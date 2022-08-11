Compare AAA vs. Travelers: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Compare AAA vs. Travelers: Which Is Cheaper?

On the whole, Travelers offers substantially cheaper rates across all areas that the data measured. In particular, the average monthly car insurance rate for Travelers is $70, which is $1 more expensive than the $69 national average. However, AAA’s average monthly price is over $40 higher, at $113.

The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022

Rank Insurance Company Average Cost Per Month ICS The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews. 1 USH&C $44 Not Rated 2 Metromile $63 Not Rated 3 Direct Auto $64 Not Rated 4 Travelers $65 80 5 Kemper $71 Not Rated 6 Progressive $87 Not Rated 7 Mile Auto $91 85 8 National General $93 58 9 Clearcover $94 97 10 GAINSCO $94 Not Rated

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Travelers ranks in the top 10 and enjoys significantly lower rates than AAA for every demographic. However, AAA offers its best prices to those in their 50s and drivers with excellent credit. Because car insurance policies differ based on several factors, it may be wise to get quotes from both companies and see who gives you the best deal.

Compare AAA vs. Travelers Car Insurance by Age

Your age plays into the amount that you see on your car insurance quote. Generally, older drivers have more experience, own homes, and have better credit. All those factors mean experienced drivers enjoy lower prices than their younger counterparts. As a result, it’s common for older drivers to pay less for full coverage than young drivers pay for liability only.

Rates from AAA and Travelers follow a similar pattern. Initially, teen drivers pay the steepest insurance premiums, and then the price trends down until the retirement and golden years. In fact, people in their 50s snag the lowest rates from both companies, with an $80 price tag from AAA and a $60 one from Travelers.

Age Group AAA Travelers Teen $290 $224 20s $108 $70 30s $99 $72 40s $87 $66 50s $80 $60 60s $86 $65 70s $110 $82 80s $140 $93

Compare AAA vs. Travelers Car Insurance by Gender

Your gender plays a role in the cost of your car insurance. Typically, the cost difference between the genders is quite small, but the discrepancy may be more pronounced at certain insurers. Statistically, young men are riskier drivers than their female counterparts, so the rates reflect the added risk.

At AAA, men pay $9 more than women, representing an 8 percent difference, and at Travelers, men pay $1 more than the women, translating to a 1 percent difference. Both companies are above the national average for both genders. However, Travelers is only $1 above the national average, making it fairly close to the rest of the competition.

Which is cheapest for men?

Men should head over to Travelers. At $71 per month, they pay $10 less than the national average, and they save $46 per month, or an astounding $552 per year, versus AAA. AAA’s $117 price tag is high above the national average. Men will need a compelling reason or specific coverage to choose AAA over Travelers.

Gender AAA Travelers National Average Men $117 $71 $81

Which is cheapest for women?

Women searching for the most cost-effective insurer should pick Travelers over AAA. At $70 a month, Travelers is $38 per month, or $456 per year, cheaper than AAA. On the other hand, AAA’s per month $108 made it $30 higher than the national average.

Gender AAA Travelers National Average Women $108 $70 $78

Compare AAA vs. Travelers Car Insurance by Mileage

Usually, you can expect your car insurance rates to go up with the number of annual miles you drive. This is because insurers understand that more time on the road means a higher probability of accident involvement. Furthermore, the price difference between different mileages is drastic at some auto insurance companies, while the variation is far less stark at other insurers.

There’s only a $1 difference at AAA between the drivers with the most and least mileage. At Travelers, the cost is the same regardless of mileage. Perhaps, the insurers have a specific estimated mileage they use despite what potential customers guess they’ll drive. In detail, Travelers is just above the national average, and AAA is much higher.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

If driving is your hobby or you work far from your home, you may consider getting a quote from Travelers. At $70 per month, Traveler is $8 lower than the national average and $38 cheaper than AAA. Over the course of a year, choosing Travelers over AAA would save you a whopping $456.

Annual Mileage AAA Travelers National Average 15,000-20,000 $108 $70 $78

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Telecommuters and infrequent drivers should think about Travelers. At both mileage levels, it comes under the national average. In contrast, AAA is at least $39 higher than the national average, amounting to a $468 price hike yearly.

Annual Mileage AAA Travelers National Average 5,000 $107 $70 $78 10,000 $108 $70 $78

Compare AAA vs. Travelers Car Insurance by Credit Score

People with exceptional credit enjoy some of the best rates insurance companies offer. Historically, insurers have shown a link between creditworthiness and safe driving. That said, it’s still possible to find a reasonable rate with imperfect credit.

When you analyze the data, you’ll see that those with the best credit pay the least, and the prices go up as credit scores go down. AAA, Travelers, and the national average all follow that general pattern. AAA ends up considerably above the national average at all credit levels, while Travelers matches it for good credit and is slightly higher for those with bad credit.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

Drivers with good credit should add Travelers to their list of companies to quote. At both the excellent and good level, Travelers is slightly lower than the national average. By contrast, AAA is consistently higher than the national average, meaning drivers will pay more per year than they should.

Credit Tier AAA Travelers National Average Excellent $80 $52 $60 Good $98 $62 $71

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

Travelers is the safer choice between the two providers if you have average or even poor credit. It is $9 cheaper than the national average for average credit and $6 cheaper for poor credit. But AAA is $36 costlier than the national average for those with average credit and nearly double it for those with poor credit.

Credit Tier AAA Travelers National Average Average $114 $69 $78 Poor $220 $114 $120

Compare AAA vs. Travelers Car Insurance by Driving Record

Insurers use your driving record from the past three or five years to set your rates. Avoiding tickets, accidents, and other moving violations is one of the easiest ways to secure a budget-friendly rate. Conversely, you lose important insurance discounts if your driving history has many mishaps.

Speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs cause drivers to pay far more than they would with a clean record. The possibility of a price hike is more than enough reason to drive as safely as possible.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

Good drivers do all right with Travelers and pay $2 above the national average. However, AAA tacks on $47 per month, or $564 per year, versus the national average. And choosing Travelers over AAA saves $45 per month. With all the money left over, good drivers might consider the added protection of uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage.

Driver Type AAA Travelers National Average Clean Record $114 $69 $78

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

It’s almost too easy to get a speeding ticket, especially if you’re running late. With one in your recent driving history, you want to check out Travelers before getting a quote from AAA. Travelers saves you $34 per month, or $408 per year, versus Travelers. Then again, both companies charge appreciably more than the national average.

Driver Type AAA Travelers National Average Speeding Ticket $145 $109 $104

Which is cheapest after an accident?

After an at-fault accident, your best bet might be Travelers. Travelers $94 slides under the national average by $60 per year and AAA by an impressive $768 per year. But AAA’s $158 per month makes it 60 percent higher than the national average.

Driver Type AAA Travelers National Average At-Fault Accident $158 $94 $113

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

After a DUI, the choice is clearly Travelers. At $117, Travelers is just $4 per month more expensive than the national average. Contrarily, AAA is over two and a half times higher than the national average, at $314. So choosing Travelers instead of AAA saves you a breathtaking $197 per month, or $2,364 per year.

Driver Type AAA Travelers National Average DUI $314 $117 $155

