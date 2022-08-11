Compare National General vs. USAA: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Compare National General vs. USAA: Which Is Cheaper?

USAA is cheaper than National General for nearly every circumstance described below. In most scenarios, USAA costs nearly half the price of National General, making USAA a great choice for drivers in the military who want to save.

The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022

Rank Insurance Company Average Cost Per Month ICS The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews. 1 USH&C $44 Not Rated 2 Metromile $63 Not Rated 3 Direct Auto $64 Not Rated 4 Travelers $65 80 5 Kemper $71 Not Rated 6 Progressive $87 Not Rated 7 Mile Auto $91 85 8 National General $93 58 9 Clearcover $94 97 10 GAINSCO $94 Not Rated

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

While USAA isn’t on the list above, National General is ranked as the eighth-cheapest auto insurance of 2021. National General’s ranking shows how, despite its above-average rates, the insurance company still fairs well in comparison to other auto insurance providers.

Compare National General vs. USAA Car Insurance by Age

Insurance companies often use age as a factor in determining prices for policyholders. Younger drivers typically pay a higher premium because their lack of experience makes them a larger risk on the road. Older drivers pay less until they reach a certain age, where they once again become riskier drivers.

Between USAA and National General, USAA is the cheapest option for every age category. National General often costs nearly twice the price of USAA. Teens pay $100 with USAA and $227 with National General. While National General’s cheapest rate of $68 is for drivers in their 50s, USAA mostly remains around $50 or lower for all age groups.

Age Group National General Insurance USAA Teen $227 $100 20s $85 $42 30s $91 $43 40s $71 $34 50s $68 $33 60s $70 $36 70s $75 $45 80s $85 $56

Compare National General vs. USAA Car Insurance by Gender

While certain states do not allow insurance companies to use gender as part of the underwriting process, it is still important to know the price differences between National General and USAA. In general, insurers typically charge men a bit more than women since men tend to be a larger driving risk.

For both National General and USAA, the price differences between men and women are either nonexistent or very small. With National General, women and men both pay the same, $85. With USAA, men pay $43, while women pay $42.

Which is cheapest for men?

For men, USAA will be the cheapest option for car insurance. USAA costs $43, while National General costs $85. National General costs nearly twice as much as USAA, and USAA is still far below the national average price of $78.

Gender National General USAA National Average Men $85 $43 $78

Which is cheapest for women?

For women, USAA will be the cheapest option, costing $42 a month. Once again, National General costs $85 a month, which is over twice the price of USAA.

Gender National General USAA National Average Women $85 $42 $78

Compare National General vs. USAA Car Insurance by Mileage

Insurance companies look at a car’s annual mileage to help determine monthly rates since mileage can indicate a car’s usage and how often it will need repairs. Cars with a lower annual mileage pay a lower premium price since they do not pose much of a driving risk. Vehicles with a higher mileage tend to be a larger risk, thus costing more per month.

For National General and USAA, prices remain the same for every mileage category we’ve listed below. With National General, drivers pay $85 for vehicles with 20,000, 15,000, 10,000, and 5,000 annual miles. With USAA, drivers pay $42 a month for the same mileage categories. While one insurer may be cheaper than the other, it is important to note that both are still great options for drivers looking for consistent pricing.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

For drivers with a higher mileage, USAA is the cheapest option. If your vehicle has 20,000 or 15,000 annual miles, USAA remains at a constant $42 a month, while National General also stays at a constant $85 a month. Once again, USAA is also below the national average price of $68.

Annual Mileage National General USAA National Average 15,000-20,000 $85 $42 $78

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

For drivers with a lower annual mileage, USAA is once again the cheaper option. USAA costs $42 a month, much like with the higher mileage rates, while National General stays at $85 a month.

Annual Mileage National General USAA National Average 5,000-10,000 $85 $42 $78

Compare National General vs. USAA Car Insurance by Credit Score

According to the NAIC, insurance companies use credit scores to see how often a driver will pay on time or file a claim, even though certain states, such as California, Hawaii, and Massachusetts, outlaw the use of credit scores when determining insurance prices. Nevertheless, a higher credit score will usually yield a lower insurance rate.

With USAA, drivers with excellent credit pay $36, $40 with good credit, $42 with average credit, and $64 with poor credit. With National General, drivers with excellent credit pay $71, $80 with good credit, $85 with average credit, and $99 with poor credit.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

For drivers with good and excellent credit, USAA will be the cheapest option. USAA costs $36 with excellent credit and $40 with good credit, both of which are below the national average prices of $51 and $61, respectively. National General costs more, with drivers paying $71 with excellent credit and $80 with good credit.

Credit Tier National General USAA National Average Excellent $71 $36 $60 Good $80 $40 $71

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

For drivers with average and poor credit scores, USAA is the cheapest option. With USAA, drivers with average credit scores pay $42, while drivers with poor credit scores pay $64. National General costs quite a bit more, pricing at $85 with average credit and $99 with poor credit.

Credit Tier National General USAA National Average Average $85 $42 $78 Poor $99 $64 $120

Compare National General vs. USAA Car Insurance by Driving Record

Whether you live in Texas, New York, or California, everyone encounters some sort of infraction on their driving record from time to time. Nevertheless, insurance companies look at that driving record to gauge how big a risk a policyholder might be in the future.

As expected, prices increase alongside the severity of each infraction. Drivers with a clean record usually pay the least. A clean record will have you pay $42 a month with USAA and $85 with National General. With a speeding ticket, prices increase slightly, with USAA now costing $51 and National General costing $92.

Prices increase drastically, however, after an accident or receiving a DUI. With USAA, drivers now pay $59 after an accident and $84 after a DUI. With National General, drivers pay $92 after an accident and $127 after a DUI.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

For drivers with a clean record, USAA is the cheapest insurance option. USAA costs $42 for good drivers, while National General costs $85. As mentioned above, USAA is nearly half the price of National General and over $25 cheaper than the national average.

Driver Type National General USAA National Average Clean Record $85 $42 $78

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

For drivers with a speeding ticket, USAA is the cheapest option. USAA costs $51, while National General costs $92. USAA is $36 per month cheaper than National General, but both are under the national average.

Driver Type National General USAA National Average Speeding Ticket $92 $51 $104

Which is cheapest after an accident?

After an accident, USAA is once again the cheapest option, costing $59 a month, while National General costs $127. Both companies offer roadside assistance alongside their collision coverage for extra assurance while driving.

Driver Type National General USAA National Average At-Fault Accident $127 $59 $113

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

USAA is still the cheapest option, costing $84 a month for drivers with a DUI. While National General is the pricier option, costing $94 a month, both insurances still offer great liability insurance to give policyholders that added sense of safety when out on the road.

Driver Type National General USAA National Average DUI $94 $84 $155

