4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in El Cajon, CA, for 2022

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
auto insurance

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Car InsurancedelimiterCaliforniadelimiterEl Cajon
Car InsurancedelimiterCaliforniadelimiterEl Cajon

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
JJ Starr
Written by
JJ Starr
Photo of an Insurify author
Written by
JJ Starr
Insurance Writer
J.J. Starr is a health and finance writer with a background in banking, lending, and financial advising. She holds a Series 6, FINRA, and life insurance licensure and a master's degree from New York University. Through her writing, she strives to use her decade of experience to help consumers make sound financial choices. Connect with J.J. on LinkedIn.
Danny Smith
Edited by
Danny Smith
Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Danny Smith
Insurance Writer
Danny is an insurance writer at Insurify. Specializing in auto insurance, he works to help drivers navigate the complicated world of insurance to find the best possible policy. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. You can connect with Danny on LinkedIn.

Updated November 1, 2022

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in El Cajon is $182 per month or $2,184 annually.

  • Car insurance in El Cajon is $74 less than the average cost of insurance in California.

  • The cheapest top car insurance provider in El Cajon on average is Travelers.

Car Insurance in El Cajon, CA

Drivers in El Cajon pay less than the California average for car insurance, but they pay more than most drivers in the country. Drivers looking for low-cost policies in El Cajon can usually find low rates if they take the time to compare car insurance quotes online. Discounts, especially bundling, can lower car insurance rates even further.

Quotes by Top Companies

Travelers
$130
Progressive
$146
National General
$157
Bristol West
$217
Dairyland
$308

See More:

Cheap Car Insurance California

Compare Car Insurance

Cheapest Car Insurance in El Cajon, CA

What is the cheapest car insurance in El Cajon?

Travelers is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in El Cajon, with rates starting at $130 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates since everyone’s situation is unique.

Some companies specialize in low-cost policies, but don’t let the price tag be the only indicator of whether you should buy. A policy costing a few more dollars a month might offer thousands more in valuable protection. Be sure to consider the value of additional policy perks, too, such as roadside assistance and vanishing deductibles, when comparing your policy options.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Travelers$130
Progressive$146
National General$157
Bristol West$217
Dairyland$308
Mile Auto$109
Freedom National$111
Bluefire$117
Aspire General$123
Clearcover$136
Metromile$138
Anchor$142
Sun Coast$144
21st Century$145
SafeAuto$161
Workmen’s$179
Mercury$179
Kemper$186
Safeco$197
Infinity$214
Stillwater$285
MAPFRE$292
Pronto$364
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in California

All motor vehicles operated or parked on California roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in California[1] are:

  • $15,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $30,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. California is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $5,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

El Cajon Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Car insurance companies use your driving record as an indicator of the risk that you’ll make a claim[2]. The higher your risk, the higher your premium. That’s why people with clean records pay less than people with tickets or car accidents in their driving history. In El Cajon, drivers with clean records save hundreds a year compared to those with a speeding ticket.

Driver HistoryAverage Monthly Cost
Clean Record$171
Speeding Ticket$229
At-Fault Accident$250
DUI$340
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More:

High-Risk Car Insurance California

DUI Car Insurance California

El Cajon Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

In most states, your credit score would impact your car insurance rate. Drivers with good or excellent credit tend to pay less (sometimes much less) than those with average or poor credit scores. But that’s not the case in California[3]. State law prohibits auto insurance companies from taking your credit score into account when pricing your policy.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in El Cajon

There are four easy habits you can use to secure cheap auto insurance. First, obey traffic laws and practice defensive driving habits. This lowers the likelihood that you’ll get a ticket or make an at-fault claim. Next, choose an older, safe vehicle, preferably one you can buy without a loan. These usually cost less to insure than newer, financed vehicles and especially luxury vehicles.

Third, take advantage of all the car insurance discounts you’re entitled to, and don’t be afraid to speak with your insurance agent to review your policy. Lastly, always compare car insurance quotes before buying and at least every six months after. You can do this for free with the tools at Insurify. Our comparison tools are easy to use and completely confidential.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • A great way to get cheap car insurance is to use car insurance discounts. The deepest discount usually comes from bundling auto insurance with homeowners insurance, life insurance, renters insurance, or other insurance products. Always compare car insurance quotes before buying and then on a regular basis to ensure you’ve always got the best rate.

  • Drivers in El Cajon pay about $182 per month, or $2,184 a year, on car insurance, which is $888 less annually than the average Californian pays. Based on thousands of car insurance quotes generated on Insurify, many companies have affordable policies, including Progressive, Travelers, and National General.

  • Traffic violations and insurance claims drive up car insurance rates faster than anything else. In California, collisions and traffic tickets can remain on your record (and visible to car insurance companies) for up to three years. In rare cases, infractions can remain on your record longer. Practice defensive driving habits and obey laws to help you prevent rate hikes like these.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Related articles

More cities in California

Popular cities

Sources

  1. California Department of Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance." Accessed May 28, 2022
  2. The Online Traffic School, Inc. - California. "How California Traffic Tickets Affect Auto Insurance?." Accessed July 30, 2022
  3. The Pew Charitable Trusts. "Some States Take Aim at 'Discriminatory' Auto Insurance Pricing." Accessed July 30, 2022
JJ Starr
Written by
JJ Starr
Linkedin

Insurance Writer

J.J. Starr is a health and finance writer with a background in banking, lending, and financial advising. She holds a Series 6, FINRA, and life insurance licensure and a master's degree from New York University. Through her writing, she strives to use her decade of experience to help consumers make sound financial choices. Connect with J.J. on LinkedIn.

Learn More
Danny Smith
Edited by
Danny Smith
Linkedin

Insurance Writer

Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Danny Smith
Insurance Writer
Danny is an insurance writer at Insurify. Specializing in auto insurance, he works to help drivers navigate the complicated world of insurance to find the best possible policy. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. You can connect with Danny on LinkedIn.
Car InsurancedelimiterCaliforniadelimiterEl Cajon