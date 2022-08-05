Compare Foremost Signature vs. Travelers: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated August 5, 2022
Foremost Signature vs. Travelers: A Summary
Almost all states across the country require auto insurance, so it’s essential to compare car insurance providers to find good coverage. Always review your options before purchasing a policy. One way to compare companies is by using a scale like the Insurify Composite Score.
See how two popular car insurance providers, Foremost Signature and Travelers Insurance, compare against each other when using the ICS in the table below.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote
|Foremost Signature
|$128
|82
|Travelers
|$70
|80
ICS Score Explanation:
The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Foremost Signature
Foremost Signature is one of the go-to auto insurance providers for high-risk drivers. Motorists who have a less-than-stellar driving record will often find that this insurance provider offers some of the best rates in the industry.
It is also an excellent option for drivers who like to have a relationship with their car insurance company. With hundreds of independent insurance agents available across the country, policyholders can purchase a policy and file a claim in person.
In addition, auto insurance policyholders can also bundle their car insurance with one of the other unique insurance programs offered by Foremost. These include mobile home insurance, personal property insurance, and motorcycle insurance.
Overall, Foremost Signature is a great choice for any driver looking for an insurance provider that offers affordable coverage with a personal touch.
Pros
Excellent online user experience
Strong customer service scores
Offers affordable insurance products for high-risk drivers
Cons
Accident forgiveness isn’t included in standard auto insurance policies
A driver’s credit score is weighed heavily by underwriters when setting rates
Online quotes are not available for customers
Travelers
For several decades, Travelers insurance has been a top choice for drivers looking to purchase an auto policy. Travelers has a wide range of insurance products and discount opportunities, and most drivers find affordable coverage through the insurance provider.
Young drivers in particular benefit from several student-specific discounts and naturally low car insurance rates. However, almost all drivers will qualify for an affordable auto insurance policy because of the company’s long list of discounts.
Overall, any driver looking to purchase coverage for their vehicle should include Travelers Auto Insurance on their list of companies to review.
Pros
Large catalog of car insurance options
Lower rates than the national average for most insurance coverages
High financial ratings from independent ranking institutions
Cons
Doesn’t score well for customer satisfaction
Low claims satisfaction ratings
Minimal rideshare coverage options available
External Financial Strength Ratings
While both insurance companies scored well in several ratings, Travelers Insurance had the better overall scores in every external financial strength rating.
|Rating Factor
|Travelers
|Foremost Signature
|Fitch
|A+
|A
|A.M. Best
|A++
|A
|Moody’s
|A2
|A3
|S&P
|A
|A-
|J.D. Power
|860
|839
The Best Car Insurance Companies in 2022
|Rank
|Company Name
|Average Monthly Quote
|1
|Clearcover
Best Overall
|$135
|97
|2
|Nationwide
Best for Safe Drivers
|$199
|89
|3
|American Family
Best for Families with Teen Drivers
|$234
|89
|4
|Safeco
Best for Drivers with Poor Credit
|$186
|86
|5
|Farmers
Best for Rideshare Coverage
|$239
|85
|6
|Foremost
Best for Hassle-Free Claims
|$159
|82
|7
|Liberty Mutual
Best for Accident Forgiveness
|$241
|82
|8
|Mercury
Best for Face-to-Face Service
|$232
|81
|9
|Progressive
Best for Senior Drivers
|$147
|80
|10
|Travelers
Best for Young Drivers
|$163
|80
Each insurance provider often has a unique value that it provides to policyholders. For example, drivers who sign on with Foremost Signature can expect a hassle-free claims process, while Travelers Insurance offers the best coverage for young drivers.
Compare Foremost Signature vs. Travelers: Which Is Cheaper?
If price is the main determining factor for which auto insurance company you choose, you should select Travelers for your car insurance policy. After reviewing all subgroups and standard plans, Insurify found that Travelers had more affordable rates in every category than Foremost Insurance Company.
The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022
|Rank
|Insurance Company
|Average Cost Per Month
|1
|USH&C
|$44
|Not Rated
|2
|Metromile
|$63
|Not Rated
|3
|Direct Auto
|$64
|Not Rated
|4
|Travelers
|$65
|80
|5
|Kemper
|$71
|Not Rated
|6
|Progressive
|$87
|Not Rated
|7
|Mile Auto
|$91
|85
|8
|National General
|$93
|58
|9
|Clearcover
|$94
|97
|10
|GAINSCO
|$94
|Not Rated
Both Travelers and Foremost Signature Insurance fall outside the top three cheapest car insurance rates for most categories. However, between the two, Travelers is one of the most affordable options for insuring young drivers.
