Compare Foremost Signature vs. USAA: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Updated August 5, 2022
Foremost Signature vs. USAA: A Summary
Foremost Signature, a Farmers Insurance Company offered by Bristol West, accepts a broad range of drivers and driving histories. USAA, on the other hand, is more exclusive, as its products are only available to a select set of military members and their families. But which is right for you? Read this car insurance comparison guide to compare and make the right choice.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote
Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor's, Moody's, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Foremost Signature
|$128
|82
|USAA
|$43
|96
Foremost Signature
Foremost Signature is a member of the Farmers Insurance Group of Companies and operates in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. The insurer has more than 38,000 agents representing it throughout the U.S. Foremost offers car insurance through Bristol West, which accepts a range of drivers and driving histories.
Pros
Offers coverage to high-risk drivers
Strong financial standing
Positive customer ratings
Cons
Online quotes currently unavailable
No accident forgiveness
USAA
USAA is geared toward military service members and their families. The insurer offers coverage in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., U.S. territories, and select international locations. Policyholders do not have to reside on a military base to be eligible for coverage.
Pros
Supports servicemen and women
Advisors are available to support USAA members with its products
Lowest available rates
Not the best option for
Strict eligibility requirements
Membership required—military members must also be a USAA member before they can purchase a car insurance policy.
|Rating Factor
|USAA
|Foremost Signature
|Fitch
|WD
|A (Financial Strength); A+ (LTR)
|A.M. Best
|A++
|A
|Moody’s
|Aa1
|A3
|S&P
|AA+
|A-
|J.D. Power
|902
|839
Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor's, Moody's, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Foremost made our 10 Best Insurance Companies list because of its hassle-free claims process and its willingness to insure high-risk drivers. Although USAA was not in our 2021 top 10, the insurer has a good reputation in terms of customer and claims satisfaction.
Compare Foremost Signature vs. USAA: Which Is Cheaper?
USAA is cheaper than Foremost Signature by all counts. Regardless of age, gender, driving record, and credit history, USAA’s average monthly rates are lower than Foremost Signature’s. The disparity in price could be the result of USAA’s exclusivity (only available to military members and their immediate families) and Foremost’s willingness to insure more drivers than other companies might be comfortable with.
The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022
|Rank
|Insurance Company
|Average Cost Per Month
ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor's, Moody's, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|USH&C
|$44
|Not Rated
|2
|Metromile
|$63
|Not Rated
|3
|Direct Auto
|$64
|Not Rated
|4
|Travelers
|$65
|80
|5
|Kemper
|$71
|Not Rated
|6
|Progressive
|$87
|Not Rated
|7
|Mile Auto
|$91
|85
|8
|National General
|$93
|58
|9
|Clearcover
|$94
|97
|10
|GAINSCO
|$94
|Not Rated
Neither USAA nor Foremost Signature were among Insurify’s 10 cheapest car insurance companies in 2021, but they could be less expensive options for certain drivers.
Compare Foremost Signature vs. USAA Car Insurance by Age
Age is a key factor that insurance companies look at when deciding whether to provide coverage. Insurers assume risk every time they sell a policy, so they take whatever steps possible to minimize that risk. Selling coverage to more experienced, older drivers is one way for insurance companies to do so.
USAA car insurance is significantly cheaper than Foremost insurance in every age group in the chart below. The biggest gap is in the teen driver age group, where USAA drivers pay almost $250 less per month on average than Foremost teen drivers. Meanwhile, Foremost drivers pay almost twice, sometimes three times, what USAA drivers in the other age groups pay.
|Age Group
|Average Monthly Rate from USAA
|Average Monthly Rate from Foremost Signature
|Teen
|$100
|$345
|20s
|$42
|$127
|30s
|$44
|$116
|40s
|$34
|$122
|50s
|$34
|$109
|60s
|$36
|$124
|70s
|$46
|$143
|80s
|$57
|$156
Compare Foremost Signature vs. USAA Car Insurance by Gender
Gender is another key factor in determining insurance rates. The difference between men’s and women’s car insurance rates does not often vary too much, but that variance depends on the insurer. Women often pay less for car insurance than men do, but there are no guarantees, as car insurance companies have different pricing methods.
Which is cheapest for men?
USAA car insurance is almost three times less expensive for men than Foremost’s coverage. Additionally, USAA is almost half of the national monthly average for men, while Foremost is almost $50 more per month than the national average.
|Gender
|USAA
|Foremost Signature
|National Average
|Men
|$43
|$129
|$81
Which is cheapest for women?
Women pay a little less than men on average for USAA and Foremost car insurance. USAA is still far less expensive for women than Foremost, however, about three times less per month than those who choose Foremost Signature. Meanwhile, USAA’s average monthly payment falls well below the national average for women.
|Gender
|USAA
|Foremost Signature
|National Average
|Women
|$42
|$127
|$78
Compare Foremost Signature vs. USAA Car Insurance by Mileage
Car insurance companies will ask how much you drive on average in terms of mileage. The further you drive, the longer you’re on the road, which increases your chances of getting into a car accident. Mileage is just one factor in determining a policy rate, but it may make a difference in your monthly payment.
Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?
