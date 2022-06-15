4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated June 15, 2022
Looking for cheap car insurance from the best company for Florida drivers? Look no further than this list. We reviewed nearly one million quotes, hundreds of reviews, and dozens of company websites to give you the best Florida auto insurance companies.
Keep in mind that Florida is a no-fault state and that minimum car insurance requirements are low compared to the national average. According to Florida law, these coverage requirements are:
Property damage liability insurance (PDL/PD): $10,000 per accident
Personal injury protection (PIP): $10,000 per accident
But you may need additional coverage and/or higher coverage limits to ensure you’re protected. This can include:
Collision coverage
Comprehensive coverage
Bodily injury liability
Underinsured and uninsured motorist coverage
Getting the best deal that the great state of Florida has to offer is easy with Insurify. Fill out one short and confidential form and get free car insurance quotes tailored to your exact needs. When the price is right, purchase your new policy quickly and easily. Try it now! Not ready to commit to a quote? Check out our car insurance estimator to see how much you should expect to pay.
Quick Facts
Insurify’s best-rated insurance provider in Florida is Safeco.
AssuranceAmerica is the cheapest insurer on average in Florida, with average rates of $167 per month.
The best-rated car insurance provider might not be the best for every unique driver profile, so it’s important for drivers to compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.
Best Car Insurance Companies 2022
|Rank
|Company Name
|Average Cost Per Month in Florida
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|Safeco
|$249
|86
|2
|Liberty Mutual
|$292
|82
|3
|Travelers
|$223
|80
|4
|National General
|$211
|58
|5
|AssuranceAmerica
|$167
|Not Rated
|6
|Progressive
|$198
|Not Rated
|7
|Direct Auto
|$216
|Not Rated
Insurify Composite Score Methodology
The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You
Who has the best car insurance rates in Florida?
Assurance America, Progressive, and National General have some of the lowest monthly car insurance rates in Florida on average. Keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.
As you review the pros and cons of each car insurance provider, please keep your unique needs in mind. The best company, in general, may not be the best fit for you. It’s important to ask yourself, “how much car insurance do I need” before you start your search, but Insurify can help you select your desired coverage options. So let this list guide you, but remember: it’s just a guide. Find out the average car insurance cost for top companies here.
Safeco
Safeco is part of the Liberty Mutual family. Though it is one of the largest insurers on its own, it doesn’t receive the same attention as other big companies. So let’s make sure it’s on your radar when shopping for a policy.
Safeco offers competitive auto insurance rates, though not the lowest rates in town. However, Safeco receives far fewer complaints than average in the auto insurance field. It also offers a huge range of customized policies, discount options, and additional perks. But, even with these options, Safeco receives lower-than-average customer satisfaction ratings.
As an added note, Safeco is a great choice for people who work in the rideshare business - Uber and Lyft drivers for example.
Top discounts from Safeco include:
Safety features
Multi-car
Safe driver
Multi-policy
Homeowner
Low mileage
Theft-deterrent
RightTrack
Preventive driving course
Good student
Distant student
Pay in full
Here are the average quotes Safeco offers by driver profile:
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$406
|Drivers Over 60
|$216
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$238
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$334
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$286
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$267
Liberty Mutual
Liberty Mutual offers a wide variety of insurance products. That means you’ll have a ton of car insurance options in addition to options for other insurance needs. On the other hand, Liberty Mutual has lower-than-average customer satisfaction and higher-than-average customer complaints.
Plus, Liberty Mutual is not known for its low premiums. In fact, based on the quoting history at Insurify, Liberty Mutual has some of the most expensive policies in Florida.
But for your money, you will receive a quality full-coverage policy. Plus, you can offset the higher costs by taking advantage of the many insurance discounts offered or by adjusting your deductible.
Top discounts from Liberty Mutual include:
Homeowner
Military
Early shopper
Good student
Student away at school
Advanced safety features
Alternative energy
Anti-theft
Accident-free
Violation-free
RightTrack
Multi-policy
Multi-car
Preferred payment
Pay in full
Online purchase
Paperless
Here are the average quotes Liberty Mutual offers by driver profile:
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$409
|Drivers Over 60
|$220
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$292
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$319
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$303
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$312
Travelers
Travelers is one of the largest insurance providers in the nation. You’ll find a wide array of coverage options - both for your car and for many other property insurance needs. That means you can access multi-policy (bundling) discounts, which typically offer drivers the best rates. And Travelers also offers valuable products like gap coverage and umbrella insurance.
Travelers doesn’t have the highest average customer satisfaction rating. In fact, it’s lower than the industry average. Even so, Travelers receives fewer customer complaints than average.
Top discounts for Travelers policyholders include:
Multi-policy
Multi-car
Homeowners
Safe driver
Continuous insurance
Hybrid/electric car
New car
EFT, pay in full, good payer
Early quote
Good student
Student away at school
Driver training
Affinity membership
IntelliDrive® program
Here are the average quotes Travelers offers by driver profile:
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$295
|Drivers Over 60
|$179
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$219
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$255
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$270
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$248
National General
If you’re a high-risk driver, National General should make your list of prospective insurers. While the company has received more customer complaints than average, it does provide competitive rates for drivers who need SR-22 or FR-44 coverage. And if you’re an SR-22 or FR-44 driver, you can get discounts for completing safe driving and substance abuse courses.
