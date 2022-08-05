Compare Mercury vs. The Hartford: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Compare Mercury vs. The Hartford: Which Is Cheaper?

The Hartford is the savvy choice for most shoppers, with the exception of individuals with poor credit. The Hartford’s average monthly car insurance rate is $92, while Mercury’s monthly premium is $102. Because prices differ based on various factors, either company could provide you with the most economical auto coverage. Compare individualized quotes from both.

The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022

Rank Insurance Company Average Cost Per Month ICS The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews. 1 USH&C $44 Not Rated 2 Metromile $63 Not Rated 3 Direct Auto $64 Not Rated 4 Travelers $65 80 5 Kemper $71 Not Rated 6 Progressive $87 Not Rated 7 Mile Auto $91 85 8 National General $93 58 9 Clearcover $94 97 10 GAINSCO $94 Not Rated

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Mercury and The Hartford both failed to rank among the top 10 most affordable car insurance companies, but they continue to provide competitive pricing to select parts of the broader market. Mercury seeks policyholders who value customer experience in the 11 states it serves, and The Hartford focuses on satisfying the unique car insurance demands of seniors.

Compare Mercury vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Age

Why is age factored into auto insurance quotes? Underwriters mention a few reasons. For one, older drivers have more experience and superior credit. They’re also more likely to be homeowners. All three traits lead to discounts, so there’s little surprise when experienced drivers pay less for full coverage than drivers under 25 pay for state minimum liability.

Teenagers at Mercury fork over the highest rates. However, after some years of driving experience, prices drop considerably. Premiums then fall until retirement, around when aging becomes a factor in driving ability. Because The Hartford only sells to drivers aged 50 and older, monthly rates increase as drivers age into their 60s, 70s, 80s, and beyond.

Age Group Mercury The Hartford Teen $315 N/A 20s $104 N/A 30s $107 N/A 40s $93 N/A 50s $82 $52 60s $86 $64 70s $98 $93 80s $105 $122

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Mercury vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Gender

Your gender likely affects your car insurance costs, but the actual price gap is ordinarily negligible. That being said, it can become rather substantial with some insurers. Statistically speaking, women are less aggressive on the road than their male counterparts. This factor is especially true when considering the driving habits of those under 25.

Surprisingly, Mercury reverses the industry trend and charges women $5 more per month on average, translating to a five percent gap. It’s unknown why Mercury kicks up the price for women, but it’s probably one of its rating factors that causes the fluctuation. On the other hand, men at The Hartford pay $10 more than women, amounting to 11 percent extra on average.

Which is cheapest for men?

Men looking for the cheapest coverage option for auto insurance may prefer The Hartford, but both insurance providers offer affordable coverage with only a slight difference between the two companies for men. That said, some men may prefer the Mercury to The Hartford because the latter costs $27 more per month than the national average rate for auto insurance.

Gender Mercury The Hartford National Average Men $99 $97 $81

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for women?

The Hartford is the most cost-effective option for women. Women with coverage from The Hartford spend an average of $87 per month, which is $17 less per month and $204 less per year than what they would be paying for a monthly bill from Mercury. The national average rate for women is $69 per month, so it’s wise to look into numerous auto insurers before deciding.

Gender Mercury The Hartford National Average Women $104 $87 $78

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Mercury vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Mileage

The yearly miles you put on the odometer can alter your auto insurance costs. These price fluctuations are mainly due to insurance agents and providers realizing that more time on the road increases the likelihood of an accident. The price gap for drivers between various mileage levels is substantial at some car insurance companies but not at others.

Unlike most auto insurance companies, Mercury and The Hartford seem to grant the same rate regardless of how much you drive. Perhaps these companies use a standard mileage estimate when calculating rates, regardless of specifics listed from prospective policyholders. Without considering mileage, averages from both companies still exceed the national average rates.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

If you like to take long drives or have an arduous commute, you may wish to make The Hartford your final auto insurance destination. Choosing The Hartford, with its average monthly rate of $87, over Mercury could save you $17 per month, or $204 yearly. The Hartford offers the most reasonable rate by a wide margin, but it’s still $9 pricier than the national average rate.

