or $2,820 annually.
Car insurance in Lancaster is $21 less than the average cost of insurance in California.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Lancaster on average is Travelers.
Car Insurance in Lancaster, CA
If you’re a driver in Lancaster, you probably know that car insurance is required. The good news is you don’t have to overpay for a policy. As long as you shop around and compare quotes from multiple companies, you can land a great deal and potentially save hundreds of dollars each year. Here is everything you need to know about cheap auto insurance in Lancaster.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheap Car Insurance California
Cheapest Car Insurance in Lancaster, CA
What is the cheapest car insurance in Lancaster?
Travelers is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Lancaster, with rates starting at $160 per month. It’s still important to compare auto insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.
When you explore both large and small car insurance companies in Lancaster, you’ll find that average monthly premiums have a wide range. This table shows the average monthly quotes of insurers in Lancaster. Your exact rate will likely vary based on your personal driving details, always make sure you take the time to compare rates before buying.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$160
|National General
|$211
|Progressive
|$223
|Bristol West
|$262
|Dairyland
|$747
|Mile Auto
|$111
|Metromile
|$112
|Freedom National
|$132
|Bluefire
|$134
|Anchor
|$140
|Clearcover
|$147
|21st Century
|$156
|Mercury
|$162
|Aspire General
|$162
|Sun Coast
|$178
|SafeAuto
|$189
|Safeco
|$194
|Workmen's
|$205
|Kemper
|$232
|Infinity
|$281
|MAPFRE
|$338
|Stillwater
|$531
|Pronto
|$536
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in California
All motor vehicles operated or parked on California roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in California[1] are:
$15,000 per person for bodily injury
$30,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. California is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$5,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Lancaster Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your driving record and accident history will play a major role in what you pay for your auto insurance[2]. A clean record will lead to the lowest rates, while traffic violations like speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs will increase your premiums. Here’s a closer look at how driving and accident history impacts the average monthly cost of auto insurance in Lancaster.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$197
|Speeding Ticket
|$264
|At-Fault Accident
|$288
|DUI
|$392
High-Risk Car Insurance California
Lancaster Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Just like lenders pull your credit score to determine what interest rates to offer you for a loan, some car insurance providers will look at your credit to figure out what premiums to charge you for a policy. However, in California, this practice is illegal, so insurers have to rely on other factors such as driving history and location[3].
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Lancaster
If your goal is to land the cheapest car insurance rates, you’ll likely have to do some comparison-shopping. You can work with a broker or visit the websites of various car insurance companies to request rates. Or you can simplify the process with Insurify. Once you fill out a short online form, the tool will provide you with personalized car insurance quotes in minutes.
With Insurify, you can take the time and hassle out of car insurance shopping and find the cheapest policy for your unique situation. Best of all, there are no fees or sign-ups involved. Drivers should also certainly take advantage of discounts like those offered for bundling auto insurance with renters insurance or home insurance.
Frequently Asked Questions
To lock in cheap car insurance in Lancaster, you’ll need to explore coverage options and rates from different insurers. You can do this on your own or get some help from Insurify. Insurify will show you personalized car insurance quotes in minutes for free. It’s the easiest way to find the cheapest coverage.
Car insurance in Lancaster may run you anywhere from $111 to $747 per month. Factors like your age, marital status, credit score, and driving history will impact your exact premiums. If you’re an experienced driver with good credit and a track record of responsible driving, you’ll pay less than a young driver with a history of speeding tickets and at-fault accidents.
Sometimes, car insurance premiums in Lancaster increase for reasons that are out of your control. If the crime rate in the area goes up, for example, your rates will likely go up as well. An extreme weather event, like a snowstorm or hailstorm that leads to many claims, can also cause the cost of your auto insurance policy to rise.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
