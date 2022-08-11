Compare USAA vs. Nationwide: Quotes, Discounts 2022

Compare USAA vs. Nationwide: Which Is Cheaper?

Overall, USAA offers significantly cheaper rates than Nationwide across most driver demographics. For example, an insurance policy for a teen driver will cost you $177 less per month with USAA than with Nationwide. Drivers with a DUI on their driving record can expect to pay $98 more per month with Nationwide than USAA.

USAA offers some of the cheapest car insurance rates in the industry, but only active U.S. military members and veterans, pre-commissioned officers, and spouses and children of USAA members have the eligibility. If you don’t qualify, you can still save money on your insurance policy if you use Insurify to shop around and compare quotes from different providers.

Compare USAA vs. Nationwide Car Insurance by Age

Insurance providers assess your demographics for risk to calculate your car insurance quote. Teen drivers and young drivers in their 20s typically have much higher auto insurance rates because they don’t have as many years of driving experience as drivers in their 50s and 60s. You can expect your car insurance rates to gradually go down as you age.

On average, USAA offers much lower rates than Nationwide across all age groups. Teen drivers can expect the highest savings of $177 per month, which adds up to $2,129 per year. This gap becomes less significant with more mature drivers, amounting to $41 per month for those in their 50s.

Age Group USAA Nationwide Teen $100 $278 20s $42 $98 30s $44 $107 40s $34 $84 50s $34 $75 60s $36 $78 70s $46 $90 80s $57 $100

Compare USAA vs. Nationwide Car Insurance by Gender

Statistically, men often pay higher car insurance rates than women because car insurance companies assume that men are more prone to risky driving behavior, such as speeding. However, this difference is often small.

For example, the difference between an average monthly quote for a man with USAA is only $0.83 higher than an average monthly quote for a woman. On the other hand, men can expect to pay $7.19 more per month than women on average with Nationwide, which amounts to a $86.28 annual difference.

Which is cheapest for men?

Men can expect to pay $61 less per month with USAA than with Nationwide. You can expect an average monthly quote of $43, which is also $27 less than the national average. If you choose Nationwide, you can expect an average monthly quote of $104, $34 higher than the national average.

USAA Nationwide National Average Average Monthly Quote for Men $43 $104 $81

Which is cheapest for women?

Average rates for women with USAA remain virtually unchanged from those for men, going down by just $1. Women can expect to pay an average of $98 per month in insurance premiums with Nationwide, about $7 lower than men. Still, USAA provides significantly cheaper average quotes than Nationwide, with $42 per month on average.

USAA Nationwide National Average Average Monthly Quote for Women $42 $98 $78

Compare USAA vs. Nationwide Car Insurance by Mileage

Covering high annual mileage may drive your car insurance rates up because insurance companies assume that the more you drive, the more opportunities you have of causing an accident or otherwise damaging your car and filing a claim.

However, both USAA and Nationwide show no significant difference between the average monthly quotes for high-mileage and low-mileage drivers.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

Drivers with high mileage will find cheaper rates with USAA. On average, you can expect to pay $42 per month for an insurance policy with USAA if you regularly cover 15,000+ miles per year. You will pay $55 more per month with Nationwide, which amounts to a $664 annual difference.

Annual Mileage USAA Nationwide National Average 15,000 miles $42 $97 $68 20,000 miles $42 $97 $68

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Insurify data shows no significant changes in average monthly quotes for drivers with low mileage vs. high mileage for both USAA and Nationwide. USAA offers cheaper rates than Nationwide, and you can expect to pay around $42 per month. Nationwide monthly costs are more than double that: $101 for those with 5,000 annual mileage and $97 for those with 10,000.

Annual Mileage USAA Nationwide National Average 5,000 miles $42 $101 $68 10,000 miles $42 $97 $69

Compare USAA vs. Nationwide Car Insurance by Credit Score

Insurance agents may also use your credit score to determine your car insurance rate. Drivers with excellent and good credit scores often get access to the best car insurance rates, while those with poor credit are likely to pay higher premiums because car insurance providers believe that having a good credit history lowers the likelihood of you filing a claim.

Insurify data for USAA and Nationwide goes hand in hand with these industry trends. A driver with a poor credit score can expect to pay $27 more per month than a driver with an excellent credit score with USAA. Similarly, a Nationwide driver with poor credit pays $43 more per month on average than a Nationwide driver with an excellent credit history.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

Drivers with excellent and good credit scores can expect lower rates with USAA, $36 per month and $40 per month on average. Nationwide drivers with excellent credit scores will have to pay $44 more per month, and those with good credit scores, $51 more. USAA quotes are also significantly lower than the average across the insurance industry.

Credit Tier USAA Nationwide National Average Excellent credit $36 $80 $51 Good credit $40 $91 $61

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

Drivers with a poor credit score will pay more than drivers with an excellent credit score with both USAA and Nationwide, but USAA average rates are $60 lower. USAA is also a cheaper option for those with an average credit score—you can expect to pay $42 per month, in contrast with $102 per month with Nationwide.

Credit Tier USAA Nationwide National Average Average credit $42 $102 $67 Poor credit $63 $124 $102

Compare USAA vs. Nationwide Car Insurance by Driving Record

Your driving record plays a big role in your car insurance costs. Safe drivers—those with a clean record—have access to the best rates because car insurance companies estimate that they are less likely to file a claim than those with DUIs, speeding tickets, and at-fault accidents on their record.

Drivers with DUIs can expect the most drastic increase in their car insurance rates with both USAA and Nationwide, $42 per month and $80 per month on average, respectively. Insurify data shows that having a speeding ticket on your record has the smallest impact on your car insurance rates—they go up by $8 with USAA and by $29 with Nationwide on average.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

With an average monthly quote of $42, USAA is the cheaper option for good drivers. Nationwide has an average monthly quote of $102. This difference amounts to $720 in annual savings if you have a clean driving record and decide to go with USAA.

Driver Type USAA Nationwide National Average Drivers with Clean Record $42 $102 $77

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

Both USAA and Nationwide offer higher rates for drivers with a speeding ticket on their record, but USAA is still the cheaper option. You can expect to pay $51 per month on average with USAA and $131 per month with Nationwide, which is $80 more.

Driver Type USAA Nationwide National Average Drivers with Speeding Ticket $51 $131 $104

Which is cheapest after an accident?

On average, drivers with accidents on their record can expect to pay $59 per month with USAA, which is $94 less than an average quote with Nationwide. It’s important to note that at-fault accidents will typically drive up your car insurance costs more than accidents that you were not responsible for.

Driver Type USAA Nationwide National Average Drivers with Accident $59 $153 $113

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

You can expect to save an average of $98 per month if you get a policy with USAA instead of Nationwide after a DUI. With an average monthly quote of $182, Nationwide rates are also $27 higher than the national average.

Driver Type USAA Nationwide National Average Drivers with DUI $84 $182 $155

