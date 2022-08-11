Compare AAA vs. Travelers: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated August 11, 2022
AAA vs. Travelers: A Summary
AAA and Travelers are among the biggest companies in the car insurance industry. AAA is probably most famous for its roadside assistance, and Travelers is one of the oldest insurers in the nation. Both companies have their relative pluses and minuses. That’s why we’ve lined up all the data side by side so you can compare car insurance and make the right decision.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|AAA
|$113
|85
|Travelers
|$70
|80
ICS Score Explanation:
The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
AAA
AAA Auto Clubs are immensely popular for their discounts at various restaurants, hotels, and other businesses. However, many drivers may not know that AAA also offers insurance. In addition, AAA members enjoy perks like the ability to purchase a vehicle’s extended warranty and premier roadside assistance with flat tire changes, fuel delivery, lock-out services, and towing.
Pros
Premier roadside assistance
Multiple exclusive benefits and discounts for members
Cons
Insurance premiums are higher than the national average
Travelers
Travelers has been insuring customers since 1864. Over the years, the company’s product lines have expanded, and Travelers offers many features and coverage options for potential policyholders, including a mobile app, vanishing deductibles, rental reimbursement, discounts for bundling homeowners insurance, and the IntelliDrive telematics program for added savings.
Pros
Cheaper rates across the board for auto insurance policies
Greater financial stability as rated by third parties
Cons
Less options for benefits than AAA
|Rating Factor
|AAA
|Travelers
|Fitch
|NR
|A+
|A.M. Best
|A
|A++
|Moody’s
|NR
|A2
|S&P
|NR
|A
|J.D. Power
|834
|860
The Best Car Insurance Companies in 2022
|Rank
|Company Name
|Average Monthly Quote
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|Clearcover
Best Overall
|$135
|97
|2
|Nationwide
Best for Safe Drivers
|$199
|89
|3
|American Family
Best for Families with Teen Drivers
|$234
|89
|4
|Safeco
Best for Drivers with Poor Credit
|$186
|86
|5
|Farmers
Best for Rideshare Coverage
|$239
|85
|6
|Foremost
Best for Hassle-Free Claims
|$159
|82
|7
|Liberty Mutual
Best for Accident Forgiveness
|$241
|82
|8
|Mercury
Best for Face-to-Face Service
|$232
|81
|9
|Progressive
Best for Senior Drivers
|$147
|80
|10
|Travelers
Best for Young Drivers
|$163
|80
Travelers makes the top 10 list because of its excellent coverage for young drivers. Although AAA misses the list, it has competitive car insurance rates for young drivers and those who maximize driver discounts. Both companies put forward robust insurance coverage along with a variety of coverage options so that you can tailor your protection to your needs.
Compare AAA vs. Travelers: Which Is Cheaper?
On the whole, Travelers offers substantially cheaper rates across all areas that the data measured. In particular, the average monthly car insurance rate for Travelers is $70, which is $1 more expensive than the $69 national average. However, AAA’s average monthly price is over $40 higher, at $113.
The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022
|Rank
|Insurance Company
|Average Cost Per Month
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|USH&C
|$44
|Not Rated
|2
|Metromile
|$63
|Not Rated
|3
|Direct Auto
|$64
|Not Rated
|4
|Travelers
|$65
|80
|5
|Kemper
|$71
|Not Rated
|6
|Progressive
|$87
|Not Rated
|7
|Mile Auto
|$91
|85
|8
|National General
|$93
|58
|9
|Clearcover
|$94
|97
|10
|GAINSCO
|$94
|Not Rated
Travelers ranks in the top 10 and enjoys significantly lower rates than AAA for every demographic. However, AAA offers its best prices to those in their 50s and drivers with excellent credit. Because car insurance policies differ based on several factors, it may be wise to get quotes from both companies and see who gives you the best deal.
Compare AAA vs. Travelers Car Insurance by Age
Your age plays into the amount that you see on your car insurance quote. Generally, older drivers have more experience, own homes, and have better credit. All those factors mean experienced drivers enjoy lower prices than their younger counterparts. As a result, it’s common for older drivers to pay less for full coverage than young drivers pay for liability only.
