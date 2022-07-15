Best Car Insurance Companies in California for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated July 15, 2022
Quick Facts
Insurify’s best-rated insurance provider in California is Clearcover.
Metromile is the cheapest insurer on average in California, with average rates of $103 per month.
The best-rated car insurance provider might not be the best for every unique driver profile, so it’s important for drivers to compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.
California drivers have access to dozens of auto insurance companies, so you have plenty of choices when buying auto insurance. With so many options, it’s tempting to check only one or two companies before buying. However, you will find that some of the lesser-known brands may offer more coverage at a lower rate.
Your rates can range from $132 to $319 per month, depending on your driving history, type of car and coverage, and where you live. Overall, drivers in the Golden State pay an average rate of $213 per month for auto insurance protection.
If you don’t have time to spend shopping around to find the best rates, Insurify has you covered—our online insurance comparison platform lets you search and compare dozens of free car insurance quotes to find cheap car insurance. Not ready to commit to a quote? Check out our car insurance estimator to get an estimate on what you should expect to pay. Let the experts help you choose the right insurance company today!
See More: Best Car Insurance Companies
Best Car Insurance Companies 2022
|Rank
|Company Name
|Average Cost Per Month in California
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|Clearcover
|$147
|97
|2
|Safeco
|$171
|86
|3
|Travelers
|$134
|80
|4
|21st Century
|$148
|80
|5
|National General
|$189
|58
|6
|Metromile
|$103
|Not Rated
|7
|Anchor
|$138
|Not Rated
Insurify Composite Score Methodology
The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Methodology
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Insurify’s data scientists took these variables, weighted them, and combined them into a single, easy-to-understand numeric score for each insurance company (out of 100).
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You
What is the best car insurance company in California?
California drivers have dozens of auto insurance companies to choose between, and the best car insurance company for you will depend on circumstances like your driving record, age, credit score, and more.
Clearcover, Safeco, and Travelers all top our list of California's best car insurance companies for 2021. However, don't be afraid to look at lesser-known brands. Many offer insurance at competitive rates for teen drivers, policyholders with a good driving record, and high-risk drivers.
It's important to ask yourself, “how much car insurance do I need” before you start your search, but Insurify can help you select your desired coverage options. Find out the average car insurance cost for top companies here.
See More: Full-Coverage Car Insurance
See More: Bundle Home & Auto Insurance
Clearcover
Founded in 2016, Clearcover insurance is available in a handful of states, including California. Clearcover only sells auto insurance at this time but may add other products like home insurance in the future.
Customers like Clearcover because of its robust digital platform. You can get a quote and file a claim very quickly using their website and app. Also, Clearcover has strong coverage for people who drive for rideshare companies.
Overall, Clearcover is a strong choice for saving money on car insurance. Seniors can save on car insurance with Clearcover since they are experienced drivers who typically drive fewer miles than younger drivers. Safe drivers and those with average credit scores will also find favorable rates with Clearcover.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Clearcover builds discounts into its auto insurance quotes. It’s one way the company offers affordable auto insurance to every customer. However, active military personnel in California can receive a 15 percent discount on their rate.
Clearcover provides competitive rates for drivers over 60, safe drivers, and people with average credit. However, if you have a speeding ticket or accident on your driving history, another company may give you lower rates.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$234
|Drivers Over 60
|$99
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$126
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$216
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$208
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$125
Safeco
Safeco Insurance is an excellent option for California auto insurance. It’s a great choice for less experienced drivers trying to save money and people who have defensive driving habits.
Safeco has been around for nearly 100 years, and its parent company is Liberty Mutual. Unlike some other companies, Safeco insurance is available through independent agents. If you want a quote, you’ll need to contact the agency rather than Safeco itself.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Multi-car
Multi-policy/bundling
Accident prevention course
Low annual mileage
Safe driver
Enrolling young drivers in Teen Safety Rewards program
Anti-theft device
Anti-lock brakes
Homeowner
Overall, Safeco’s rates are very competitive with other providers. As a result, they stand out as a good candidate for younger and safe drivers, particularly with their variety of discounts.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$197
|Drivers Over 60
|$163
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$167
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$210
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$235
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$166
Travelers
Travelers is one of the most prominent names in insurance in the U.S. It’s a good option for one-stop insurance shopping—you can buy auto, renters, boat, travel, wedding, and umbrella insurance policies through the company.
With Travelers, you get a good balance of favorable rates, discount options, and reliable customer service.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Multi-policy
Multi-car
New car
Homeowner
Safe driver
E-payment
No gaps in coverage
Hybrid or electric car
Good student grades
Student at college without a car
Affiliation with specific alumni, employers, or professional groups
Travelers has great discounts for safe drivers and may not penalize car accidents as much as other companies.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$186
|Drivers Over 60
|$109
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$125
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$155
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$188
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$125
21st Century
As a small insurer and part of Farmers Insurance Group, 21st Century is a strong contender for California drivers. The company offers an excellent online experience to shop for and buy insurance, translating into lower rates for you.
