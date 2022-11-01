Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in El Cajon, CA, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in El Cajon is $182 per month or $2,184 annually.
Car insurance in El Cajon is $74 less than the average cost of insurance in California.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in El Cajon on average is Travelers.
Car Insurance in El Cajon, CA
Drivers in El Cajon pay less than the California average for car insurance, but they pay more than most drivers in the country. Drivers looking for low-cost policies in El Cajon can usually find low rates if they take the time to compare car insurance quotes online. Discounts, especially bundling, can lower car insurance rates even further.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in El Cajon, CA
What is the cheapest car insurance in El Cajon?
Travelers is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in El Cajon, with rates starting at $130 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates since everyone’s situation is unique.
Some companies specialize in low-cost policies, but don’t let the price tag be the only indicator of whether you should buy. A policy costing a few more dollars a month might offer thousands more in valuable protection. Be sure to consider the value of additional policy perks, too, such as roadside assistance and vanishing deductibles, when comparing your policy options.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$130
|Progressive
|$146
|National General
|$157
|Bristol West
|$217
|Dairyland
|$308
|Mile Auto
|$109
|Freedom National
|$111
|Bluefire
|$117
|Aspire General
|$123
|Clearcover
|$136
|Metromile
|$138
|Anchor
|$142
|Sun Coast
|$144
|21st Century
|$145
|SafeAuto
|$161
|Workmen’s
|$179
|Mercury
|$179
|Kemper
|$186
|Safeco
|$197
|Infinity
|$214
|Stillwater
|$285
|MAPFRE
|$292
|Pronto
|$364
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in California
All motor vehicles operated or parked on California roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in California[1] are:
$15,000 per person for bodily injury
$30,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. California is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$5,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
El Cajon Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Car insurance companies use your driving record as an indicator of the risk that you’ll make a claim[2]. The higher your risk, the higher your premium. That’s why people with clean records pay less than people with tickets or car accidents in their driving history. In El Cajon, drivers with clean records save hundreds a year compared to those with a speeding ticket.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$171
|Speeding Ticket
|$229
|At-Fault Accident
|$250
|DUI
|$340
El Cajon Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
In most states, your credit score would impact your car insurance rate. Drivers with good or excellent credit tend to pay less (sometimes much less) than those with average or poor credit scores. But that’s not the case in California[3]. State law prohibits auto insurance companies from taking your credit score into account when pricing your policy.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in El Cajon
There are four easy habits you can use to secure cheap auto insurance. First, obey traffic laws and practice defensive driving habits. This lowers the likelihood that you’ll get a ticket or make an at-fault claim. Next, choose an older, safe vehicle, preferably one you can buy without a loan. These usually cost less to insure than newer, financed vehicles and especially luxury vehicles.
Third, take advantage of all the car insurance discounts you’re entitled to, and don’t be afraid to speak with your insurance agent to review your policy. Lastly, always compare car insurance quotes before buying and at least every six months after. You can do this for free with the tools at Insurify. Our comparison tools are easy to use and completely confidential.
Frequently Asked Questions
A great way to get cheap car insurance is to use car insurance discounts. The deepest discount usually comes from bundling auto insurance with homeowners insurance, life insurance, renters insurance, or other insurance products. Always compare car insurance quotes before buying and then on a regular basis to ensure you’ve always got the best rate.
Drivers in El Cajon pay about $182 per month, or $2,184 a year, on car insurance, which is $888 less annually than the average Californian pays. Based on thousands of car insurance quotes generated on Insurify, many companies have affordable policies, including Progressive, Travelers, and National General.
Traffic violations and insurance claims drive up car insurance rates faster than anything else. In California, collisions and traffic tickets can remain on your record (and visible to car insurance companies) for up to three years. In rare cases, infractions can remain on your record longer. Practice defensive driving habits and obey laws to help you prevent rate hikes like these.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- California Department of Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance." Accessed May 28, 2022
- The Online Traffic School, Inc. - California. "How California Traffic Tickets Affect Auto Insurance?." Accessed July 30, 2022
- The Pew Charitable Trusts. "Some States Take Aim at 'Discriminatory' Auto Insurance Pricing." Accessed July 30, 2022