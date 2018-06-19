InsightsdelimiterStates Most Likely To Be Impacted By Tariffs On Canadian Auto Imports

States Most Likely to be Impacted by Tariffs on Canadian Auto Imports

Insurify Insights
Written by
Insurify Insights
insurify insights
Written by
Insurify Insights
Data & Research Team
Insurify’s team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. Through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.

Published June 19, 2018

Reading time: 4 minutes

After imposing tariffs on imported aluminum and steel in May 2018, the Trump administration is considering a new tariff of up to 25 percent on automobiles and auto parts.

President Trump and his team cite national security concerns as the basis for raising tariffs. As the President put it, “It’s economic. It’s the balance sheet. To have a great military, you need a great balance sheet.” The Commerce Department similarly noted that imported vehicles create risk to national security by reducing domestic technological development.

Detractors of the potential automotive tariff argue that it would damage the automotive industry both in the U.S. and abroad. LMC Automotive forecasts that the rise in prices American drivers would face as a result of the tariffs could lead to a loss of up to 2 million new vehicle sales in 2018, which is more than 10 percent of predicted sales for the period. And Automotive News estimates that expected counter-tariffs would reduce domestic auto production by four percent and cost 624,000 jobs.

Of most relevance to domestic drivers is the fact that the proposed 25 percent tariff wouldn’t just impact foreign models. Some of the most popular vehicles in the U.S. are manufactured in Ontario, Canada and would be affected by the new tariff. These vehicles include models from Dodge, Ford, Chevrolet, and other American automakers, as well as some Toyota and Honda models (including the Toyota RAV4 and Honda Civic). The imposition of tariffs on these vehicles would cause prices to rise in the U.S., resulting in a  slow-down of new vehicle sales.

So which drivers would be most impacted by the imposition of automotive tariffs? The complex supply chain of the global automotive market makes it difficult to answer definitively, but Insurify’s data scientists analyzed their proprietary data to discover where Canadian-manufactured vehicles are most popular. Consumers in these states are the ones most likely to be affected by the tariffs due to their preference for these models. Following are the states with the most Canadian-manufactured vehicles on the road.

Methodology

Insurify allows customers to compare auto insurance rates based on their answers to questions about driving history, vehicle type, and other personal data. The rankings in this article are based on a set of 1.4 million auto insurance shopper applications. The list of cars manufactured in Canada comes from the 2017 and 2018 National Highway Traffic Safety Administration AALA data and, for purposes of this analysis, only includes makes/models that are assembled exclusively in Canada. This includes the Cadillac XTS, Chevrolet Equinox, Chrysler 300, Chrysler Pacifica, Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger, Dodge Grand Caravan, Ford Edge, Ford Flex, Honda Civic 2D, Lexus RX450h, Lincoln MKT, and the Lincoln MKX.

Vehicles that are assembled both in Canada and the U.S. (including the Toyota Corolla and RAV4) have been removed from the list. Data on new vehicles sales and average MSRP comes from the Auto Alliance’s data on the industry’s contribution to state economies.

States with the most Canadian-manufactured vehicles


Photo Credit: Pixabay

20. Kansas

Percent of vehicles produced in Canada: 5.48%
Total new vehicle sales 2016: 101,985
Average new car MSRP: $34,002

Trending On Insurify

Compare auto insurance quotes today and see if you can save hundreds on your policy.

Low income car insurance rates are within reach. Free up your budget today.


Photo Credit: Pixabay

19. Minnesota

Percent of vehicles produced in Canada: 5.48%
Total new vehicle sales 2016: 247,334
Average new car MSRP: $34,049


Photo Credit: Pixabay

18. Kentucky

Percent of vehicles produced in Canada: 5.52%
Total new vehicle sales 2016: 145,795
Average new car MSRP: $32,353

Trending On Insurify

Looking for a new or updated policy? Start here with our latest list of the best car insurance companies in the country.

