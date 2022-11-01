Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Navarre, FL, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Navarre is $198 per month or $2,376 annually.
Car insurance in Navarre is $133 less than the average cost of insurance in Florida.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Navarre on average is Progressive.
Cheapest Car Insurance in Navarre, FL
What is the cheapest car insurance in Navarre?
Progressive is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Navarre, with rates starting at $175 per month. It’s still crucial to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is different.
Various providers in Searcy offer rates below $200 per month. Depending on other factors for the driver and choice of vehicle, Navarre offers many great options for budget-minded buyers. With Insurify, you can find the perfect fit for your lifestyle.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$175
|National General
|$176
|Travelers
|$217
|Liberty Mutual
|$219
|Dairyland
|$223
|Bristol West
|$244
|Hugo
|$41
|AssuranceAmerica Economy
|$107
|Direct Auto
|$168
|GAINSCO
|$191
|Safeco
|$192
|AssuranceAmerica
|$203
|Infinity
|$243
|Mercury
|$245
|Pronto
|$251
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$278
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Florida
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Florida roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Florida[1] are:
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident. Florida is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$10,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Navarre Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Besides looking at factors like the age and gender of the driver and the cost and model of the vehicle, insurance agencies tend to take risk into account when calculating rates. This typically includes looking at driving records to evaluate a driver’s likelihood of filing a claim[2]. For example, a driver with a clean record could pay a monthly rate of $191, but with a DUI, it would be $265.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$191
|Speeding Ticket
|$256
|At-Fault Accident
|$279
|DUI
|$380
See More:
High-Risk Car Insurance Florida
Navarre Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Another risk factor that can affect an auto insurance rate is a driver’s credit tier. The mentality is that general spending habits can inform the likelihood of filing an insurance claim. Therefore, drivers who are in a better credit tier are rewarded for their responsible behavior with lower quotes[3].
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$168
|Good
|$198
|Average
|$218
|Poor
|$338
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Navarre
Keeping safe driving in mind is paramount to keeping insurance rates affordable in Navarre, as it lowers the chance of risk factors affecting your quotes. Also, choosing budget-friendly providers and bundling auto insurance with renters or home insurance can help keep costs down.
Frequently Asked Questions
While rates can depend on many factors, the most affordable car insurance provider in Navarre, on average, is Hugo. But you should always compare quotes. Find car insurance quotes on Insurify with our network that includes over 200 insurance companies throughout the country.
Insurance in Navarre is $198 per month or $2,376 a year, which is $133 less per month than the state’s average for auto insurance. Additionally, while we always suggest comparing quotes to find your best personal rate, the cheapest starting provider in the city is Hugo.
Risk factors like impaired driving or at-fault accidents on a record and a driver’s credit history are factors that can quickly increase insurance rates in Navarre. Other more common factors that can affect costs are the age and gender of the driver and the cost and vehicle type.
Insurify Insights
How Navarre Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Navarre, Florida below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Navarre drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Florida in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in Navarre
#23
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Florida
#6
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Florida
#81
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Florida
#59
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Florida
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Navarre drivers rank 6 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #6
- Percent of drivers in Navarre with an accident: 11.9%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Navarre drivers rank 81 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #81
- Percent of drivers in Navarre with a DUI: 0.8%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Florida, Navarre drivers rank 38 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #38
- Percent of drivers in Navarre with a reckless driving offense: 2.3%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Florida, Navarre drivers rank 25 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #25
- Percent of drivers in Navarre with a reckless driving violation: 2.8%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Florida, Navarre drivers rank 23 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #23
- Percent of drivers in Navarre with a speeding ticket: 9.8%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Navarre drivers rank 217 in clean driving records across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #217
- Percent of drivers in Navarre with clean record: 73.8%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Navarre drivers rank 144 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #144
- Percent of drivers in Navarre with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.57%
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