Compare Foremost Signature vs. Travelers Car Insurance by Age
For most people, age is just a number. However, when it comes to car insurance, age can mean a higher monthly premium, especially for younger drivers. In most scenarios, the younger a driver is, the more they will pay for coverage. One of the main reasons for the disparity in price between age groups is experience.
This trend can be seen in the chart below, for both insurance providers. However, it’s important to note that Travelers Insurance does offer affordable options for teen drivers that many other insurance agencies and companies do not.
|Age Group
|Foremost Signature Average Monthly Rate
|Travelers Average Monthly Rate
|Teen
|$345
|$224
|20s
|$127
|$70
|30s
|$116
|$72
|40s
|$122
|$66
|50s
|$108
|$60
|60s
|$124
|$65
|70s
|$143
|$82
|80s
|$156
|$93
Compare Foremost Signature vs. Travelers Car Insurance by Gender
For insurance companies, it’s important to consider all the different data points when setting rates. One of the factors that usually goes into the rate calculation is gender. While there isn’t a substantial difference between the two, women typically pay less for coverage than men because they are statistically more likely to take fewer risks behind the wheel.
You’ll notice that while Travelers Insurance doesn’t show a difference between the two, Foremost Signature does have a slightly lower average rate for women.
Which is cheapest for men?
Male drivers looking to purchase their next auto insurance policy should consider buying through Travelers. Travelers is nearly $60 less per month for coverage compared to Foremost Signature.
|Gender
|Foremost Signature
|Travelers
|National Average
|Men
|$129
|$70
|$81
Which is cheapest for women?
Like male drivers, female drivers who consider a policy with either Foremost Signature or Travelers should choose Travelers Insurance. While Foremost Signature does offer a slight discount to women versus men, it still can’t compete with the low pricing of Travelers Auto Insurance.
|Gender
|Foremost Signature
|Travelers
|National Average
|Women
|$127
|$70
|$78
Compare Foremost Signature vs. Travelers Car Insurance by Mileage
As a driver, it’s important to keep track of how many miles you put on your vehicle each year. Knowing how far you’ve traveled will help you determine when you need to get an oil change, and it can also save you some money on your car insurance.
For instance, Foremost Signature offers a discount to motorists who use their vehicles less. On the other hand, Travelers Insurance does not have any mileage-related discounts.
Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?
Drivers that frequently use their vehicle and average around 15,000 to 20,000 miles per year should consider purchasing a policy through Travelers Insurance. While it’s slightly higher than the national average, it’s well below the average rates offered by Foremost Signature.
|Annual Mileage
|Foremost Signature
|Travelers
|National Average
|15,000-20,000 miles
|$127
|$70
|$78
Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?
Even with lower rates for low-mileage usage, Foremost Signature is still more expensive than Travelers Insurance. A policy for drivers who average 5,000–10,000 miles annually only costs $70 per month with Travelers, compared to $125 per month with Foremost.
|Annual Mileage
|Foremost Signature
|Travelers
|National Average
|5,000-10,000 miles
|$125
|$70
|$78
Compare Foremost Signature vs. Travelers Car Insurance by Credit Score
While factors such as age and gender are out of your hands, your credit score is an element of your insurance rate that you can improve. Often, the better your score, the lower your rates. This trend is true for nearly all major insurance companies, including Allstate, USAA, GEICO, and National General. The same is even the case for Foremost Signature and Travelers.
For both companies, drivers with an excellent credit rating received the best rates, while those with a poor credit score paid the most for coverage.
Which is cheapest for good credit?
Drivers who have worked hard to maintain a good credit rating will find that Travelers Insurance has more affordable rates than Foremost Signature. Travelers’ policyholders tend to pay around the national average and about $50 to $60 less for coverage than Foremost Signature policyholders.
|Credit Tier
|Foremost Signature
|Travelers
|National Average
|Excellent
|$103
|$52
|$60
|Good
|$120
|$61
|$71
Which is cheapest for bad credit?