Drivers with histories of dropped policies, failures to pay, poor credit scores, and car accidents can also benefit from discounts not offered at the average company. However, you won’t have access to a mobile app. And the company website is less than optimal.
Top discounts from National General include:
Paid in full
Multi-vehicle
Safe driver
RV and auto combined policy
Low mileage
Affinity membership
Multi-policy
Paperless
Auto-pay
Anti-theft
Here are the average quotes National General offers by driver profile:
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$314
|Drivers Over 60
|$149
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$195
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$284
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$270
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$213
AssuranceAmerica
Here’s another insurer tailor-made for high-risk drivers. AssuranceAmerica specializes in insuring people with a driving history that includes multiple infractions and DUIs. Additionally, from our research, we can see that among high-risk insurers, AssuranceAmerica offers the lowest insurance premiums on average.
You’ll find an easy-to-use website and 24/7 customer service care with this company. However, there have been a higher-than-average number of customer complaints. Even so, the Better Business Bureau gives AssuranceAmerica an A+ rating.
Top discounts from AssuranceAmerica include:
Homeowners
Continuous coverage
Military
Warehouse clubs
Multi-car
Defensive driver certification
Paid in full
Good student
Here are the average quotes AssuranceAmerica offers by driver profile:
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$226
|Drivers Over 60
|$126
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$156
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$222
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$195
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$165
Progressive
Affordable car insurance from a large provider? With Progressive, it’s possible. With a big company come big investments in ease-of-use technology - for managing both policies and claims. And, for such a large company, Progressive has fewer complaints than the average.
Bundling home insurance with car insurance is a great way to save money with Progressive. Young drivers will also find great discounts. And, if you’re looking for a tech-forward company with tons of helpful tools and an easy-to-use app, Progressive has what you need.
Top discounts from Progressive include:
Multi-policy
Multi-car
Continuous insurance
Snapshot (safe driver)
Teen driver
Good student
Distant student
Homeowner
Online quote
Sign online
Paperless
Pay in full
Automatic payment
Here are the average quotes Progressive offers by driver profile:
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$279
|Drivers Over 60
|$143
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$193
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$222
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$252
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$207
Direct Auto
Direct Auto offers affordable auto insurance policies for high-risk drivers in Florida. The company has more complaints than the average insurer - which is saying a lot because the insurance industry as a whole receives a high number of complaints.
However, if you’re a driver with a spotty driving record or you’ve been denied auto insurance coverage in the past, Direct Auto may be the right choice for you. You can find easy SR-22 coverage here, and you can access a wide range of discounts.
Top discounts from Direct Auto include:
Military discount
Safe driver
Good student
Senior citizen
Multi-car
Multi-product
Prior coverage
Homeowner
Renewal
Welcome back
Affinity membership
Here are the average quotes Direct Auto offers by driver profile:
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$304
|Drivers Over 60
|$162
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$201
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$296
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$262
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$215
Average Monthly Cost of Car Insurance in Florida
Whether you live in the Sunshine State or elsewhere, car insurance rates vary greatly depending on your location. Claim rates, crime rates, and climate can all impact what you pay. Below, we show the average car insurance quotes for the 10 largest cities in Florida. How do your insurance costs stack up?
|City
|Monthly Cost
|Jacksonville
|$270
|Miami
|$374
|Tampa
|$377
|Orlando
|$301
|Hialeah
|$402
|Port Saint Lucie
|$249
|Tallahassee
|$238
|Cape Coral
|$228
|Fort Lauderdale
|$319
How to Determine the Best Car Insurance Company for Yourself
In the end, it’s not about going with the best auto insurance company but the best company for you. You should consider your particular needs and preferences when choosing a company, such as:
Budget
Website and app preferences
Discounts you qualify for
Customer service needs
There are many well-rated Florida car insurance companies, so be sure to choose what fits best over what’s ranked best. You can compare car insurance quotes on Insurify. Notable insurers that did not make this list but should be on your radar include:
USAA
GEICO
Allstate
State Farm
Frequently Asked Questions
According to our research, Safeco offers the best car insurance overall. However, the best company overall may not be the best company for you. Consider your unique needs before deciding. Any of the companies on our list should provide you with excellent coverage at a low cost.
Based on nearly one million quotes, we found that AssuranceAmerica offers the lowest rate for state minimum coverage in Florida. The average rate was $167 a month. It should be noted that AssuranceAmerica specializes in minimum coverage. If you need full coverage, you should consider Progressive, Travelers, or National General.
In short, you should buy enough car insurance to cover you, your property, and your liability. You must, at minimum, comply with state law. And, if you have a car loan, you’ll need to comply with your lender’s requirements as well. However, it is generally a smart move to purchase more car insurance coverage than the minimum, especially for liability coverage.
Luckily, there are many highly rated car insurance companies in Florida. The best way to find out which will offer you the best rate is to compare quotes. Using Insurify’s rate-comparison tool, you can shop real quotes from top companies in just a few minutes. And don’t forget to compare at least every six months. Rates change constantly, so the lowest rate today may not be the lowest rate tomorrow.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.