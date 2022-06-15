Best Car Insurance for Medical Professionals (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated June 15, 2022
As a healthcare professional, you work hard to keep people healthy. Your auto insurance rates should reflect how much you give to others. Some insurance providers consider a driver’s education level and occupation when offering car insurance quotes, which is great news for the roughly 8.6 million healthcare practitioners and technicians in the U.S.
Registered nurses, doctors, and other healthcare workers often qualify for auto insurance discounts based on their profession, level of education, and membership in professional organizations.
Quick Facts
Medical professionals pay an average of $204 per month for car insurance.
You may qualify for special discounts based on your profession.
The cheapest top insurance provider for medical professionals is Farmers, at $105 per month.
Cheapest Car Insurance for Medical Professionals
How can medical professionals save on car insurance?
Some auto insurance companies offer nurses and other medical professionals discounts on their policies.
As anyone who’s ever shopped for insurance knows, the cost of a policy varies quite a bit between different auto insurance companies, even if the policies are very similar. We gathered quotes for car insurance coverage from dozens of companies and found these average rates.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Farmers
|$105
|Travelers
|$151
|Progressive
|$177
|Nationwide
|$185
|Liberty Mutual
|$247
|Metromile
|$99
|Kemper
|$134
|Amigo USA
|$145
|National General
|$175
|Safeco
|$177
|AssuranceAmerica
|$178
|SafeAuto
|$181
|Mercury
|$216
|Bristol West
|$232
|Commonwealth Casualty
|$238
|Dairyland
|$251
|Freedom National
|$257
|The General
|$278
|Infinity
|$316
How much does car insurance cost for medical professionals?
Our database at Insurify shows an average car insurance premium of $204 per month for medical professionals. But premiums vary between companies. Your driving record, credit score, and coverage options will all affect your auto insurance quotes.
Best Medical Professional Car Insurance Discounts
Because of the job you have, you may qualify for specific discounts targeted at medical professionals. Many organizations, like the AAHAM, AHAP, HCAA, and ANA, have partnerships with insurance companies that allow members to benefit from group insurance rates. Ask what insurance company your association works with to see if you qualify for lower rates.
Being a healthcare professional also tends to correlate with other discounts. As a lower-risk driver, you may qualify for safe driver discounts and other discounts based on driving habits. Keep your credit score high to qualify for discounts based on good credit.
Medical Professional Car Insurance by State
The insurance industry charges widely different prices depending on where you live. Your ZIP code can mean a higher risk of theft, vandalism, and other factors that impact the cost of an auto insurance policy. We found these average rates in each state.
|State
|Average Monthly Quote
|Alabama
|$189
|Alaska
|$133
|Arizona
|$191
|Arkansas
|$202
|California
|$212
|Colorado
|$216
|Connecticut
|$244
|Delaware
|$304
|Florida
|$262
|Georgia
|$282
|Hawaii
|$108
|Idaho
|$158
|Illinois
|$158
|Indiana
|$141
|Iowa
|$184
|Kansas
|$182
|Kentucky
|$262
|Louisiana
|$322
|Maine
|$131
|Maryland
|$279
|Massachusetts
|$177
|Michigan
|$425
|Minnesota
|$175
|Mississippi
|$200
|Missouri
|$224
|Montana
|$162
|Nebraska
|$166
|Nevada
|$295
|New Hampshire
|$131
|New Jersey
|$229
|New Mexico
|$165
|New York
|$301
|North Carolina
|$132
|North Dakota
|$123
|Ohio
|$148
|Oklahoma
|$182
|Oregon
|$179
|Pennsylvania
|$170
|Rhode Island
|$321
|South Carolina
|$275
|South Dakota
|$170
|Tennessee
|$159
|Texas
|$240
|Utah
|$187
|Vermont
|$155
|Virginia
|$192
|Washington
|$213
|Washington, D.C.
|$199
|West Virginia
|$217
|Wisconsin
|$162
|Wyoming
|$148
Tips for Cheaper Car Insurance for Medical Professionals
You’ve already put so much work into becoming a healthcare professional. Now it’s time to use those study skills to get the best rates on car insurance. Here are a few ways you can do that.
Bundle Multiple Policies
Nearly all car insurance companies, including large insurers like GEICO, Allstate, and USAA, offer discounts for multi-policy bundling. Policyholders can combine car insurance with homeowners insurance, renters insurance, life insurance, and more to get cheaper rates on all policies bundled with the same company.
Be Smart with Coverage Choices
Cars depreciate, and if you have an older car worth less than $4,000, you may not need the full-coverage car insurance that you would need for a newer vehicle. Older vehicles may be fine with just liability insurance, though you should consider higher limits than the minimum your state requires. You also might still want uninsured motorist coverage.
Choose a Higher Deductible
A higher deductible shifts some of the risk off the insurance company and onto you. You’ll owe more if you get into an accident, but in the meantime, you’ll usually enjoy lower premiums.
Shop Around for Car Insurance
Comparison-shopping is the best way to find affordable car insurance. Get the car insurance quotes you need to make the right decision. Compare coverage levels and see what works best for your budget.
The Best Way to Compare and Get Cheaper Car Insurance
Working in healthcare keeps you busy. The last thing you want to worry about is whether you’re paying too much for car insurance. Compare quotes online to find coverage that meets your needs while also fitting your budget. And make sure to check rates every six months because as your life changes, so might your rates.
Frequently Asked Questions
Farmers has special discounts for medical professionals. Other companies may have discounts based on your membership in professional organizations, which include many affinity groups for healthcare workers.
Looking for discounts helps minimize costs. Sometimes, insurance companies don’t list all of their discounts online, so if you don’t see discounts for medical professionals listed, ask an insurance agent. Safe driving is another good way to keep your premiums low.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.