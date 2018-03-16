Greenest City Awards (2018)

Click here to see the Greenest Cities Awards winners for 2021.

When it comes to environmental impact, we all have choices to make: use less water, recycle more, turn down the thermostat.

But few choices are as consequential as the vehicles we choose to drive and how we drive them. Data published by the EPA indicates that the US transportation sector accounts for 27% of our national greenhouse gas emissions, with passenger cars and light-duty trucks acting as the single greatest contributor to the sector. With over 263 million registered vehicles on the road in this country, it is clear that America’s love affair with the automobile has a major impact on our environment.

Not all communities have an equal effect on the environment, however. Some cities have an appreciably lower impact than others, based on their residents’ choice of vehicles and driving habits. So the data scientists at Insurify, a car insurance quotes comparison website, set out to determine which US cities are the greenest. After analyzing over 1.5MM auto insurance queries submitted through our car insurance comparison platform, Insurify identified and ranked the five communities in each state with the lowest average vehicular carbon footprint.

Selection Process for Insurify’s 2018 Greenest Cities Award

Insurify’s Greenest Cities Award recognizes the cities with the lowest average household carbon footprint. Our sample of over 1.5MM auto insurance queries provided us detailed information on vehicles, mileage driven, and count of vehicles per household in communities across the United States, which allowed us to calculate household impact and identify the top-ranked communities ( data on a minimum of 100 households was required to qualify ). Our analysis factored in the following inputs:

Input Impact Fuel Efficiency More fuel-efficient engine types such as hybrids and EVs have a lower impact on the environment. Engine Displacement Traditionally, larger engines have been more polluting. Drivetrain Drivetrain (4×4, AWD, RWD, FWD) impacts fuel consumption. Annual Mileage Lower mileage reduces impact. Vehicles per Household Lower vehicle-to-driver ratio reduces overall household impact.

By plugging all of these factors into our algorithm, Insurify identified the greenest cities of 2018. Some winners already have a reputation for environmentalism, while others might surprise you, but we followed the data where it led us—an approach that rewards communities that actually impact the environment less, versus those that only preach green living.

Winners of Insurify’s 2018 Greenest Cities Award

Connecticut Massachusetts New Hampshire New Jersey New York Stamford Bridgeport Hartford New Haven Waterbury Brighton Brookline Medford Cambridge Somerville Nashua Manchester Dover Portsmouth Concord Clifton Bayonne Jersey City Edison North Bergen Jamaica Staten Island Brooklyn Buffalo Schenectady Pennsylvania Rhode Island Bensalem Bethlehem Easton Lebanon Scranton Pawtucket Providence Warwick Cranston Woonsocket

Northeast

Indiana Illinois Iowa Kansas Michigan Lafayette Columbus Bloomington Elkhart Muncie Naperville Chicago Springfield Bloomington Aurora Council Bluffs Davenport Des Moines Cedar Rapids Waterloo Olathe Lawrence Topeka Wichita Kansas City Farmington Dearborn Battle Creek Ann Arbor Canton Minnesota Missouri Nebraska North Dakota Ohio Saint Cloud Rochester Saint Paul Minneapolis Duluth Ballwin Columbia Jefferson City Saint Charles Saint Ann Lincoln Omaha Bellevue Grand Island North Platte Fargo Minot Grand Forks Bismarck Williston Elyria Cleveland Lorain Cincinnati Youngstown Wisconsin South Dakota* Madison Waukesha Oshkosh Kenosha Appleton Sioux Falls Rapid City

Midwest

Alabama Arkansas Delaware Florida Georgia Alexander City Huntsville Montgomery Dothan Madison Fayetteville Bentonville Rogers Fort Smith Sherwood Newark Milford Wilmington Claymont New Castle Lady Lake North Miami Beach Boca Raton Delray Beach Boynton Beach Peachtree City Clarkston Alpharetta Athens Suwanee Kentucky Louisiana Maryland Mississippi North Carolina Erlanger Newport Florence Georgetown Bardstown New Orleans Baton Rouge Lake Charles Lafayette Shreveport Rockville Gaithersburg Glen Burnie Frederick Parkville Oxford Starkville Canton Greenville Tupelo Morrisville Cary Chapel Hill Matthews Asheville Oklahoma South Carolina Tennessee Texas Virginia Norman Lawton Bartlesville Tulsa Oklahoma City Myrtle Beach Murrells Inlet Central Hilton Head Island Mauldin Cookeville Knoxville Cordova Chattanooga Johnson City Addison Bedford Richardson Plano Frisco Alexandria Arlington Fairfax Hampton Virginia Beach West Virginia Morgantown Huntington Fairmont Beckley Clarksburg

South

Arizona California Colorado Idaho Montana Tempe Gilbert Scottsdale Chandler Prescott Valley Venice Berkeley West Hollywood Cupertino Studio City Boulder Littleton Fort Collins Arvada Parker Pocatello Boise Meridian Nampa Caldwell Helena Butte Missoula Great Falls Kalispell Nevada New Mexico Oregon Utah Washington Henderson Las Vegas North Las Vegas Mesquite Carson City Santa Fe Albuquerque Rio Rancho Roswell Las Cruces Corvallis Eugene Gresham Beaverton Albany Orem Provo Lehi Clearfield Sandy Redmond Bellevue Bothell Seattle Renton Wyoming* Cheyenne Gillette Casper Laramie Rock Springs

West

* Indicates that fewer than five cities reached the necessary data minimum of 100 households