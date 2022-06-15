Best Car Insurance for Medical Professionals (2022)

Tips for Cheaper Car Insurance for Medical Professionals

You’ve already put so much work into becoming a healthcare professional. Now it’s time to use those study skills to get the best rates on car insurance. Here are a few ways you can do that.

Bundle Multiple Policies

Nearly all car insurance companies, including large insurers like GEICO, Allstate, and USAA, offer discounts for multi-policy bundling. Policyholders can combine car insurance with homeowners insurance, renters insurance, life insurance, and more to get cheaper rates on all policies bundled with the same company.

Be Smart with Coverage Choices

Cars depreciate, and if you have an older car worth less than $4,000, you may not need the full-coverage car insurance that you would need for a newer vehicle. Older vehicles may be fine with just liability insurance, though you should consider higher limits than the minimum your state requires. You also might still want uninsured motorist coverage.

Choose a Higher Deductible

A higher deductible shifts some of the risk off the insurance company and onto you. You’ll owe more if you get into an accident, but in the meantime, you’ll usually enjoy lower premiums.

Shop Around for Car Insurance

Comparison-shopping is the best way to find affordable car insurance. Get the car insurance quotes you need to make the right decision. Compare coverage levels and see what works best for your budget.

