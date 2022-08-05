Compare Mercury vs. The Hartford: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Mercury vs. The Hartford: A Summary
Mercury and The Hartford are two of the most prominent midsize car insurance providers. Mercury services 11 states, and The Hartford offers nationwide coverage for people aged 50 and older. This article provides relevant data and information to guide you to an informed decision. Compare quotes from various providers with the Insurify quote-comparison tool.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Mercury
|$102
|81
|The Hartford
|$92
|93
Mercury
Mercury Insurance was founded in Los Angeles and offers coverage in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. Policyholders appreciate perks like the mobile app, roadside assistance, flexible coverage options, and the chance to save when you bundle your auto and home insurance policies.
Pros
MercuryGo telematics program rewards safe drivers with discounts
Rideshare coverage available for Uber and Lyft drivers
Cons
Costlier than The Hartford, except for those with poor credit
The Hartford
The Hartford Insurance Company was established in Connecticut’s capital in 1810. Since its humble start, it has expanded to cover all 50 states. To be eligible for a car insurance policy with the company, you have to be at least 50 years old and a member of the AARP. The insurer provides benefits like accident forgiveness, disappearing deductibles, and new car replacement.
Pros
Cheaper rates in almost all categories
Above-average J.D. Power insurance claims process and customer satisfaction rating
Cons
Only sells auto insurance policies to AARP members aged 50 and older
|Rating Factor
|Mercury
|The Hartford
|Fitch
|A
|N/A
|A.M. Best
|A
|A+
|Moody’s
|N/A
|A1
|S&P
|N/A
|A+
|J.D. Power
|829
|868
Mercury ranks eighth among the best insurance companies because of its face-to-face service. Despite exclusion from the list, The Hartford is a leader in the senior insurance niche, similar to Progressive. Both providers allow you to customize your insurance coverage. As a result, you receive the precise policy you need.
Compare Mercury vs. The Hartford: Which Is Cheaper?
The Hartford is the savvy choice for most shoppers, with the exception of individuals with poor credit. The Hartford’s average monthly car insurance rate is $92, while Mercury’s monthly premium is $102. Because prices differ based on various factors, either company could provide you with the most economical auto coverage. Compare individualized quotes from both.
Mercury and The Hartford both failed to rank among the top 10 most affordable car insurance companies, but they continue to provide competitive pricing to select parts of the broader market. Mercury seeks policyholders who value customer experience in the 11 states it serves, and The Hartford focuses on satisfying the unique car insurance demands of seniors.
Compare Mercury vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Age
Why is age factored into auto insurance quotes? Underwriters mention a few reasons. For one, older drivers have more experience and superior credit. They’re also more likely to be homeowners. All three traits lead to discounts, so there’s little surprise when experienced drivers pay less for full coverage than drivers under 25 pay for state minimum liability.
Teenagers at Mercury fork over the highest rates. However, after some years of driving experience, prices drop considerably. Premiums then fall until retirement, around when aging becomes a factor in driving ability. Because The Hartford only sells to drivers aged 50 and older, monthly rates increase as drivers age into their 60s, 70s, 80s, and beyond.
|Age Group
|Mercury
|The Hartford
|Teen
|$315
|N/A
|20s
|$104
|N/A
|30s
|$107
|N/A
|40s
|$93
|N/A
|50s
|$82
|$52
|60s
|$86
|$64
|70s
|$98
|$93
|80s
|$105
|$122
Compare Mercury vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Gender
Your gender likely affects your car insurance costs, but the actual price gap is ordinarily negligible. That being said, it can become rather substantial with some insurers. Statistically speaking, women are less aggressive on the road than their male counterparts. This factor is especially true when considering the driving habits of those under 25.
Surprisingly, Mercury reverses the industry trend and charges women $5 more per month on average, translating to a five percent gap. It’s unknown why Mercury kicks up the price for women, but it’s probably one of its rating factors that causes the fluctuation. On the other hand, men at The Hartford pay $10 more than women, amounting to 11 percent extra on average.
