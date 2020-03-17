Insurify’s 2020 Fittest Cities Awards
Published March 17, 2020
Reading time: 3 minutes
Click here to see the Fittest Cities Awards winners for 2021.
This award goes to the most fitness-friendly city in each state, one that demonstrates exceptional dedication to the health and fitness of its residents.
According to the CDC, physical activity improves mental health and reduces the risk of chronic diseases, such as type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome. Regular exercise also increases longevity and even improves productivity in the workforce. The presence and accessibility of public parks, nature reserves, and other green spaces in communities are indispensable for the health and wellbeing of their citizens.
Spring and warm weather are just around the corner, and with daylight hours steadily increasing, a growing number of us are eager to spend time outside. With this in mind, Insurify’s data scientists wanted to take the opportunity to recognize the cities and communities across America that have demonstrated exceptional dedication to their residents’ fitness and wellbeing. Through the creation and maintenance of publicly-accessible recreation areas, parks, and other green spaces; and the work of residents in careers relating to healthy eating choices and fitness, communities across the country are working hard to elevate their own and others’ physical wellbeing.
To recognize the communities across our country that demonstrate exceptional dedication to the health and fitness of their residents, Insurify’s data scientists identified the fittest cities in each state, based on the criteria outlined below.
The data science team at Insurify, a car insurance comparison site, analyzed both proprietary and publicly-accessible data to determine the most fitness-friendly city in each state.
Referring to their database of over 2 million insurance applications, Insurify’s data scientists identified cities with the highest proportion of residents in careers that demand significant physical activity, or those that promote health and fitness (from park rangers, fitness club managers, and dieticians to dancers and choreographers).
Then, they compiled data from Niche on the cities with the highest ranking for outdoor activities, which were ranked based on several factors, including the rate of adults reporting leisure-time physical activity, and access to recreational goods rentals. Cities with the highest proportion of residents living within a 10-minute walk to a park were also identified, using data from the Trust for Public Land Index.
Gyms and other health centers were excluded from the study. While they are a valuable source of exercise for some, they can be unaffordable to lower-income citizens. Moreover, significantly less than half of those with a gym membership exercise regularly.
These are the fifty most fitness-friendly cities in each state:
Alabama: Robertsdale
Alaska: Anchorage
Arizona: Tucson
Arkansas: Fort Smith
California: Petaluma
Colorado: Colorado Springs
Connecticut: Stamford
Delaware: New Castle
Florida: Jacksonville
Georgia: Savannah
Hawaii: Honolulu
Idaho: Coeur d’Alene
Illinois: Arlington Heights
Indiana: South Bend
Iowa: Davenport
Kansas: Wichita
Kentucky: Lexington
Louisiana: Lafayette
Maine: Bar Harbor
Maryland: Columbia
Massachusetts: Springfield
Michigan: Lansing
Minnesota: Minneapolis
Mississippi: Pascagoula
Missouri: St. Louis
Montana: Billings
Nebraska: Bellevue
Nevada: Henderson
New Hampshire: Amherst
New Jersey: Newark
New Mexico: Las Cruces
New York: Buffalo
North Carolina: Durham
North Dakota: Bismarck
Ohio: Columbus
Oklahoma: Norman
Oregon: Salem
Pennsylvania: Allentown
Rhode Island: Coventry
South Carolina: North Charleston
South Dakota: Custer
Tennessee: Nashville
Texas: Corpus Christi
Utah: Kaysville
Vermont: Williston
Virginia: Virginia Beach
Washington: Spokane
West Virginia: South Charleston
Wisconsin: Green Bay
Wyoming: Gillette
The information, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are free to use, we just ask that you attribute any full or partial use to Insurify with a link to this page. Thank you!
If you have questions or comments about this award, please contact insights@insurify.com