Compared to other top California car insurance companies, 21st Century coverage has middle-of-the-road rates. However, they include roadside assistance with every policy.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Multi-car
Mature drivers
Good drivers
Anti-theft device
Good student
21st Century car insurance rates depend on your driving experience, driving safety, and credit history.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$232
|Drivers Over 60
|$109
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$144
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$173
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$195
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$136
National General
Founded in 1920, National General car insurance is suitable for high-risk drivers, such as those who have prior accidents and speeding tickets. You can also get insurance coverage for homes, condos, renters, small businesses, automobiles, motorcycles, and RVs.
Although the company has competitive rates for high-risk drivers, its reputation for customer service and claims is not as strong as California's other top car insurance companies.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Multi-policy
Multi-car
Paying full premium upfront
Defensive driving course
Mileage tracking devices
Membership in specific organizations
E-document delivery
Anti-theft devices
Automatic payments
SmartDrive safe driving app
Now, let's take a look at National General's rates. Compared to others on this list, they have mid- to high-range prices for California drivers.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$276
|Drivers Over 60
|$131
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$185
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$212
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$216
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$161
Metromile
You might not be familiar with Metromile, but it’s one of our top car insurers in California. The availability is limited—besides California, the company offers policies in Arizona, Illinois, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington.
Metromile is a San Francisco-based insurance provider and works best for infrequent drivers. It’s a pay-per-mile auto policy and uses technology to monitor your driving frequency and behavior. Despite the low rates, it might not be the ideal plan if you drive frequently or for long distances.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Multi-policy
Multi-car
Anti-theft device
Clean driving record
Mature driver
Safety equipment
Online quote
E-document delivery
Metromile has low car insurance prices, but the rates could be significantly higher if you drive more than a few hundred miles a month.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$227
|Drivers Over 60
|$77
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$91
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$126
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$154
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$98
Anchor
Similar to National General, Anchor General supplies more affordable rates to drivers with high-risk driving records. However, because high-risk drivers are its focus, policies tend to have more basic car insurance coverage. If you’re looking for a policy with more customization options, you may want to give Safeco and Travelers a look.
This San Diego-based company has competitive rates like National General and Metromile, but that doesn’t necessarily make it the right choice for you. But suppose you’re a driver with a recent history of accidents or speeding tickets. In that case, Anchor may be a great option to consider.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Multi-car
Senior driver
Anchor may not offer many discounts, but car insurance premiums are still affordable for California drivers.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$193
|Drivers Over 60
|$102
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$133
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$157
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$167
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$116
Average Cost of Car Insurance in California
Redding has the lowest cost of car insurance in the state of California, at $145 per month. Generally, major cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco cost more than rural and suburban areas like Modesto.
Unsurprisingly, Beverly Hills has the most expensive car insurance cost, at $325 per month. The higher rates are likely due to the many luxury cars in the area, which cost more to insure.
|California City
|Average Monthly Cost
|Beverly Hills
|$325
|Los Angeles
|$312
|Modesto
|$187
|Redding
|$145
|San Diego
|$204
|San Francisco
|$236
See More: Compare Car Insurance
See More: Car Insurance Quotes
How to Determine the Best Car Insurance Company for Yourself
Shopping for the best auto insurance in California doesn’t have to be stressful, even if you don’t have a stellar driving record. Take advantage of Insurify’s insurance marketplace to help you find the exact coverage and deductible you need.
See More: Car Insurance for Bad Driving Records
Get customized quotes by opting for the best coverages for you. For example, suppose you wanted to add collision coverage, comprehensive coverage, uninsured motorist, or other full-coverage car insurance to your policy.
You can! Then, compare auto insurance rates side by side to see which company has the policy that best meets your needs at the best price.
Finally, it’s simple to choose your coverage limits and buy the policy online. In many cases, you can print your insurance certificate immediately.
Frequently Asked Questions
What’s right for you might not be suitable for your neighbor, friend, or relative. However, based on prices, sales, and claims process, Clearcover ranks high on the list of best car insurance companies in California in 2021.
The cheapest car insurance policy depends on several factors. If you’re an infrequent driver, Metromile is an excellent choice—it can offer the lowest rates thanks to its pay-per-mile structure.
Your car insurance should include at least the state minimum coverage insurance requirements for bodily injury liability and property damage liability. You may want to consider getting higher limits to increase your protection—it can give you more liability coverage if you cause a severe accident and hurt someone or damage their car or property.
Luckily, getting the best cheap car insurance is easy and painless if you know where to look. Compare multiple plans and coverage options in one place with Insurify's comparison platform. Best of all, it does all the heavy lifting for you, so you aren’t stuck checking each insurer individually. Get started shopping for car insurance now.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.