Which is cheapest for men?
Men looking for the cheapest coverage option for auto insurance may prefer The Hartford, but both insurance providers offer affordable coverage with only a slight difference between the two companies for men. That said, some men may prefer the Mercury to The Hartford because the latter costs $27 more per month than the national average rate for auto insurance.
|Gender
|Mercury
|The Hartford
|National Average
|Men
|$99
|$97
|$81
Which is cheapest for women?
The Hartford is the most cost-effective option for women. Women with coverage from The Hartford spend an average of $87 per month, which is $17 less per month and $204 less per year than what they would be paying for a monthly bill from Mercury. The national average rate for women is $69 per month, so it’s wise to look into numerous auto insurers before deciding.
|Gender
|Mercury
|The Hartford
|National Average
|Women
|$104
|$87
|$78
Compare Mercury vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Mileage
The yearly miles you put on the odometer can alter your auto insurance costs. These price fluctuations are mainly due to insurance agents and providers realizing that more time on the road increases the likelihood of an accident. The price gap for drivers between various mileage levels is substantial at some car insurance companies but not at others.
Unlike most auto insurance companies, Mercury and The Hartford seem to grant the same rate regardless of how much you drive. Perhaps these companies use a standard mileage estimate when calculating rates, regardless of specifics listed from prospective policyholders. Without considering mileage, averages from both companies still exceed the national average rates.
Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?
If you like to take long drives or have an arduous commute, you may wish to make The Hartford your final auto insurance destination. Choosing The Hartford, with its average monthly rate of $87, over Mercury could save you $17 per month, or $204 yearly. The Hartford offers the most reasonable rate by a wide margin, but it’s still $9 pricier than the national average rate.
|Annual Mileage
|Mercury
|The Hartford
|National Average
|15,000-20,000
|$104
|$87
|$78
Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?
The rates for infrequent drivers and remote workers are identical to that of drivers with high mileage, so The Hartford is the intelligent selection. The cost of coverage from both auto insurance companies still exceeds the national average rate of $78 for drivers with an annual mileage ranging anywhere from 5,000 to 20,000.
|Annual Mileage
|Mercury
|The Hartford
|National Average
|5,000
|$104
|$87
|$78
|10,000
|$104
|$87
|$78
Compare Mercury vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Credit Score
Customers with stellar credit qualify for some of the lowest premiums because insurance providers have demonstrated a relationship between superb credit and safe driving. Even if your score is less than ideal, you can still receive a reasonable rate. To find prices within almost any budget, utilize Insurify by using the convenient car insurance comparison tool.
Mercury and The Hartford have similar pricing by credit tier, aligning with the national averages. Rates increase for drivers as they stray from excellent credit. The gap between those with excellent and poor credit highlights this factor’s influence. Drivers with poor credit pay $61 more per month at Mercury and $71 more per month at The Hartford than those with excellent credit.
Which is cheapest for good credit?
The Hartford offers the best premiums to those with outstanding credit. Individuals with excellent credit pay $8 less per month than folks at Mercury, while people with good credit hand over $16 less. However, drivers should consider receiving quotes from both companies and their competition because the two insurers are pricier than the national average.
|Credit Tier
|Mercury
|The Hartford
|National Average
|Excellent
|$79
|$71
|$60
|Good
|$96
|$80
|$71
Which is cheapest for bad credit?
Make on-time payments, reduce credit card debt, and minimize credit utilization, and you should see your score rise. And, if you’re building credit, the choice is split. With average credit, The Hartford saves you $17 monthly versus Mercury. But with poor credit, Mercury is a slightly better pick. Because both insurers top the national average, multiple quotes could come in handy.
|Credit Tier
|Mercury
|The Hartford
|National Average
|Average
|$104
|$87
|$78
|Poor
|$140
|$142
|$120
Compare Mercury vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Driving Record
Insurers assess your risk based on your driving record over the last three or five years. So maybe the most obvious way to earn a low price is to maintain a spotless record. But finding a cheap rate becomes more challenging if your driving history includes some missteps. That’s why it’s helpful to see what options are available and compare car insurance companies.