For motorists who currently have either average or poor credit scores, Travelers offers cheaper rates than Foremost Signature. While slightly higher than the national average, Travelers is still roughly $50 cheaper than Foremost Signature.
|Credit Tier
|Foremost Signature
|Travelers
|National Average
|Average
|$125
|$69
|$78
|Poor
|$162
|$114
|$120
Compare Foremost Signature vs. Travelers Car Insurance by Driving Record
For insurance companies in North America, a motorist’s driving record is one of the most significant factors for setting rates. If a driver has avoided receiving any tickets or accidents, they will generally be labeled as a low-risk driver. Likewise, if a driver has a DUI or multiple tickets, they are normally classified as “high-risk.”
Depending on what type and the severity of the incident, your rates may only experience a slight increase. However, more significant offenses like DUIs often have the biggest impact on your rates.
Which is cheapest for good drivers?
Drivers without accidents or tickets on their records are generally seen as the lowest risk to insure. Because of this label, they also often receive the best rates. However, that doesn’t mean that all insurance companies are the same. For example, between Travelers and Foremost Signature, Travelers Insurance is the cheapest, with a rate that is $56 less than Foremost.
|Driver Type
|Foremost Signature
|Travelers
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$125
|$69
|$78
Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?
Some insurance companies, like USAA and State Farm, are a little more lenient when it comes to speeding tickets. However, that isn’t the case with Travelers and Foremost Signature. While Travelers is still much cheaper than Foremost Signature, it is also about $5 more expensive than the national average.
|Violation
|Foremost Signature
|Travelers
|National Average
|Speeding Ticket
|$157
|$109
|$104
Which is cheapest after an accident?
Depending on the type of accident, you could experience a significant increase in your rates. For instance, at-fault accidents generally impact your rates more than other accidents. Between Foremost Signature and Travelers, the more affordable option for drivers with an at-fault accident is Travelers, thanks to its accident forgiveness program.
|Violation
|Foremost Signature
|Travelers
|National Average
|At Fault Accident
|$230
|$94
|$113
Which is cheapest after a DUI?
Many insurance companies see DUIs as a high-risk offense and often drastically increase rates if you have one. However, Foremost Signature is more forgiving and has a reputation for offering affordable coverage to high-risk drivers. With that being said, Travelers Insurance is still lower by roughly $26 per month.
|Violation
|Foremost Signature
|Travelers
|National Average
|DUI
|$143
|$117
|$155
Foremost Signature vs. Travelers Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?
Foremost Signature Discounts
Here are some of the most common discounts available through Foremost Signature Insurance:
Passive restraint
Good student
Good driver
Anti-theft device
Student away at school
Organization/club discount
Multi-policy (home insurance and renters insurance)
Defensive driver
Antilock brakes
Loyalty
Multi-vehicle
Claims-free renewal
E-billing
Prepay
Early quote
Homeowner
Accident-free
Young driver
Driver training
Online quote
Paid in full
Paperless
Travelers Discounts
Here are some of the most common discounts available through Travelers Insurance:
Multi-policy
Multi-car
Homeowners
Safe driver
Continuous insurance
Hybrid/electric vehicle
New vehicle
Pay in full
Early quote
Good student
Student away
Safe driving
Responsible payer
|Discount Type
|Foremost SIgnature
|Travelers
|Multi-policy
|Good student
|Antilock brakes
|Anti-theft device
|Early signing
|Responsible payer
|FullPay
|Safe driving
|Passive restraint
|Student away at school
|Organization/Club
|Loyalty
|Claims-free renewal
|E-billing
|Early quote
|Homeowners
|Accident-free
|Young driver
|Online quote
|Continuous insurance
|Hybrid/Electric vehicle
|New vehicle
Our Methodology and How We Compared Foremost Signature and Travelers
The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.
Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.
Frequently Asked Questions
After looking at the different subgroups and standard rates, Travelers Insurance is the cheaper option of the two. Customers who purchase through Travelers pay $58 less than customers who buy with Foremost Signature for a standard auto insurance policy.
Both insurance companies have a lot to offer drivers looking for coverage. However, Travelers Insurance has more affordable rates and better all-around financial standing unless you’re a high-risk driver—making it the better choice between the two organizations.
Both insurance companies have a lot to offer drivers looking for coverage. However, Travelers Insurance has more affordable rates and better all-around financial standing unless you're a high-risk driver—making it the better choice between the two organizations.