Annual Mileage Mercury The Hartford National Average 15,000-20,000 $104 $87 $78

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

The rates for infrequent drivers and remote workers are identical to that of drivers with high mileage, so The Hartford is the intelligent selection. The cost of coverage from both auto insurance companies still exceeds the national average rate of $78 for drivers with an annual mileage ranging anywhere from 5,000 to 20,000.

Annual Mileage Mercury The Hartford National Average 5,000 $104 $87 $78 10,000 $104 $87 $78

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Mercury vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Credit Score

Customers with stellar credit qualify for some of the lowest premiums because insurance providers have demonstrated a relationship between superb credit and safe driving. Even if your score is less than ideal, you can still receive a reasonable rate. To find prices within almost any budget, utilize Insurify by using the convenient car insurance comparison tool.

Mercury and The Hartford have similar pricing by credit tier, aligning with the national averages. Rates increase for drivers as they stray from excellent credit. The gap between those with excellent and poor credit highlights this factor’s influence. Drivers with poor credit pay $61 more per month at Mercury and $71 more per month at The Hartford than those with excellent credit.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

The Hartford offers the best premiums to those with outstanding credit. Individuals with excellent credit pay $8 less per month than folks at Mercury, while people with good credit hand over $16 less. However, drivers should consider receiving quotes from both companies and their competition because the two insurers are pricier than the national average.

Credit Tier Mercury The Hartford National Average Excellent $79 $71 $60 Good $96 $80 $71

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

Make on-time payments, reduce credit card debt, and minimize credit utilization, and you should see your score rise. And, if you’re building credit, the choice is split. With average credit, The Hartford saves you $17 monthly versus Mercury. But with poor credit, Mercury is a slightly better pick. Because both insurers top the national average, multiple quotes could come in handy.

Credit Tier Mercury The Hartford National Average Average $104 $87 $78 Poor $140 $142 $120

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Mercury vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Driving Record

Insurers assess your risk based on your driving record over the last three or five years. So maybe the most obvious way to earn a low price is to maintain a spotless record. But finding a cheap rate becomes more challenging if your driving history includes some missteps. That’s why it’s helpful to see what options are available and compare car insurance companies.

Drivers with a recent speeding citation or at-fault accident must pay much more than customers with a clean driving history. Generally speaking, DUIs cause rates to skyrocket. For example, the national average rate for someone with a DUI conviction increases to a whopping $552 per year, representing a 66 percent price increase from the average for drivers with clean records.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

The Hartford is a terrific choice for safe drivers with clean records. Customers who choose The Hartford benefit from an average monthly rate of $87 monthly, which is $17 less per month and $204 less per year than averages for Mercury. Both companies exceed the $67 national average, so gathering quotes from these two providers and their competitors may be helpful.

Driver Type Mercury The Hartford National Average Clean Record $104 $87 $78

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

With speed traps, late mornings, and the fast tempo of modern American life, it’s no shock that some people get pulled over and handed a citation. And, with one on your record, you should hurry over to The Hartford. The insurer’s monthly rate of $119 for someone with a speeding ticket is $10 less than Mercury but $31 more expensive per month than the national average.

Driver Type Mercury The Hartford National Average Speeding Ticket $129 $119 $104

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after an accident?

When an accident occurs, you may avoid any consequences to your auto insurance premium until it is time to renew. That’s why insurers that provide accident forgiveness, such as The Hartford, are extra beneficial. The Hartford’s average after-accident rate is $145 per month, putting $228 more back into customers’ pockets each year in comparison to Mercury.

Driver Type Mercury The Hartford National Average At-Fault Accident $164 $145 $113

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

DUI auto insurance prices can be so prohibitive that some folks prefer to get around via Uber and Lyft. Instead of relying on rideshares, you can discover one of the few companies with a decent DUI rate. The Hartford fits the bill, trumping Mercury in the process. Picking The Hartford will help you save $96 per year. Even so, both insurers exceed the national average.

Driver Type Mercury The Hartford National Average DUI $142 $135 $155

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.