8 Simple Tips to Make Buying Bicycle Insurance Easy

Two: Learn the Lingo

When reviewing bicycle insurance quotes, it’s important to understand the language used in policy documents. Here’s a brief overview of the terms you might encounter.

Premium

A premium is an amount you pay monthly, quarterly, or annually to maintain coverage for your bicycle. If you fail to pay your insurance premiums, you won’t be able to file a claim if something happens to your bike.

Deductible

A deductible is a way for the policyholder to share some of the risk with the insurer. It’s the amount you’ll be responsible for before your insurance company will pay your claim. So if your deductible is $1,000 and your bike is worth less than that, it doesn’t make sense to file a claim.

The lower the deductible you choose, the higher the premium will be, and vice versa. While some renters, homeowners, and bike insurance companies offer $0 deductible policies, these typically come with a higher premium.

Coverage Limit

Your coverage limit is the total amount your insurance company will pay after your deductible should they accept a claim. There are different limits for different types of coverage. For example, you might have a $10,000 limit for additional living expenses and a $100,000 limit for liability coverage.

Your bicycle falls under personal property coverage. However, just because you have a $30,000 limit for personal property coverage doesn’t mean you can expect to be reimbursed for the value of your $2,000 bike. There’s typically a limit for different categories, and there may even be a limit for specific items.

Valuable Articles Coverage

Valuable articles coverage, also known as scheduled personal property coverage, is an add-on that covers specific valuable items against damage, theft, and loss. Think fine art, jewelry, musical instruments, and (you guessed it) bikes.

Adding this type of coverage raises your premium, but you won’t be subject to a deductible if something happens to your bicycle while you have valuable articles coverage. You’ll also be covered against more events, such as accidental loss.

Cash Value, Agreed Value, and Replacement Cost

Policies differ with regard to how they pay claims. There are three ways your insurance provider may assess your payout: