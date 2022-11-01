Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Sanford, FL, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Sanford is $250 per month or $3,000 annually.
Car insurance in Sanford is $81 less than the average cost of insurance in Florida.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Sanford on average is Travelers.
Car Insurance in Sanford, FL
To drive legally in Sanford, car insurance is not an option—it’s a necessity. Since car insurance rates differ greatly from provider to provider, it’s well worth your time to shop around and compare car insurance quotes. Once you do, you’ll find that you may be able to score a cheap car insurance policy. It might save you hundreds of dollars per year.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Sanford, FL
What is the cheapest car insurance in Sanford?
Travelers is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Sanford, with rates starting at $213 per month. It still makes sense to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.
There are many car insurers that serve drivers in Sanford. Below, we’ve included a table with insurance companies and their average monthly premiums. While average rates in Sanford range from $62 all the way to $327, your individual rate will depend on your situation and personal driving profile, so always make sure to compare providers before purchasing.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$213
|National General
|$239
|Bristol West
|$255
|Progressive
|$270
|Liberty Mutual
|$272
|Dairyland
|$305
|Hugo
|$62
|AssuranceAmerica Economy
|$155
|Direct Auto
|$194
|GAINSCO
|$238
|Pronto
|$262
|Safeco
|$269
|AssuranceAmerica
|$277
|The General
|$297
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$302
|Mercury
|$311
|Infinity
|$327
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Florida
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Florida roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Florida[1] are:
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident. Florida is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$10,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Sanford Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
When insurers review your application for car insurance, they’ll consider your driving record and accident history[2]. In most cases, you’ll pay less for an auto policy in Sanford if you have a clean record. If you’ve had any traffic violations, however, like speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, or DUIs, you can expect higher rates.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$257
|Speeding Ticket
|$344
|At-Fault Accident
|$375
|DUI
|$511
High-Risk Car Insurance Florida
Sanford Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Your credit score might also play a role in your car insurance rates in Sanford, just like it would in your loan or credit card interest rates[3]. Many insurers look at your credit, as it can show them how likely you are to file claims. In general, excellent or good credit means you’ll file fewer claims than someone with average or poor credit.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$212
|Good
|$250
|Average
|$275
|Poor
|$426
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Sanford
The most surefire way to get cheap car insurance in Sanford is by maintaining a clean driving record and high credit score. If this is already off the table, don’t fret. There are other ways to get affordable car insurance. Hunt for any available discounts, and think about bundling your auto insurance with homeowners insurance or renters insurance.
Another great way to save on insurance premiums is to compare auto insurance rates. With Insurify, you can compare quotes and coverage options from the best car insurance companies in your area all in one place.
Frequently Asked Questions
To find a cheap car insurance policy in Sanford, do your research and compare rates from the leading car insurance companies. While you could work with a broker or request quotes from each insurer on your own, Insurify brings faster results. You’ll receive free personalized quotes and be able to find the perfect auto insurance plan for your particular situation.
The average rate is $250 per month, but the cost of car insurance in Sanford can range from $62 to $327. However, your rate will be based on several factors. These include your age, driving history, credit score, vehicle make and model, yearly mileage, and more. If you have a clean record, free of serious violations, it should be fairly easy to lock in a low premium.
Car insurance companies will consider your risk level when determining your auto insurance rates in Sanford. If you’re a riskier driver because you’ve been convicted of a DUI or caused a few accidents, your premiums will go up. Other factors that are out of your control, like higher crime rates and more uninsured drivers in Sanford, might also raise the cost of your plan.
Insurify Insights
How Sanford Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Sanford, Florida below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Sanford drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Florida in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Nissan Altima
Most Popular Car in Sanford
#82
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Florida
#92
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Florida
#75
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Florida
#26
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Florida
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Sanford drivers rank 135 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #135
- Percent of drivers in Sanford with an accident: 8.1%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Sanford drivers rank 75 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #75
- Percent of drivers in Sanford with a DUI: 0.8%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Florida, Sanford drivers rank 88 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #88
- Percent of drivers in Sanford with a reckless driving offense: 1.7%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Florida, Sanford drivers rank 108 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #108
- Percent of drivers in Sanford with a reckless driving violation: 1.8%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Florida, Sanford drivers rank 82 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #82
- Percent of drivers in Sanford with a speeding ticket: 7.3%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Sanford drivers rank 147 in clean driving records across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #147
- Percent of drivers in Sanford with clean record: 78.9%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Sanford drivers rank 89 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #89
- Percent of drivers in Sanford with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.01%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
- State of Florida.com. "Florida Driving Records: What's Inside and How to Get a Copy." Accessed June 29, 2022
- Official Internet Site of the Florida Legislature. "Use of credit reports and credit scores by insurers." Accessed June 29, 2022