Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Citrus Heights, CA, for 2022

Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Citrus Heights is $185 per month or $2,220 yearly.
Car insurance in Citrus Heights is $71 cheaper than the average cost/mo. in California.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Citrus Heights on average is Travelers.
Car Insurance in Citrus Heights, CA
Though car insurance in Citrus Heights is cheaper than in many other areas of California, drivers may be looking for even more budget-friendly policies. Many insurance companies offer competitive rates, so if you’re looking to lock down the cheapest rate possible, make sure you take the time to compare quotes online before choosing your policy.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Citrus Heights, CA
What is the cheapest car insurance in Citrus Heights?
Travelers is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Citrus Heights, with rates starting at $139 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.
We examined auto insurance quotes from thousands of Citrus Heights drivers to see which car insurance companies routinely give the lowest rates. Remember that the cheapest policy isn’t always the best value. You may find that other policies include valuable perks like roadside assistance for a few dollars more than a policy with adequate coverage but no extras.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$139
|Progressive
|$143
|National General
|$182
|Bristol West
|$208
|Dairyland
|$326
|Bluefire
|$97
|Mile Auto
|$106
|Metromile
|$125
|Anchor
|$129
|Clearcover
|$148
|21st Century
|$150
|Mercury
|$155
|Freedom National
|$158
|Sun Coast
|$160
|SafeAuto
|$165
|Safeco
|$167
|Aspire General
|$168
|MAPFRE
|$194
|Kemper
|$195
|Workmen’s
|$200
|Stillwater
|$217
|Infinity
|$257
|Pronto
|$476
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in California
All motor vehicles operated or parked on California roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in California[1] are:
$15,000 per person for bodily injury
$30,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. California is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$5,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Citrus Heights Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your driving history has a significant impact on your car insurance costs[2]. Drivers with clean records pay the least and have little trouble finding low-priced car insurance. In Citrus Heights, drivers with clean records save $1,212 a year compared to drivers with an at-fault car accident. Two ways to protect your record are to obey traffic laws and take a defensive driving course.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$171
|Speeding Ticket
|$229
|At-Fault Accident
|$250
|DUI
|$340
Citrus Heights Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Usually, your credit score impacts the rate you pay for car insurance, as insurance companies use it to help determine your risk. Drivers with good or excellent credit tend to pay less than those with average or poor credit. But California law prohibits insurers from using your credit score as a risk indicator, so your credit score doesn’t affect your car insurance costs[3].
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Citrus Heights
Saving money on your car insurance policy takes a little planning but isn’t hard. If you can, choose a vehicle that’s cheaper to insure (you can use Insurify to estimate your costs). There are also ways to set your policy up for savings by adjusting deductibles and dropping unnecessary coverage. But, when in doubt, it’s typically best to opt for higher coverage limits.
Car insurance discounts are valuable and can be combined to give you more significant savings. Double-check that you’re getting all the deals your insurer offers you. Finally, make time to compare car insurance quotes. The free tools at Insurify make this process quick and confidential so you can always be sure you’re getting the best rate available.
Frequently Asked Questions
Citrus Heights drivers can get cheaper insurance coverage by comparing auto insurance rates and discounts. Compare quotes every time you shop for car insurance. Stacking car insurance discounts further lowers your rate—especially bundling your auto policy with renters insurance, homeowners insurance, life insurance, business insurance, or other insurance products.
In Citrus Heights, the average car insurance premium costs $185 per month or $2,220 a year. That’s cheaper than average rates in the state but more than the national average. Drivers can get the lowest rate by taking advantage of discounts, raising deductibles, choosing liability-only policies for older vehicles, and comparing car insurance rates often.
Most policy price hikes result from two types of incidents: tickets and claims. Traffic citations can stay on your record for three years in California, and so can a collision. Both result in higher car insurance rates. Insurance claims of any kind, whether you’re at fault or not, can also trigger price hikes. Serious tickets and at-fault claims will drive up your rates the most.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