Rates from AAA and Travelers follow a similar pattern. Initially, teen drivers pay the steepest insurance premiums, and then the price trends down until the retirement and golden years. In fact, people in their 50s snag the lowest rates from both companies, with an $80 price tag from AAA and a $60 one from Travelers.
|Age Group
|AAA
|Travelers
|Teen
|$290
|$224
|20s
|$108
|$70
|30s
|$99
|$72
|40s
|$87
|$66
|50s
|$80
|$60
|60s
|$86
|$65
|70s
|$110
|$82
|80s
|$140
|$93
Compare AAA vs. Travelers Car Insurance by Gender
Your gender plays a role in the cost of your car insurance. Typically, the cost difference between the genders is quite small, but the discrepancy may be more pronounced at certain insurers. Statistically, young men are riskier drivers than their female counterparts, so the rates reflect the added risk.
At AAA, men pay $9 more than women, representing an 8 percent difference, and at Travelers, men pay $1 more than the women, translating to a 1 percent difference. Both companies are above the national average for both genders. However, Travelers is only $1 above the national average, making it fairly close to the rest of the competition.
Which is cheapest for men?
Men should head over to Travelers. At $71 per month, they pay $10 less than the national average, and they save $46 per month, or an astounding $552 per year, versus AAA. AAA’s $117 price tag is high above the national average. Men will need a compelling reason or specific coverage to choose AAA over Travelers.
|Gender
|AAA
|Travelers
|National Average
|Men
|$117
|$71
|$81
Which is cheapest for women?
Women searching for the most cost-effective insurer should pick Travelers over AAA. At $70 a month, Travelers is $38 per month, or $456 per year, cheaper than AAA. On the other hand, AAA’s per month $108 made it $30 higher than the national average.
|Gender
|AAA
|Travelers
|National Average
|Women
|$108
|$70
|$78
Compare AAA vs. Travelers Car Insurance by Mileage
Usually, you can expect your car insurance rates to go up with the number of annual miles you drive. This is because insurers understand that more time on the road means a higher probability of accident involvement. Furthermore, the price difference between different mileages is drastic at some auto insurance companies, while the variation is far less stark at other insurers.
There’s only a $1 difference at AAA between the drivers with the most and least mileage. At Travelers, the cost is the same regardless of mileage. Perhaps, the insurers have a specific estimated mileage they use despite what potential customers guess they’ll drive. In detail, Travelers is just above the national average, and AAA is much higher.
Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?
If driving is your hobby or you work far from your home, you may consider getting a quote from Travelers. At $70 per month, Traveler is $8 lower than the national average and $38 cheaper than AAA. Over the course of a year, choosing Travelers over AAA would save you a whopping $456.
|Annual Mileage
|AAA
|Travelers
|National Average
|15,000-20,000
|$108
|$70
|$78
Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?
Telecommuters and infrequent drivers should think about Travelers. At both mileage levels, it comes under the national average. In contrast, AAA is at least $39 higher than the national average, amounting to a $468 price hike yearly.
|Annual Mileage
|AAA
|Travelers
|National Average
|5,000
|$107
|$70
|$78
|10,000
|$108
|$70
|$78
Compare AAA vs. Travelers Car Insurance by Credit Score
People with exceptional credit enjoy some of the best rates insurance companies offer. Historically, insurers have shown a link between creditworthiness and safe driving. That said, it’s still possible to find a reasonable rate with imperfect credit.
When you analyze the data, you’ll see that those with the best credit pay the least, and the prices go up as credit scores go down. AAA, Travelers, and the national average all follow that general pattern. AAA ends up considerably above the national average at all credit levels, while Travelers matches it for good credit and is slightly higher for those with bad credit.
Which is cheapest for good credit?
Drivers with good credit should add Travelers to their list of companies to quote. At both the excellent and good level, Travelers is slightly lower than the national average. By contrast, AAA is consistently higher than the national average, meaning drivers will pay more per year than they should.
|Credit Tier
|AAA
|Travelers
|National Average
|Excellent
|$80
|$52
|$60
|Good
|$98
|$62
|$71
Which is cheapest for bad credit?
