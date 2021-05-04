Insurify’s 2021 Best Bicycling Cities Awards

Bike on! These are the best cities for bicyclists in 2021.

Over the past year, Americans have been biking at notably high levels. According to the BBC, the demand for bikes in 2020 skyrocketed, not just in the U.S., but internationally. Most gyms and fitness facilities shut down at the onset of the pandemic, and in turn, global bike sales surged as people sought out ways to exercise in a socially distant, COVID-safe manner.

Not only does biking provide health benefits such as increasing stamina and reducing chronic stress, but for many, it also has become a preferred mode of transportation. In cities where residents have been more reluctant to use public transit during the pandemic, bicycling is an increasingly popular transportation alternative. Environmentalists and seasoned cyclists alike are hopeful that this biking boom spells positive change for the future of biking in cities, including reduced carbon emissions from passenger vehicles and a higher precedent for citywide bicyclist safety regulations.

As the weather continues to warm, the number of bicyclists on the roads will rise. May is National Bike Month, and to honor it this year, the research team at Insurify selected the best city for bicyclists in each state. For bicyclists in these cities, their community’s dedication to cyclist safety and wellbeing is paramount to better, safer rides for all.