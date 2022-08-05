Compare Foremost Signature vs. Travelers: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Compare Foremost Signature vs. Travelers: Which Is Cheaper?

If price is the main determining factor for which auto insurance company you choose, you should select Travelers for your car insurance policy. After reviewing all subgroups and standard plans, Insurify found that Travelers had more affordable rates in every category than Foremost Insurance Company.

Both Travelers and Foremost Signature Insurance fall outside the top three cheapest car insurance rates for most categories. However, between the two, Travelers is one of the most affordable options for insuring young drivers.

Compare Foremost Signature vs. Travelers Car Insurance by Age

For most people, age is just a number. However, when it comes to car insurance, age can mean a higher monthly premium, especially for younger drivers. In most scenarios, the younger a driver is, the more they will pay for coverage. One of the main reasons for the disparity in price between age groups is experience.

This trend can be seen in the chart below, for both insurance providers. However, it’s important to note that Travelers Insurance does offer affordable options for teen drivers that many other insurance agencies and companies do not.

Age Group Foremost Signature Average Monthly Rate Travelers Average Monthly Rate Teen $345 $224 20s $127 $70 30s $116 $72 40s $122 $66 50s $108 $60 60s $124 $65 70s $143 $82 80s $156 $93

Compare Foremost Signature vs. Travelers Car Insurance by Gender

For insurance companies, it’s important to consider all the different data points when setting rates. One of the factors that usually goes into the rate calculation is gender. While there isn’t a substantial difference between the two, women typically pay less for coverage than men because they are statistically more likely to take fewer risks behind the wheel.

You’ll notice that while Travelers Insurance doesn’t show a difference between the two, Foremost Signature does have a slightly lower average rate for women.

Which is cheapest for men?

Male drivers looking to purchase their next auto insurance policy should consider buying through Travelers. Travelers is nearly $60 less per month for coverage compared to Foremost Signature.

Gender Foremost Signature Travelers National Average Men $129 $70 $81

Which is cheapest for women?

Like male drivers, female drivers who consider a policy with either Foremost Signature or Travelers should choose Travelers Insurance. While Foremost Signature does offer a slight discount to women versus men, it still can’t compete with the low pricing of Travelers Auto Insurance.

Gender Foremost Signature Travelers National Average Women $127 $70 $78

Compare Foremost Signature vs. Travelers Car Insurance by Mileage

As a driver, it’s important to keep track of how many miles you put on your vehicle each year. Knowing how far you’ve traveled will help you determine when you need to get an oil change, and it can also save you some money on your car insurance.

For instance, Foremost Signature offers a discount to motorists who use their vehicles less. On the other hand, Travelers Insurance does not have any mileage-related discounts.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

Drivers that frequently use their vehicle and average around 15,000 to 20,000 miles per year should consider purchasing a policy through Travelers Insurance. While it’s slightly higher than the national average, it’s well below the average rates offered by Foremost Signature.

Annual Mileage Foremost Signature Travelers National Average 15,000-20,000 miles $127 $70 $78

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Even with lower rates for low-mileage usage, Foremost Signature is still more expensive than Travelers Insurance. A policy for drivers who average 5,000–10,000 miles annually only costs $70 per month with Travelers, compared to $125 per month with Foremost.

Annual Mileage Foremost Signature Travelers National Average 5,000-10,000 miles $125 $70 $78

Compare Foremost Signature vs. Travelers Car Insurance by Credit Score

While factors such as age and gender are out of your hands, your credit score is an element of your insurance rate that you can improve. Often, the better your score, the lower your rates. This trend is true for nearly all major insurance companies, including Allstate, USAA, GEICO, and National General. The same is even the case for Foremost Signature and Travelers.

For both companies, drivers with an excellent credit rating received the best rates, while those with a poor credit score paid the most for coverage.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

Drivers who have worked hard to maintain a good credit rating will find that Travelers Insurance has more affordable rates than Foremost Signature. Travelers’ policyholders tend to pay around the national average and about $50 to $60 less for coverage than Foremost Signature policyholders.

Credit Tier Foremost Signature Travelers National Average Excellent $103 $52 $60 Good $120 $61 $71

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

For motorists who currently have either average or poor credit scores, Travelers offers cheaper rates than Foremost Signature. While slightly higher than the national average, Travelers is still roughly $50 cheaper than Foremost Signature.

Credit Tier Foremost Signature Travelers National Average Average $125 $69 $78 Poor $162 $114 $120

Compare Foremost Signature vs. Travelers Car Insurance by Driving Record

For insurance companies in North America, a motorist’s driving record is one of the most significant factors for setting rates. If a driver has avoided receiving any tickets or accidents, they will generally be labeled as a low-risk driver. Likewise, if a driver has a DUI or multiple tickets, they are normally classified as “high-risk.”

Depending on what type and the severity of the incident, your rates may only experience a slight increase. However, more significant offenses like DUIs often have the biggest impact on your rates.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

Drivers without accidents or tickets on their records are generally seen as the lowest risk to insure. Because of this label, they also often receive the best rates. However, that doesn’t mean that all insurance companies are the same. For example, between Travelers and Foremost Signature, Travelers Insurance is the cheapest, with a rate that is $56 less than Foremost.

Driver Type Foremost Signature Travelers National Average Clean Record $125 $69 $78

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

Some insurance companies, like USAA and State Farm, are a little more lenient when it comes to speeding tickets. However, that isn’t the case with Travelers and Foremost Signature. While Travelers is still much cheaper than Foremost Signature, it is also about $5 more expensive than the national average.

Violation Foremost Signature Travelers National Average Speeding Ticket $157 $109 $104

Which is cheapest after an accident?

Depending on the type of accident, you could experience a significant increase in your rates. For instance, at-fault accidents generally impact your rates more than other accidents. Between Foremost Signature and Travelers, the more affordable option for drivers with an at-fault accident is Travelers, thanks to its accident forgiveness program.

Violation Foremost Signature Travelers National Average At Fault Accident $230 $94 $113

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

Many insurance companies see DUIs as a high-risk offense and often drastically increase rates if you have one. However, Foremost Signature is more forgiving and has a reputation for offering affordable coverage to high-risk drivers. With that being said, Travelers Insurance is still lower by roughly $26 per month.

Violation Foremost Signature Travelers National Average DUI $143 $117 $155