What is an SR-22? Figure out how to file for proof of insurance here.


Photo Credit: Pixabay

17. Ohio

Percent of vehicles produced in Canada: 5.60%
Total new vehicle sales 2016: 600,153
Average new car MSRP: $31,609


Photo Credit: Pixabay

16. Illinois

Percent of vehicles produced in Canada: 5.64%
Total new vehicle sales 2016: 641,876
Average new car MSRP: $32,657

Trending On Insurify

Click here to see the best Uber car insurance deals and compare quotes from top companies.


Photo Credit: Pixabay

15. North Carolina

Percent of vehicles produced in Canada: 5.72%
Total new vehicle sales 2016: 447,137
Average new car MSRP: $32,042


Photo Credit: Pixabay

14. Georgia

Percent of vehicles produced in Canada: 5.73%
Total new vehicle sales 2016: 487,689
Average new car MSRP: $32,069

Trending On Insurify

Use our real-time car insurance estimator to find the best quotes for you.


Photo Credit: Pixabay

13. Maryland

Percent of vehicles produced in Canada: 5.77%
Total new vehicle sales 2016: 330,140
Average new car MSRP: $31,712


Photo Credit: Pixabay

12. Arizona

Percent of vehicles produced in Canada: 5.80%
Total new vehicle sales 2016: 375,331
Average new car MSRP: $31,772

Trending On Insurify

Insurance comparison shopping doesn’t have to be difficult – check out these sites for the best home quotes for your family.


Photo Credit: Pixabay

11. New Jersey

Percent of vehicles produced in Canada: 5.82%
Total new vehicle sales 2016: 573,898
Average new car MSRP: $33,575


Photo Credit: Pixabay

10. Mississippi

Percent of vehicles produced in Canada: 5.93%
Total new vehicle sales 2016: 122,186
Average new car MSRP: $32,800


Photo Credit: Pixabay

9. Arkansas

Percent of vehicles produced in Canada: 6.12%
Total new vehicle sales 2016: 130,713
Average new car MSRP: $33,988


Photo Credit: Pixabay

8. Indiana

Percent of vehicles produced in Canada: 6.15%
Total new vehicle sales 2016: 242,972
Average new car MSRP: $32,853


Photo Credit: Pixabay

7. Wisconsin

Percent of vehicles produced in Canada: 6.15%
Total new vehicle sales 2016: 253,758
Average new car MSRP: $33,420


Photo Credit: Pixabay

6. Texas

Percent of vehicles produced in Canada: 6.23%
Total new vehicle sales 2016: 1.52 Million
Average new car MSRP: $33,859


Photo Credit: Pixabay

5. South Carolina

Percent of vehicles produced in Canada: 6.24%
Total new vehicle sales 2016: 223,895
Average new car MSRP: $32,031


Photo Credit: Pixabay

4. Oklahoma

Percent of vehicles produced in Canada: 6.29%
Total new vehicle sales 2016: 740,265
Average new car MSRP: $31,683


Photo Credit: Pixabay

3. Delaware

Percent of vehicles produced in Canada: 6.34%
Total new vehicle sales 2016: 49,570
Average new car MSRP: $32,118


Photo Credit: Pixabay

2. Iowa

Percent of vehicles produced in Canada: 6.82%
Total new vehicle sales 2016: 133,581
Average new car MSRP: $34,860


Photo Credit: Pixabay

1. Michigan

Percent of vehicles produced in Canada: 8.47%
Total new vehicle sales 2016: 635,873
Average new car MSRP: $33,787

Data Attribution

The information, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are free to use, we just ask that you attribute any full or partial use to Insurify with a link to this page. Thank you!

Insurify Insights
Written by
Insurify Insights

Data & Research Team

Insurify’s team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. Through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.

Learn More
InsightsdelimiterStates Most Likely To Be Impacted By Tariffs On Canadian Auto Imports