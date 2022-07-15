Best Car Insurance Companies in California for 2022

Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You

What is the best car insurance company in California? California drivers have dozens of auto insurance companies to choose between, and the best car insurance company for you will depend on circumstances like your driving record, age, credit score, and more.

Clearcover, Safeco, and Travelers all top our list of California's best car insurance companies for 2021. However, don't be afraid to look at lesser-known brands. Many offer insurance at competitive rates for teen drivers, policyholders with a good driving record, and high-risk drivers.

It's important to ask yourself, “how much car insurance do I need” before you start your search, but Insurify can help you select your desired coverage options. Find out the average car insurance cost for top companies here.

1 Clearcover Average Monthly Cost: $147 Insurify Composite Score: 97

Founded in 2016, Clearcover insurance is available in a handful of states, including California. Clearcover only sells auto insurance at this time but may add other products like home insurance in the future.

Customers like Clearcover because of its robust digital platform. You can get a quote and file a claim very quickly using their website and app. Also, Clearcover has strong coverage for people who drive for rideshare companies.

Overall, Clearcover is a strong choice for saving money on car insurance. Seniors can save on car insurance with Clearcover since they are experienced drivers who typically drive fewer miles than younger drivers. Safe drivers and those with average credit scores will also find favorable rates with Clearcover.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Clearcover builds discounts into its auto insurance quotes. It’s one way the company offers affordable auto insurance to every customer. However, active military personnel in California can receive a 15 percent discount on their rate.

Clearcover provides competitive rates for drivers over 60, safe drivers, and people with average credit. However, if you have a speeding ticket or accident on your driving history, another company may give you lower rates.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $234 Drivers Over 60 $99 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $126 Drivers With a Prior Accident $216 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $208 Drivers With Average Credit $125

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

2 Safeco Average Monthly Cost: $171 Insurify Composite Score: 86

Safeco Insurance is an excellent option for California auto insurance. It’s a great choice for less experienced drivers trying to save money and people who have defensive driving habits.

Safeco has been around for nearly 100 years, and its parent company is Liberty Mutual. Unlike some other companies, Safeco insurance is available through independent agents. If you want a quote, you’ll need to contact the agency rather than Safeco itself.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Multi-car

Multi-policy/bundling

Accident prevention course

Low annual mileage

Safe driver

Enrolling young drivers in Teen Safety Rewards program

Anti-theft device

Anti-lock brakes

Homeowner

Overall, Safeco’s rates are very competitive with other providers. As a result, they stand out as a good candidate for younger and safe drivers, particularly with their variety of discounts.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $197 Drivers Over 60 $163 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $167 Drivers With a Prior Accident $210 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $235 Drivers With Average Credit $166

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

3 Travelers Average Monthly Cost: $134 Insurify Composite Score: 80

Travelers is one of the most prominent names in insurance in the U.S. It’s a good option for one-stop insurance shopping—you can buy auto, renters, boat, travel, wedding, and umbrella insurance policies through the company.

With Travelers, you get a good balance of favorable rates, discount options, and reliable customer service.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Multi-policy

Multi-car

New car

Homeowner

Safe driver

E-payment

No gaps in coverage

Hybrid or electric car

Good student grades

Student at college without a car

Affiliation with specific alumni, employers, or professional groups

Travelers has great discounts for safe drivers and may not penalize car accidents as much as other companies.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $186 Drivers Over 60 $109 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $125 Drivers With a Prior Accident $155 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $188 Drivers With Average Credit $125

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

4 21st Century Average Monthly Cost: $148 Insurify Composite Score: 80

As a small insurer and part of Farmers Insurance Group, 21st Century is a strong contender for California drivers. The company offers an excellent online experience to shop for and buy insurance, translating into lower rates for you.

Compared to other top California car insurance companies, 21st Century coverage has middle-of-the-road rates. However, they include roadside assistance with every policy.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Multi-car

Mature drivers

Good drivers

Anti-theft device

Good student

21st Century car insurance rates depend on your driving experience, driving safety, and credit history.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $232 Drivers Over 60 $109 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $144 Drivers With a Prior Accident $173 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $195 Drivers With Average Credit $136

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

5 National General Average Monthly Cost: $189 Insurify Composite Score: 58

Founded in 1920, National General car insurance is suitable for high-risk drivers, such as those who have prior accidents and speeding tickets. You can also get insurance coverage for homes, condos, renters, small businesses, automobiles, motorcycles, and RVs.

Although the company has competitive rates for high-risk drivers, its reputation for customer service and claims is not as strong as California's other top car insurance companies.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Multi-policy

Multi-car

Paying full premium upfront

Defensive driving course

Mileage tracking devices

Membership in specific organizations

E-document delivery

Anti-theft devices

Automatic payments

SmartDrive safe driving app

Now, let's take a look at National General's rates. Compared to others on this list, they have mid- to high-range prices for California drivers.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $276 Drivers Over 60 $131 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $185 Drivers With a Prior Accident $212 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $216 Drivers With Average Credit $161

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

5 Metromile Average Monthly Cost: $103 Insurify Composite Score: Not Rated

You might not be familiar with Metromile, but it’s one of our top car insurers in California. The availability is limited—besides California, the company offers policies in Arizona, Illinois, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington.

Metromile is a San Francisco-based insurance provider and works best for infrequent drivers. It’s a pay-per-mile auto policy and uses technology to monitor your driving frequency and behavior. Despite the low rates, it might not be the ideal plan if you drive frequently or for long distances.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Multi-policy

Multi-car

Anti-theft device

Clean driving record

Mature driver

Safety equipment

Online quote

E-document delivery

Metromile has low car insurance prices, but the rates could be significantly higher if you drive more than a few hundred miles a month.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $227 Drivers Over 60 $77 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $91 Drivers With a Prior Accident $126 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $154 Drivers With Average Credit $98

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

6 Anchor Average Monthly Cost: $103 Insurify Composite Score: Not Rated

Similar to National General, Anchor General supplies more affordable rates to drivers with high-risk driving records. However, because high-risk drivers are its focus, policies tend to have more basic car insurance coverage. If you’re looking for a policy with more customization options, you may want to give Safeco and Travelers a look.

This San Diego-based company has competitive rates like National General and Metromile, but that doesn’t necessarily make it the right choice for you. But suppose you’re a driver with a recent history of accidents or speeding tickets. In that case, Anchor may be a great option to consider.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Multi-car

Senior driver

Anchor may not offer many discounts, but car insurance premiums are still affordable for California drivers.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $193 Drivers Over 60 $102 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $133 Drivers With a Prior Accident $157 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $167 Drivers With Average Credit $116

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.