Travelers is the safer choice between the two providers if you have average or even poor credit. It is $9 cheaper than the national average for average credit and $6 cheaper for poor credit. But AAA is $36 costlier than the national average for those with average credit and nearly double it for those with poor credit.
|Credit Tier
|AAA
|Travelers
|National Average
|Average
|$114
|$69
|$78
|Poor
|$220
|$114
|$120
Compare AAA vs. Travelers Car Insurance by Driving Record
Insurers use your driving record from the past three or five years to set your rates. Avoiding tickets, accidents, and other moving violations is one of the easiest ways to secure a budget-friendly rate. Conversely, you lose important insurance discounts if your driving history has many mishaps.
Speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs cause drivers to pay far more than they would with a clean record. The possibility of a price hike is more than enough reason to drive as safely as possible.
Which is cheapest for good drivers?
Good drivers do all right with Travelers and pay $2 above the national average. However, AAA tacks on $47 per month, or $564 per year, versus the national average. And choosing Travelers over AAA saves $45 per month. With all the money left over, good drivers might consider the added protection of uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage.
|Driver Type
|AAA
|Travelers
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$114
|$69
|$78
Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?
It’s almost too easy to get a speeding ticket, especially if you’re running late. With one in your recent driving history, you want to check out Travelers before getting a quote from AAA. Travelers saves you $34 per month, or $408 per year, versus Travelers. Then again, both companies charge appreciably more than the national average.
|Driver Type
|AAA
|Travelers
|National Average
|Speeding Ticket
|$145
|$109
|$104
Which is cheapest after an accident?
After an at-fault accident, your best bet might be Travelers. Travelers $94 slides under the national average by $60 per year and AAA by an impressive $768 per year. But AAA’s $158 per month makes it 60 percent higher than the national average.
|Driver Type
|AAA
|Travelers
|National Average
|At-Fault Accident
|$158
|$94
|$113
Which is cheapest after a DUI?
After a DUI, the choice is clearly Travelers. At $117, Travelers is just $4 per month more expensive than the national average. Contrarily, AAA is over two and a half times higher than the national average, at $314. So choosing Travelers instead of AAA saves you a breathtaking $197 per month, or $2,364 per year.
|Driver Type
|AAA
|Travelers
|National Average
|DUI
|$314
|$117
|$155
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
AAA vs. Travelers Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?
AAA Discounts
AAA membership
AAA membership loyalty
Advanced shopping
Auto insurance loyalty
Companion home
Distant student
Good student
Multi-car discount
Payment plan
teenSMART
Travelers Discounts
Affinity programs (discounts for employees and members of participating businesses, associations, and credit unions)
Continuous insurance
Driver training
Early quote
EFT, pay in full, good payer
Good student
Home ownership
Hybrid/electric car
IntelliDrive programs
Multi-policy (bundling car insurance with other insurance products like home insurance, renters insurance, life insurance, or pet insurance)
Multi-car
New car
Safe driver
Student away at school
|Discount
|AAA
|Travelers
|AAA membership
|AAA membership loyalty
|Advanced shopping
|Affinity programs
|Auto insurance loyalty
|Companion home/Home ownership
|Continuous insurance
|Distant student/Student away at school
|Driver training
|Early quote
|EFT, pay in full, good payer, payment plan
|Good student
|Hybrid/Electric car
|IntelliDrive Program
|Multi-car
|Multi-policy
|New car
|Safe driver
|teenSMART
Our Methodology and How We Compared AAA and Travelers
The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.
Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.
Frequently Asked Questions
After a detailed insurance review, Travelers offers cheaper insurance premiums in every analyzed category. In detail, the average monthly rate is $70 at Travelers and $113 at AAA. That’s a $43 per month difference that could afford drivers added protection like collision coverage, comprehensive coverage, uninsured motorist coverage, or gap insurance.
According to the Insurify Composite Score, our internal rating system that factors customer satisfaction ratings, reviews, and financial strength, AAA car insurance is the better company. However, Travelers is significantly cheaper. Therefore, consumers will have to decide if the benefits justify the added cost for AAA, or they can simply compare insurance quotes from both companies.
The smartest way to evaluate coverage options is to use a quote comparison tool like Insurify. In just a few minutes, you can get 10+ personalized car insurance quotes from top insurance providers like these two alongside others such as Allstate, Nationwide, Progressive, State Farm, and USAA.