Who has the best car insurance rates in Florida? Assurance America, Progressive, and National General have some of the lowest monthly car insurance rates in Florida on average. Keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.

As you review the pros and cons of each car insurance provider, please keep your unique needs in mind. The best company, in general, may not be the best fit for you. It’s important to ask yourself, “how much car insurance do I need” before you start your search, but Insurify can help you select your desired coverage options. So let this list guide you, but remember: it’s just a guide. Find out the average car insurance cost for top companies here.

1 Safeco Average Monthly Cost: $249 Insurify Composite Score: 86

Safeco is part of the Liberty Mutual family. Though it is one of the largest insurers on its own, it doesn’t receive the same attention as other big companies. So let’s make sure it’s on your radar when shopping for a policy.

Safeco offers competitive auto insurance rates, though not the lowest rates in town. However, Safeco receives far fewer complaints than average in the auto insurance field. It also offers a huge range of customized policies, discount options, and additional perks. But, even with these options, Safeco receives lower-than-average customer satisfaction ratings.

As an added note, Safeco is a great choice for people who work in the rideshare business - Uber and Lyft drivers for example.

Top discounts from Safeco include:

Safety features

Multi-car

Safe driver

Multi-policy

Homeowner

Low mileage

Theft-deterrent

RightTrack

Preventive driving course

Good student

Distant student

Pay in full

Here are the average quotes Safeco offers by driver profile:

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $406 Drivers Over 60 $216 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $238 Drivers With a Prior Accident $334 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $286 Drivers With Average Credit $267

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

2 Liberty Mutual Average Monthly Cost: $292 Insurify Composite Score: 82

Liberty Mutual offers a wide variety of insurance products. That means you’ll have a ton of car insurance options in addition to options for other insurance needs. On the other hand, Liberty Mutual has lower-than-average customer satisfaction and higher-than-average customer complaints.

Plus, Liberty Mutual is not known for its low premiums. In fact, based on the quoting history at Insurify, Liberty Mutual has some of the most expensive policies in Florida.

But for your money, you will receive a quality full-coverage policy. Plus, you can offset the higher costs by taking advantage of the many insurance discounts offered or by adjusting your deductible.

Top discounts from Liberty Mutual include:

Homeowner

Military

Early shopper

Good student

Student away at school

Advanced safety features

Alternative energy

Anti-theft

Accident-free

Violation-free

RightTrack

Multi-policy

Multi-car

Preferred payment

Pay in full

Online purchase

Paperless

Here are the average quotes Liberty Mutual offers by driver profile:

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $409 Drivers Over 60 $220 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $292 Drivers With a Prior Accident $319 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $303 Drivers With Average Credit $312

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

3 Travelers Average Monthly Cost: $223 Insurify Composite Score: 80

Travelers is one of the largest insurance providers in the nation. You’ll find a wide array of coverage options - both for your car and for many other property insurance needs. That means you can access multi-policy (bundling) discounts, which typically offer drivers the best rates. And Travelers also offers valuable products like gap coverage and umbrella insurance.

Travelers doesn’t have the highest average customer satisfaction rating. In fact, it’s lower than the industry average. Even so, Travelers receives fewer customer complaints than average.

Top discounts for Travelers policyholders include:

Multi-policy

Multi-car

Homeowners

Safe driver

Continuous insurance

Hybrid/electric car

New car

EFT, pay in full, good payer

Early quote

Good student

Student away at school

Driver training

Affinity membership

IntelliDrive® program

Here are the average quotes Travelers offers by driver profile:

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $295 Drivers Over 60 $179 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $219 Drivers With a Prior Accident $255 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $270 Drivers With Average Credit $248

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

4 National General Average Monthly Cost: $211 Insurify Composite Score: 58

If you’re a high-risk driver, National General should make your list of prospective insurers. While the company has received more customer complaints than average, it does provide competitive rates for drivers who need SR-22 or FR-44 coverage. And if you’re an SR-22 or FR-44 driver, you can get discounts for completing safe driving and substance abuse courses.

Drivers with histories of dropped policies, failures to pay, poor credit scores, and car accidents can also benefit from discounts not offered at the average company. However, you won’t have access to a mobile app. And the company website is less than optimal.

Top discounts from National General include:

Paid in full

Multi-vehicle

Safe driver

RV and auto combined policy

Low mileage

Affinity membership

Multi-policy

Paperless

Auto-pay

Anti-theft

Here are the average quotes National General offers by driver profile:

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $314 Drivers Over 60 $149 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $195 Drivers With a Prior Accident $284 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $270 Drivers With Average Credit $213

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

5 AssuranceAmerica Average Monthly Cost: $167 Insurify Composite Score: N/A

Here’s another insurer tailor-made for high-risk drivers. AssuranceAmerica specializes in insuring people with a driving history that includes multiple infractions and DUIs. Additionally, from our research, we can see that among high-risk insurers, AssuranceAmerica offers the lowest insurance premiums on average.

You’ll find an easy-to-use website and 24/7 customer service care with this company. However, there have been a higher-than-average number of customer complaints. Even so, the Better Business Bureau gives AssuranceAmerica an A+ rating.

Top discounts from AssuranceAmerica include:

Homeowners

Continuous coverage

Military

Warehouse clubs

Multi-car

Defensive driver certification

Paid in full

Good student

Here are the average quotes AssuranceAmerica offers by driver profile:

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $226 Drivers Over 60 $126 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $156 Drivers With a Prior Accident $222 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $195 Drivers With Average Credit $165

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

6 Progressive Average Monthly Cost: $198 Insurify Composite Score: N/A

Affordable car insurance from a large provider? With Progressive, it’s possible. With a big company come big investments in ease-of-use technology - for managing both policies and claims. And, for such a large company, Progressive has fewer complaints than the average.

Bundling home insurance with car insurance is a great way to save money with Progressive. Young drivers will also find great discounts. And, if you’re looking for a tech-forward company with tons of helpful tools and an easy-to-use app, Progressive has what you need.

Top discounts from Progressive include:

Multi-policy

Multi-car

Continuous insurance

Snapshot (safe driver)

Teen driver

Good student

Distant student

Homeowner

Online quote

Sign online

Paperless

Pay in full

Automatic payment

Here are the average quotes Progressive offers by driver profile:

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $279 Drivers Over 60 $143 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $193 Drivers With a Prior Accident $222 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $252 Drivers With Average Credit $207

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

7 Direct Auto Average Monthly Cost: $216 Insurify Composite Score: N/A

Direct Auto offers affordable auto insurance policies for high-risk drivers in Florida. The company has more complaints than the average insurer - which is saying a lot because the insurance industry as a whole receives a high number of complaints.

However, if you’re a driver with a spotty driving record or you’ve been denied auto insurance coverage in the past, Direct Auto may be the right choice for you. You can find easy SR-22 coverage here, and you can access a wide range of discounts.

Top discounts from Direct Auto include:

Military discount

Safe driver

Good student

Senior citizen

Multi-car

Multi-product

Prior coverage

Homeowner

Renewal

Welcome back

Affinity membership

Here are the average quotes Direct Auto offers by driver profile:

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $304 Drivers Over 60 $162 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $201 Drivers With a Prior Accident $296 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $262 Drivers With Average Credit $215

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.