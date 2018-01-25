Insurify Blog: Car Insurance

Can you legally drive with an expired license? (@CurrentYear)

Most states do not have any grace period in place for drivers with expired licenses.

7 min. readAugust 15, 2022
Best Honda Insurance 2021: Quotes, Reviews

3 min. readOctober 29, 2021
Best Ford Insurance 2021: Quotes, Reviews

4 min. readOctober 29, 2021
Best Toyota Insurance 2021: Quotes, Reviews

3 min. readOctober 28, 2021
Best Nissan Insurance 2021: Quotes, Reviews

3 min. readSeptember 27, 2021
Best Chevrolet Auto Insurance 2021: Quotes, Reviews

4 min. readSeptember 27, 2021
Car Accident Statistics: A Comprehensive 2021 Guide for Drivers

On average, there are 6 million car accidents in the U.S. every year. That’s roughly 16,438 per day.

26 min. readJuly 9, 2021
How Long Does It Take to Get Car Insurance? A Consumer Guide

Here are some steps to take if you’re in the process of seeking out a new car insurance policy.

5 min. readJuly 1, 2021
The 6 Critical Things to Do After Buying a Used Car

So, you’ve bought a used car. Now what? Check off every box and make sure you’re covered with our six simple steps.

5 min. readMay 28, 2021
2021 New Driving and DMV Laws: New State-By-State Rules

Learn about 2021 updates to driving, REAL ID, DMV, and car insurance laws and regulations in Arizona, California, New York, and more.

5 min. readFebruary 5, 2021
How Long Does It Take to Buy a Used Car? The Ultimate Guide

Buying a used car is no easy feat, but our guide makes it a whole lot easier.

12 min. readJanuary 29, 2021
The Top 10 Largest Auto Insurance Companies

These ten insurers are the nation’s largest by market share.

8 min. readDecember 21, 2020