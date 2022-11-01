4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Garden Grove, CA, for 2022

Updated November 1, 2022

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Garden Grove is $207 per month or $2,284 yearly.

  • Car insurance in Garden Grove is $49 less than the average monthly cost in California.

  • The cheapest top car insurance provider in Garden Grove on average is Travelers.

Car Insurance in Garden Grove, CA

Though car insurance in Garden Grove is more expensive than the national average, it’s cheaper than in many other areas of the state. Drivers looking for low-cost policies have plenty of options offering competitive rates, so make sure you compare quotes before choosing your insurance provider.

Quotes by Top Companies

Travelers
$140
Progressive
$160
National General
$204
Bristol West
$244
Dairyland
$521

Cheap Car Insurance California

Compare Car Insurance

Cheapest Car Insurance in Garden Grove, CA

What is the cheapest car insurance in Garden Grove?

Travelers is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Garden Grove, with rates starting at $140 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s insurance needs are unique.

Some car insurance companies specialize in low-cost policies, and they may offer the best prices to you, but don’t rule out other providers. Discount insurers tend to specialize in certain types of policies or driving histories, which can make policies more expensive and less tailored to other drivers, so it remains important to compare companies and quotes.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Travelers$140
Progressive$160
National General$204
Bristol West$244
Dairyland$521
Metromile$82
Mile Auto$119
21st Century$147
Anchor$148
Aspire General$152
Freedom National$158
Bluefire$159
Sun Coast$163
Clearcover$171
Mercury$172
SafeAuto$180
Safeco$201
Workmen’s$206
Kemper$232
Stillwater$245
MAPFRE$264
Infinity$285
Pronto$409
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in California

All motor vehicles operated or parked on California roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in California[1] are:

  • $15,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $30,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. California is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $5,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

Garden Grove Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Your driving record is one of the main factors in whether you pose a high risk to car insurance companies[2]. Drivers with multiple infractions on their record are likely going to have a little more difficulty finding an affordable policy than drivers with a clean record, but they can still drop their rates by taking advantage of discounts.

Driver HistoryAverage Monthly Cost
Clean Record$186
Speeding Ticket$249
At-Fault Accident$272
DUI$370
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

High-Risk Car Insurance California

DUI Car Insurance California

Garden Grove Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Normally, your credit score impacts the rate you pay for car insurance, and drivers with good or excellent credit tend to pay less than those with average or poor credit scores. But in California, the law prohibits insurers from taking your credit score into account when determining car insurance premiums, so it has no effect on what you pay[3].

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Garden Grove

Cheap car insurance begins with your driving history. Keeping a clean driving record and avoiding insurance claims are the best defenses you have against rate hikes. You should also consider the type of vehicle you drive. Older cars with good safety ratings generally cost less than newer cars. Cars that you own loan-free also tend to cost less than financed vehicles.

That being said, you can always lower your rate by taking advantage of as many car insurance discounts as you can. You should also compare your car insurance rate on a regular basis to ensure you’re getting the best deal. You can use the free tools offered by Insurify to make car insurance quote comparison fast, easy, and totally confidential.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Garden Grove drivers can get low-cost insurance coverage by comparing auto insurance rates and using discounts. Compare quotes every time you shop for car insurance. Stacking car insurance discounts lowers your rate further—especially bundling with renters insurance, homeowners insurance, business insurance, life insurance, and other insurance services.

  • The average car insurance premium in Garden Grove costs $207 per month, or $2,284 a year, significantly less than the average rate in the state. Garden Grove drivers can find the best rate by using discounts, raising deductibles, choosing liability-only policies for older vehicles, and comparing car insurance rates often (at least every six months).

  • There are two major culprits that drive up car insurance rates: at-fault car insurance claims and traffic violations. The more significant the incident, the higher the rate hike. Beyond your driving history, the car you drive affects rates, with luxury vehicles costing more than economy cars. The number of annual miles you drive also affects rates, with higher mileage costing more.

Insurify Insights

How Garden Grove Drivers Measure Up

While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Garden Grove, California below:

Methodology

Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Garden Grove drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across California in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.

honda

Honda Civic

Most Popular Car in Garden Grove

#256

City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in California

#244

City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in California

#175

City with the Most DUIs Rank in California

#199

City with the Most Suspended Licenses in California

  • While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Garden Grove drivers rank 155 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in California.

    • Rank within state: #155
    • Percent of drivers in Garden Grove with an accident: 10.1%

  • While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Garden Grove drivers rank 175 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in California.

    • Rank within state: #175
    • Percent of drivers in Garden Grove with a DUI: 1.9%

  • Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in California, Garden Grove drivers rank 166 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.

    • Rank within state: #166
    • Percent of drivers in Garden Grove with a reckless driving offense: 1.2%

  • The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in California, Garden Grove drivers rank 157 in rude driving infractions.

    • Rank within state: #157
    • Percent of drivers in Garden Grove with a reckless driving violation: 1.6%

  • Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in California, Garden Grove drivers rank 256 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.

    • Rank within state: #256
    • Percent of drivers in Garden Grove with a speeding ticket: 6.1%

  • Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Garden Grove drivers rank 78 in clean driving records across all cities in California.

    • Rank within state: #78
    • Percent of drivers in Garden Grove with clean record: 81.6%

  • As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Garden Grove drivers rank 179 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in California.

    • Rank within state: #179
    • Percent of drivers in Garden Grove with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 2.62%
Insurify Insights

Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Sources

  1. California Department of Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance." Accessed May 28, 2022
  2. The Online Traffic School, Inc. - California. "How California Traffic Tickets Affect Auto Insurance?." Accessed July 20, 2022
  3. The Pew Charitable Trusts. "Some States Take Aim at 'Discriminatory' Auto Insurance Pricing." Accessed July 20, 2022
