Insurify’s 2020 Fittest Cities Awards

Click here to see the Fittest Cities Awards winners for 2021.

This award goes to the most fitness-friendly city in each state, one that demonstrates exceptional dedication to the health and fitness of its residents.

According to the CDC, physical activity improves mental health and reduces the risk of chronic diseases, such as type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome. Regular exercise also increases longevity and even improves productivity in the workforce. The presence and accessibility of public parks, nature reserves, and other green spaces in communities are indispensable for the health and wellbeing of their citizens.

Spring and warm weather are just around the corner, and with daylight hours steadily increasing, a growing number of us are eager to spend time outside. With this in mind, Insurify’s data scientists wanted to take the opportunity to recognize the cities and communities across America that have demonstrated exceptional dedication to their residents’ fitness and wellbeing. Through the creation and maintenance of publicly-accessible recreation areas, parks, and other green spaces; and the work of residents in careers relating to healthy eating choices and fitness, communities across the country are working hard to elevate their own and others’ physical wellbeing.

To recognize the communities across our country that demonstrate exceptional dedication to the health and fitness of their residents, Insurify’s data scientists identified the fittest cities in each state, based on the criteria outlined below.