Neither company’s monthly average varies much based on annual mileage. Drivers who travel 5,000 miles or less per year pay only slightly less than those who drive 10,000 miles or more. USAA is less expensive than Foremost in every mileage category, however.
|Annual Mileage
|USAA
|Foremost Signature
|National Average
|5,000 miles
|$42
|$125
|$78
|10,000 miles
|$42
|$127
|$78
Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?
Drivers with high mileage should likely consider USAA as an option for their car insurance, their monthly rate of $42 comes in lower than both Foremost Signature and the national average by a wide margin.
|Annual Mileage
|USAA
|Foremost Signature
|National Average
|15,000-20,000 miles
|$42
|$127
|$68
Compare Foremost Signature vs. USAA Car Insurance by Credit Score
Similar to when you’re trying to secure a car or home loan, the better your credit score, the more favorable your car insurance terms are going to be. Insurers view good credit as a sign of responsibility, which is what they’re looking for when providing coverage to drivers. However, you can use Insurify to find cheap car insurance rates even with a bad credit history.
Which is cheapest for good credit?
USAA is cheaper than Foremost Signature for drivers with good credit. USAA is significantly less expensive than Foremost in the excellent and good credit categories, and its monthly costs are lower than the national average. Meanwhile, Foremost is still above what people with similar credit histories pay for their car insurance nationally.
|Credit Tier
|USAA
|Foremost Signature
|National Average
|Excellent
|$36
|$103
|$60
|Good
|$40
|$121
|$71
Which is cheapest for bad credit?
USAA is also less expensive than Foremost for drivers with average and poor credit. USAA’s rates for drivers in these credit categories also fall well below the national average–USAA drivers with poor credit scores pay almost half of the national average. Meanwhile, Foremost drivers with average credit can expect to pay almost $50 per month more than the national average.
|Credit Tier
|USAA
|Foremost Signature
|National Average
|Average
|$42
|$125
|$78
|Poor
|$65
|$162
|$120
Compare Foremost Signature vs. USAA Car Insurance by Driving Record
Your driving record is a significant factor in how much you pay for car insurance. A clean driving record indicates responsible driving, which can lead to a lower car insurance premium. Car insurance companies will look at any infractions on your account and factor that into your rate, meaning you’ll likely have to pay more for coverage.
Which is cheapest for good drivers?
USAA drivers with a clean record pay almost $80 less per month than Foremost Signature drivers. Similar to many other categories, USAA rates for good drivers fall well below the national average, while Foremost’s monthly cost exceeds it.
|Driver Type
|USAA
|Foremost Signature
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$42
|$125
|$78
Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?
USAA and Foremost policyholders with speeding tickets on their record can expect to pay more on their car insurance premiums. USAA drivers with a speeding ticket pay a lot less—over $100 less per month—than Foremost drivers who have one. Meanwhile, USAA’s monthly rate for drivers with a ticket is about $50 less than the national average, and Foremost’s rate is almost $50 more.
|Driver Type
|USAA
|Foremost Signature
|National Average
|Speeding Ticket
|$51
|$157
|$104
Which is cheapest after an accident?
USAA drivers who’ve been in a car accident can expect to pay much less on their auto insurance than Foremost policyholders who have had an incident. Foremost drivers who’ve been in an accident pay almost four times a month more on average than USAA drivers and nearly twice the national average.
|Driver Type
|USAA
|Foremost Signature
|National Average
|At-Fault Accident
|$60
|$230
|$114
Which is cheapest after a DUI?
A DUI on your record can seriously increase your monthly car insurance rate. Not surprisingly, one of the highest monthly averages for USAA falls in this category. USAA’s rate for drivers with a DUI is still cheaper than Foremost’s, however. Both insurers’ rates in this category are below the national average.
|Driver Type
|USAA
|Foremost Signature
|National Average
|DUI
|$84
|$143
|$155
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Foremost Signature vs. USAA Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?
Foremost Signature Discounts
Automatic payments
Paperless
Good driver
Multi-policy
Multi-vehicle
Teen driver
Away at school
Transfer
USAA Discounts
Bundle and save (multi-policy)
Military on-base
Annual mileage and storage
Multi-vehicle
Automatic payments
Good student
Good driver
Anti-theft device
|Discount
|USAA
|Foremost Signature
|Safe driver
|Continuous coverage
|Multiple policy
|Multi-vehicle
|EFT, pay in full, good payer
|Early quote
|Good student
|Student away at school
|New car/Anti-theft
|SmartRide
|SmartMiles
|Automatic payments
Our Methodology and How We Compared Foremost Signature and USAA
The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.
Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.
Frequently Asked Questions
By all counts, USAA is cheaper than Foremost Signature. Every category documented here had USAA as the less expensive car insurance option, whether it’s monthly average, gender, age, or driving history. The most expensive monthly payment for USAA (teen drivers) is cheaper than many of Foremost Signature’s monthly payments in a number of categories.
“Better” depends on your individual car insurance needs. Based on price, USAA would be the “better” car insurance option, but remember there are eligibility requirements to get USAA car insurance; you have to be a current or former military member or the spouse or immediate family member of someone who served.
The best way to get cheap car insurance quotes from multiple insurance providers in one place is to use Insurify. It is an AI-powered comparison tool that allows you to compare car insurance quotes side by side, suggests discounts you can qualify for, and helps you clearly see the differences between your coverage options.