Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Davis, CA, for 2022

Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Davis is $171 per month or $2,052 annually.
Car insurance in Davis is $85 less than the average cost of insurance in California.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Davis on average is Progressive.
Car Insurance in Davis, CA
Car insurance is one of those necessities that seem to increase in price with every new day. In Davis, the average cost of car insurance is $171 per month. How much you end up paying personally depends on your specific insurance needs. No matter your situation, you should always compare car insurance companies before committing to a policy.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Davis, CA
What is the cheapest car insurance in Davis?
Progressive is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Davis, with rates starting at $99 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.
With so many insurance companies out there, it can be difficult to find one that is affordable and also offers the coverage you need. As you can see from the table below, there are plenty of companies that offer coverage in Davis, so rest assured that you have options.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$99
|Travelers
|$112
|National General
|$127
|Bristol West
|$222
|Dairyland
|$385
|Mile Auto
|$99
|Metromile
|$104
|Clearcover
|$114
|Bluefire
|$114
|21st Century
|$126
|Anchor
|$140
|Mercury
|$142
|Freedom National
|$146
|SafeAuto
|$147
|Safeco
|$152
|Aspire General
|$156
|Sun Coast
|$158
|Workmen’s
|$183
|Kemper
|$223
|Infinity
|$279
|Pronto
|$375
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in California
All motor vehicles operated or parked on California roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in California[1] are:
$15,000 per person for bodily injury
$30,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. California is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$5,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Davis Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
It makes sense that drivers with a clean driving record can find the cheapest auto insurance rates. If you have a speeding ticket, at-fault accident, or DUI on your record, you may end up paying higher car insurance rates for years[2]. Start looking for coverage options now to compare quotes and avoid paying too much for coverage.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$188
|Speeding Ticket
|$252
|At-Fault Accident
|$274
|DUI
|$374
Davis Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Insurance companies in California are not legally allowed to use credit-based scores to determine car insurance premiums or whether to even issue you an insurance policy[3]. So while improving and maintaining your credit score won’t save you money on your car insurance, it can help you lower interest rates when applying for loans, so it’s still worth keeping an eye on.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Davis
Frequently Asked Questions
The average driver in Davis pays $171 per month for car insurance. Progressive and Mile Auto have the cheapest average rates at $99 per month, but many companies in the Sacramento Valley offer affordable coverage. Your rate can depend on your driving history, age, vehicle type, and coverage options. Shop around to compare rates to find out how much you might pay.
Many factors affect how much you pay for your car insurance, such as age, gender, vehicle type, and coverage options. Even if you have a great driving record, events like traffic violations or accidents can increase your rates. The company you choose will also affect car insurance costs. Be sure to check quotes from at least three companies before you choose an insurer.
Insurify Insights
How Davis Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Davis, California below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Davis drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across California in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Civic
Most Popular Car in Davis
#198
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in California
#294
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in California
#210
City with the Most DUIs Rank in California
#276
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in California
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Davis drivers rank 270 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in California.
- Rank within state: #270
- Percent of drivers in Davis with an accident: 8.6%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Davis drivers rank 210 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in California.
- Rank within state: #210
- Percent of drivers in Davis with a DUI: 1.7%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in California, Davis drivers rank 355 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #355
- Percent of drivers in Davis with a reckless driving offense: 0.2%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in California, Davis drivers rank 358 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #358
- Percent of drivers in Davis with a reckless driving violation: 0.2%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in California, Davis drivers rank 198 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #198
- Percent of drivers in Davis with a speeding ticket: 6.9%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Davis drivers rank 38 in clean driving records across all cities in California.
- Rank within state: #38
- Percent of drivers in Davis with clean record: 83.1%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Davis drivers rank 67 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in California.
- Rank within state: #67
- Percent of drivers in Davis with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 5.26%
