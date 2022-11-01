Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Buena Park, CA, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Buena Park is $219 per month or $2,628 annually.
Car insurance in Buena Park is $37 less than the average cost of insurance in California.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Buena Park on average is Progressive.
Car Insurance in Buena Park, CA
The average cost of auto insurance in Buena Park is around $219 per month, or $2,628 per year, and depends on factors unique to each driver. The city’s average is $37 less than the state’s average of $256 per month. Because rates can vary, it’s always wise to compare car insurance quotes online before deciding on coverage.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Cheap Car Insurance California
Cheapest Car Insurance in Buena Park, CA
What is the cheapest car insurance in Buena Park?
Progressive is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Buena Park, with rates starting at $139 per month. It’s still crucial to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.
There are many options under $200 per month for budget-minded buyers. Not sure where to start when comparing quotes? With Insurify’s network of over 200 insurance companies throughout the U.S., you can easily find an insurance policy that fits your needs.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$139
|Travelers
|$152
|National General
|$192
|Bristol West
|$255
|Dairyland
|$448
|Metromile
|$117
|Mile Auto
|$119
|Bluefire
|$126
|Anchor
|$145
|21st Century
|$149
|Aspire General
|$154
|Clearcover
|$164
|SafeAuto
|$171
|Mercury
|$172
|Freedom National
|$185
|Sun Coast
|$204
|Workman’s
|$221
|Infinity
|$226
|Safeco
|$235
|Kemper
|$236
|MAPFRE
|$274
|Pronto
|$408
|Stillwater
|$540
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in California
All motor vehicles operated or parked on California roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in California[1] are:
$15,000 per person for bodily injury
$30,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. California is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$5,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Buena Park Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
While factors like the age and gender of the driver and the cost and model of the vehicle affect rates, agencies also evaluate risk to calculate quotes. This includes looking at driving records to determine a driver’s likelihood of filing a claim[2]. For example, a driver with a clean record could pay $190 per month, but someone with speeding tickets could pay $256 per month.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$190
|Speeding Ticket
|$255
|At-Fault Accident
|$277
|DUI
|$378
See More:
High-Risk Car Insurance California
Buena Park Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
A driver’s credit score is used in some states to calculate risk when determining car insurance premiums. However, in California, this practice is illegal, leaving insurers to lean on other factors like driving history and location[3]. Drivers with less than amazing credit can breathe easy knowing it won’t affect their rates.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Buena Park
Exercising safe driving practices is always going to be the wisest and quickest way to keep auto insurance affordable. Because negative marks on your credit and driving history are so detrimental to your rates, it’s best if they can be avoided. If they can’t, then make sure to take the time to compare car insurance companies online.
Insurify is the easiest way to find the best coverage for your lifestyle because it offers real-time car insurance quotes from dozens of insurance providers in your area. Drivers should also be on the lookout for discounts, as these can really bump down auto insurance rates. Bundling car insurance with renters insurance or home insurance is common and can save you hundreds.
Frequently Asked Questions
A great way to find cheap insurance in Buena Park is to take the time to compare auto insurance quotes online. However, safe driving practices will always be the best way to keep costs down. Let Insurify help with our network which includes over 200 companies throughout the U.S. working to find an insurance policy that fits your needs.
The average cost of auto insurance coverage in Buena Park is around $219 per month or $2,628 per year. The city’s average is $37 less than the state average of $256 per month. Because rates can vary, it’s always wise to compare multiple quotes before deciding on a provider.
Risk factors like impaired driving or at-fault accidents on a record, as well as a driver’s credit history, can quickly increase insurance rates. However, other factors like the age and gender of the driver and the cost and model of the vehicle can affect the estimated price of quotes.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- California Department of Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance." Accessed May 28, 2022
- The Online Traffic School, Inc. - California. "How California Traffic Tickets Affect Auto Insurance?." Accessed July 28, 2022
- The Pew Charitable Trusts. "Some States Take Aim at 'Discriminatory' Auto Insurance Pricing." Accessed July 28, 2022