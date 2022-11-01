Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in La Mesa, CA, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in La Mesa is $163 per month or $1,956 annually.
Car insurance in La Mesa is $93 less than the average cost of insurance in California.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in La Mesa on average is Travelers.
Car Insurance in La Mesa, CA
Residents of La Mesa, just outside of San Diego, enjoy “The Jewel of the Hills” for its seasonal festivities, a quaint downtown area, and its great rates on car insurance. If you own a car, you may be pleasantly surprised to know that the average premium is just $163 per month. Many insurers offer cheaper auto insurance policies, but you’ll have to compare quotes to find them.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in La Mesa, CA
What is the cheapest car insurance in La Mesa?
Travelers is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in La Mesa, with rates starting at $129 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates because everyone’s situation is unique.
Although the average monthly auto insurance rate in La Mesa is $163, you may be able to find an even cheaper rate. Many providers come in under the city’s monthly average, but some others can end up being much higher, so it pays to shop around for car insurance.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$129
|National General
|$149
|Progressive
|$160
|Bristol West
|$189
|Dairyland
|$332
|Metromile
|$80
|Mile Auto
|$100
|Freedom National
|$122
|Clearcover
|$125
|21st Century
|$126
|Aspire General
|$127
|Bluefire
|$127
|Sun Coast
|$133
|Mercury
|$135
|Anchor
|$138
|SafeAuto
|$153
|Workmen’s
|$157
|Safeco
|$169
|Infinity
|$177
|Kemper
|$183
|MAPFRE
|$253
|Pronto
|$315
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in California
All motor vehicles operated or parked on California roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in California[1] are:
$15,000 per person for bodily injury
$30,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. California is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$5,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
La Mesa Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Driving history is one of the most important factors that influence car insurance rates[2]. Accidents, DUIs, and tickets can significantly increase your rates. Your premiums can be much cheaper if you have a clean driving record. For example, the average La Mesa driver with a clean record pays $148 per month, while speeding tickets can increase premiums to $198.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$148
|Speeding Ticket
|$198
|At-Fault Accident
|$216
|DUI
|$295
La Mesa Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Many states allow insurance companies to use credit scores when determining car insurance quotes, but California does not[3]. You won’t pay higher premiums or be denied a policy because of your credit. Despite this, there is a trend in how much you pay based on your credit score.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in La Mesa
Finding the most affordable auto insurance is easier than you think. However, the cheapest car insurance in La Mesa is not the same for everyone. You’ll need to shop around to compare quotes from different companies to get your best rate. You might start by calling an insurance agent to ask about discounts you qualify for and other savings opportunities.
However, shopping online is the best way to save the most money on car insurance. Insurify can help you compare car insurance rates from top companies in La Mesa. You’ll see quotes, insurance policy options, and coverage levels side by side to help you find the right option for you and your family. Insurify’s quote tool is free to use, and there’s no obligation to buy a policy.
Frequently Asked Questions
The best way to find cheap car insurance rates is to compare quotes and coverage options online. Many factors go into finding cheap car insurance, so it’s important to do your research. Drivers should also take advantage of discounts. Those who bundle their auto insurance with renters insurance or homeowners insurance can save hundreds with the right insurer.
The average car insurance premium is $163 for La Mesa drivers. However, the cost can vary dramatically from person to person. The type of car you drive, your credit score, and other factors all play a role in determining your car insurance rates. Companies can also charge different rates for the same type of insurance coverage, so you can save by shopping around.
The high cost of living in La Mesa is one factor that drives up car insurance rates. Insurers can also charge different premiums depending on a driver’s record, the car make and model, and coverage type. However, California doesn’t allow insurers to use your credit score in insurance underwriting, so your credit history won’t play a role in determining your rates.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