Drivers with a recent speeding citation or at-fault accident must pay much more than customers with a clean driving history. Generally speaking, DUIs cause rates to skyrocket. For example, the national average rate for someone with a DUI conviction increases to a whopping $552 per year, representing a 66 percent price increase from the average for drivers with clean records.
Which is cheapest for good drivers?
The Hartford is a terrific choice for safe drivers with clean records. Customers who choose The Hartford benefit from an average monthly rate of $87 monthly, which is $17 less per month and $204 less per year than averages for Mercury. Both companies exceed the $67 national average, so gathering quotes from these two providers and their competitors may be helpful.
|Driver Type
|Mercury
|The Hartford
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$104
|$87
|$78
Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?
With speed traps, late mornings, and the fast tempo of modern American life, it’s no shock that some people get pulled over and handed a citation. And, with one on your record, you should hurry over to The Hartford. The insurer’s monthly rate of $119 for someone with a speeding ticket is $10 less than Mercury but $31 more expensive per month than the national average.
|Driver Type
|Mercury
|The Hartford
|National Average
|Speeding Ticket
|$129
|$119
|$104
Which is cheapest after an accident?
When an accident occurs, you may avoid any consequences to your auto insurance premium until it is time to renew. That’s why insurers that provide accident forgiveness, such as The Hartford, are extra beneficial. The Hartford’s average after-accident rate is $145 per month, putting $228 more back into customers’ pockets each year in comparison to Mercury.
|Driver Type
|Mercury
|The Hartford
|National Average
|At-Fault Accident
|$164
|$145
|$113
Which is cheapest after a DUI?
DUI auto insurance prices can be so prohibitive that some folks prefer to get around via Uber and Lyft. Instead of relying on rideshares, you can discover one of the few companies with a decent DUI rate. The Hartford fits the bill, trumping Mercury in the process. Picking The Hartford will help you save $96 per year. Even so, both insurers exceed the national average.
|Driver Type
|Mercury
|The Hartford
|National Average
|DUI
|$142
|$135
|$155
Mercury vs. The Hartford Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?
Mercury Discounts
Anti-theft device
Autopay
E-signature
Good driver
Good student
Multi-car
Multi-policy (bundling your car insurance with other insurance products like homeowners insurance, business insurance, renters insurance, or life insurance)
Pay in full
RealDrive
The Hartford Discounts
AARP member
Airbag
Antilock brakes
Defensive driving course
Driver training
Hybrid/electric car
Multi-policy
Online
Paid in full
TrueLane program
|Discount
|Mercury
|The Hartford
|AARP Members
|Airbag
|Antilock brakes
|Anti-theft device
|Autopay
|Defensive driver
|Driver training
|E-signature
|Good driver
|Good student
|Hybrid/electric car
|Multi-car
|Multi-policy
|Online quote
|Paid in full
|RealDrive
|TrueLane program
Our Methodology and How We Compared Mercury and The Hartford
The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.
Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.
Frequently Asked Questions
After a thorough car insurance review, Insurify determined The Hartford provides the best overall value. The average monthly rate from The Hartford is $92, and the average monthly rate for Mercury is $102. Your premium will vary based on your age, driving history, location, and more. For instance, drivers in rural Florida spend less than those in New York City.
According to the Insurify Composite Score, our internal rating system that factors insurance claims satisfaction, financial strength, and NAIC customer reviews, The Hartford is the superior company. You can only buy from The Hartford if you’re an AARP member over the age of 50, and Mercury only provides coverage for individuals in 11 states.
The most innovative way to discover the best coverage options is to use a quote-comparison tool like Insurify. In a matter of minutes, you can compare car insurance quotes that match your specific insurance needs and driving history. Give it a try today to compare rates from Mercury and The Hartford, in addition to other car insurance companies available to you.