Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Irvine, CA (2022)

auto insurance

Tanveen Vohra is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in writing about property and casualty insurance. Through her work, Tanveen helps consumers better understand the components of their insurance policies so they can make smarter purchase decisions.Tanveen's work has been cited by CNBC , Fox Business, Business Insider, Fortune, and Market Watch, among others.
Updated November 1, 2022

To out-of-towners, it might seem like Irvine is the same as Los Angeles, but this suburb is actually completely separate and is home to just under 300,000 people. Irvine is part of Orange County, and the area is becoming increasingly populated as years go by. Driving in Irvine isn’t without its fair share of traffic jams, so it’s advised that you allow yourself extra time to get to your destination and make sure you’re enrolled in adequate car insurance coverage.

Car Insurance in Irvine, CA

The average cost of California car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Irvine, CA to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Irvine is $212 per month, or $2544 annually.

  • Car insurance in Irvine is $35 more than the average cost of car insurance in California.

  • The cheapest car insurance provider in Irvine on average is Mile Auto, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.

Quotes by Top Companies

GEICO
$67
State Farm
$70
Mercury
$117
Nationwide
$119

Cheapest Car Insurance in Irvine, CA

The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!

Insurance Provider in Irvine
GEICO$67 /mo
State Farm$70 /mo
Mercury$117 /mo
Nationwide$119 /mo

Best Car Insurance in Irvine, CA

The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Irvine. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .

Best Companies
Clearcover97$141 /mo
Mercury81$172 /mo
Travelers80$142 /mo

Average Car Insurance Cost

California Cities
Los Angeles$195/mo
San Diego$173/mo
San Jose$212/mo
San Francisco$132/mo
Irvine$93/mo
California$161/mo
Irvine
$93
San Francisco
$132
Average for CA
$161
San Diego
$173
Los Angeles
$195
San Jose
$212

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in California

All motor vehicles operated or parked on California roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in California[1] are:

  • $15,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $30,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. California is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $5,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

Irvine Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age

The average auto insurance rate in Irvine doesn’t follow the same pattern that many other cities follow across the United States. Even though teen drivers have the highest average rates, at $382.99, the second-highest group, those in their 50s, is right behind with an average of $350.13. The lowest average premium rates in the city belong to those in their 70s, at $156.63. Notably, the average price spikes for those in their 80s to $254.67.

Driver's Age
teens$383
20s$280
30s$216
40s$209
50s$351
60s$270
70s$157
80s$255

Irvine Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Driving violations and a history of accidents both play a role in determining the average auto insurance premium rates in Irvine. Drivers who manage to avoid violations and keep a clean record reap the majority of the benefits. Their average premium often comes in around $226.72, while those with violations pay much more. Small violations like speeding can result in an increase to $278.47, while things such as at-fault accidents can make averages skyrocket to $354.15.

Driving History
No Violation$227
Speeding Ticket$279
At-Fault Accident$355
Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign$274

Irvine Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

The struggle for many Irvine insurance companies is finding the best way to determine the risk of insuring someone. Looking at credit scores and ratings has become a popular way to help predict how risky a driver will be. Drivers with an excellent credit rating are often seen as less risky and, as such, pay an average premium rate around $239.72. However, motorists who currently have a poor rating may be placed in a higher-risk category, resulting in an average premium of $259.22.

Credit Tier
Excellent$240
Good$257
Average$169
Poor$260

Find local Irvine agents

  • Spectrum Risk Management & Insurance Services, LLC

    74 Discovery,
    Irvine, CA 92618

  • The Liberty Company Insurance Brokers, Inc.

