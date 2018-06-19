States Most Likely to be Impacted by Tariffs on Canadian Auto Imports

After imposing tariffs on imported aluminum and steel in May 2018, the Trump administration is considering a new tariff of up to 25 percent on automobiles and auto parts.

President Trump and his team cite national security concerns as the basis for raising tariffs. As the President put it, “It’s economic. It’s the balance sheet. To have a great military, you need a great balance sheet.” The Commerce Department similarly noted that imported vehicles create risk to national security by reducing domestic technological development.

Detractors of the potential automotive tariff argue that it would damage the automotive industry both in the U.S. and abroad. LMC Automotive forecasts that the rise in prices American drivers would face as a result of the tariffs could lead to a loss of up to 2 million new vehicle sales in 2018, which is more than 10 percent of predicted sales for the period. And Automotive News estimates that expected counter-tariffs would reduce domestic auto production by four percent and cost 624,000 jobs.

Of most relevance to domestic drivers is the fact that the proposed 25 percent tariff wouldn’t just impact foreign models. Some of the most popular vehicles in the U.S. are manufactured in Ontario, Canada and would be affected by the new tariff. These vehicles include models from Dodge, Ford, Chevrolet, and other American automakers, as well as some Toyota and Honda models (including the Toyota RAV4 and Honda Civic). The imposition of tariffs on these vehicles would cause prices to rise in the U.S., resulting in a slow-down of new vehicle sales.

So which drivers would be most impacted by the imposition of automotive tariffs? The complex supply chain of the global automotive market makes it difficult to answer definitively, but Insurify’s data scientists analyzed their proprietary data to discover where Canadian-manufactured vehicles are most popular. Consumers in these states are the ones most likely to be affected by the tariffs due to their preference for these models. Following are the states with the most Canadian-manufactured vehicles on the road.