Compare The Hartford vs. USAA: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

USAA tends to be the cheaper company for policyholders, as The Hartford typically costs nearly twice as much as USAA. However, only members of the military and those affiliated with the military are eligible for USAA. For drivers who don’t qualify, The Hartford is still a viable option for reliable and strong savings on auto insurance.

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

While the two insurance companies aren’t featured on the list of cheap providers above, USAA is the cheapest option for drivers affiliated with the military. The Hartford is a viable option for elderly drivers who have strong credit and a clean driving record.

Compare The Hartford vs. USAA Car Insurance by Age

According to the NAIC website, age is one of the main factors used by insurance companies to gauge your risk as a driver and the overall prices you will pay. Since younger drivers tend to have less experience, they tend to pay a bit more. Elderly drivers also pay a bit more than the average price since they tend to pose a higher risk as they age.

Between the two companies, USAA is the cheapest insurance option for every age category. USAA consistently costs at least $20 less than The Hartford. While The Hartford’s pricier coverage may make you want to choose USAA, it’s important to remember that USAA is a bit more selective in accepting policyholders since it prioritizes military members.

Age Group The Hartford USAA Teen N/A $100 20s N/A $42 30s N/A $44 40s N/A $34 50s $52 $34 60s $64 $36 70s $93 $46 80s $122 $57

Compare The Hartford vs. USAA Car Insurance by Gender

Insurance companies use gender to help determine rates for policyholders, although certain states outlaw the use of gender in the underwriting process, such as California and Massachusetts. Nevertheless, gender can still be used to determine prices if you live in other states, such as Texas, Florida, and New York.

Regarding pricing for different genders, USAA and Hartford have a wide price difference, much like the price differences surrounding the age category. With USAA, men pay $43, while women pay $42. With The Hartford, men pay $97 while women pay $87.

Which is cheapest for men?

Regarding car insurance, men tend to pay a bit more since companies have determined them to be riskier drivers than women. USAA is still the cheapest option, costing $43 a month, while The Hartford costs $97 per month on average.

Gender The Hartford USAA National Average Men $97 $43 $81

Which is cheapest for women?

For women, USAA is once again the cheaper option at $42 per month, which is significantly below the national average price of $78. Likewise, The Hartford is $87, which follows the trend that women tend to pay a bit less than men for auto insurance.

Gender The Hartford USAA National Average Women $87 $42 $78

Compare The Hartford vs. USAA Car Insurance by Mileage

Insurance companies examine a vehicle’s annual mileage to assess how much a risk and liability you may be in the future as a policyholder. A higher annual mileage suggests that a vehicle is due for repairs and damages sooner rather than later, resulting in a higher premium. A smaller annual mileage means a vehicle is less of a liability, meaning a lower monthly premium.

Prices for the two companies remain the same for every mileage category. With USAA, policyholders pay $42 a month for annual mileage between 5,000 and 20,000, while The Hartford asks policyholders to pay $86 for the same mileage categories.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

For drivers with a high annual mileage of 20,000 and 15,000 miles, USAA remains the cheapest option, costing $42, while The Hartford costs $87 a month. USAA is also below the national average price of $68.

Annual Mileage The Hartford USAA National Average 15,000-20,000 $87 $42 $78

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

For drivers with a lower mileage between 5,000 and 10,000 annual miles, USAA is once again the cheaper option. USAA coverage costs $42 a month for both mileage categories, while The Hartford costs $87 for policyholders in the same mileage ranges.

Annual Mileage The Hartford USAA National Average 5,000 $87 $42 $78 10,000 $87 $42 $78

Compare The Hartford vs. USAA Car Insurance by Credit Score

Credit scores are used by insurance companies to see how reliable you will be when making payments and filing a claim. Drivers with a good credit score tend to be a bit more reliable with payments and claims, justifying a lower price. Drivers with a lower credit score pay a bit more because insurance companies unfortunately assume they might be a bit less reliable.

With coverage from USAA, drivers pay between $36 and $65 per month depending on their credit history. Monthly rates from The Hartford range between $71 and $142 depending on where drivers fall on the credit tier.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

For drivers with excellent and good credit scores, USAA is the cheapest option, with rates often around half the price of coverage from The Hartford. Drivers with excellent credit face average rates of $36 from USAA and $71 from The Hartford. Those with good credit earn average monthly rates of $40 from USAA and $80 from The Hartford.

Credit Tier The Hartford USAA National Average Excellent $71 $36 $60 Good $80 $40 $71

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

For drivers with average and poor credit, USAA is still the cheaper option. Coverage from USAA costs $42 for drivers with average credit and $65 for drivers with poor credit. Car insurance from The Hartford costs nearly twice as much, with average rates of $86 per month for those with average credit and $142 per month for drivers with poor credit.

Credit Tier The Hartford USAA National Average Average $87 $42 $78 Poor $142 $65 $120

Compare The Hartford vs. USAA Car Insurance by Driving Record

Your driving record is the clearest indicator of your risk level on the road. Since insurance companies save the most when drivers are at their safest, policyholders with a clean driving record will receive the cheapest rates. Different driving infractions, such as speeding tickets, DUIs, and accidents, increase rates.

Drivers with coverage from USAA pay between $42 and $84 per month depending on their driving history and recorded infractions. Car insurance from The Hartford costs between $86 a $135 per month depending on specific driving history.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

For drivers with a clean record, USAA is once again the cheaper option. USAA costs $42 a month, while The Hartford costs $87. As mentioned before, it is important to remember that USAA is primarily for members of the military. The Hartford still offers plenty of discount options and savings for those over 50 who don’t qualify for USAA.

Driver Type The Hartford USAA National Average Clean Record $87 $42 $78

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

For drivers with a speeding ticket, USAA is the cheaper option. USAA coverage costs $51 a month, while The Hartford costs $119 a month. USAA is significantly below the national average of $104, while The Hartford is above.

Driver Type The Hartford USAA National Average Speeding Ticket $119 $51 $104

Which is cheapest after an accident?

After an accident, USAA is still the cheaper option, costing $60, while The Hartford costs $145. Despite USAA being the cheaper option, most insurance commissioners have determined that any coverage is important for drivers, especially those who are more prone to accidents.

Driver Type The Hartford USAA National Average At-Fault Accident $145 $60 $113

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

USAA is the cheaper option for drivers with a DUI. USAA costs $84, while The Hartford costs $135. One or more DUI on a driver’s record tends to significantly increase rates for individuals, but rates for both The Hartford and USAA are cheaper than the national average.

Driver Type The Hartford USAA National Average DUI $135 $84 $155