    111 Pacifica,
    Suite 230, Irvine, CA 92618

  • United Agencies - Orange County

    P O Box 53743,
    Irvine, CA 92619

  • SullivanCurtisMonroe Insurance Services, LLC

    1920 Main St Ste 600,
    Irvine, CA 92614-7226

  • Dealer Protection Insurance Services

    8659 Research Drive,
    Irvine, CA 92618

  • Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

    18201 Von Karman,
    Suite 200, Irvine, CA 92612

  • Gwenne Gillum Insurance Services

    18100 Von Karman Ave.,
    Suite 850, Irvine, CA 92612

  • GMGS Risk Management & Insurance Services

    6201 Oak Canyon,
    Suite 100, Irvine, CA 92618

  • Heffernan Insurance Brokers

    18004 Sky Park Cir Ste 210,
    Irvine, CA 92614-6484

  • KCAL Insurance Agency (Irvine)

    14795 Jeffrey Rd \#209,
    Irvine, CA 92618
Irvine, CA DMV Information

If you’re in need of DMV services, you won’t find any in Irvine proper. However, there are several locations in neighboring cities, including Santa Ana, Costa Mesa, Laguna Hills, and other areas. Most locations are open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. but open late on Wednesdays at 9 a.m. Wait times can vary based on the time of day, but given that this part of the state is so heavily populated, you’ll likely have a bit of downtime before you’re helped.

Public Transportation in Irvine, CA

Home to UCI, Irvine is a bustling city with many college students calling it home, so it’s only natural that there are several public transportation options available if you don’t have a vehicle. The weather is beautiful here, so walking is a popular choice. And with over 301 lane miles of bikeways, you can get from A to B with relative ease. Irvine also offers a bus system, commuter rail service, and ridesharing options like Uber and Lyft.

How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Irvine, CA

Irvine offers drivers a challenge, as this suburb of Los Angeles is constantly humming with cars on the road. Thankfully, a number of freeways crisscross the area, giving motorists a variety of options to reach any given destination, even during rush hour traffic. It’s important to make sure you have the auto coverage that best meets your needs, as an accident can happen here in seconds.

Whether you’re new to Irvine or a long-time resident, it’s smart to evaluate your car insurance policy from time to time. Head over to Insurify today to see how your coverage compares to other options and see if you can save some money. Driving in Irvine doesn’t have to be stressful when you have great car insurance.

FAQs - Irvine, CA Car Insurance

  • Driver premiums in Irvine, and California as a whole, tend to be higher than the national average due to a number of factors. Remember that your coverage will be priced based on your driving history, credit score, and more.

  • These types of protection are not legally required in California, and some drivers choose to skip them in order to save money. If you have an auto loan, it’s likely that your lender will require you to enroll in this coverage.

  • Rather than spend time comparing quotes on multiple carrier websites, Irvine residents can visit Insurify. After answering a few simple questions, you can view real-time prices and enroll in the policy that best meets your driving needs.

Insurify Insights

How Irvine Drivers Measure Up

While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Irvine, California below:

Methodology

Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Irvine drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across California in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.

honda

Honda Civic

Most Popular Car in Irvine

#309

City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in California

#271

City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in California

#229

City with the Most DUIs Rank in California

#270

City with the Most Suspended Licenses in California

  • While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Irvine drivers rank 142 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in California.

    • Rank within state: #142
    • Percent of drivers in Irvine with an accident: 10.3%

  • While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Irvine drivers rank 229 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in California.

    • Rank within state: #229
    • Percent of drivers in Irvine with a DUI: 1.6%

  • Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in California, Irvine drivers rank 153 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.

    • Rank within state: #153
    • Percent of drivers in Irvine with a reckless driving offense: 1.3%

  • The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in California, Irvine drivers rank 169 in rude driving infractions.

    • Rank within state: #169
    • Percent of drivers in Irvine with a reckless driving violation: 1.5%

  • Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in California, Irvine drivers rank 309 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.

    • Rank within state: #309
    • Percent of drivers in Irvine with a speeding ticket: 5.1%

  • Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Irvine drivers rank 79 in clean driving records across all cities in California.

    • Rank within state: #79
    • Percent of drivers in Irvine with clean record: 81.5%

  • As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Irvine drivers rank 27 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in California.

    • Rank within state: #27
    • Percent of drivers in Irvine with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 7.61%
  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Sources

  California Department of Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance." Accessed May 28, 2022
