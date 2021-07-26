2021 New Driving and DMV Laws: New State-By-State Rules

As in years past, the new year has ushered in some new driving laws in states across the country. A common theme in new traffic laws is law enforcement cracking down on motorists ’ use of electronic devices while driving. And some states are also adjusting license and license plate renewal requirements as a result of the pandemic. Here’s a look at some new state driving laws for 2021.

New California Driving Laws in 2021 Starting January 1, 2021, any Californian who rescues an unattended child under the age of six from a vehicle will be exempt from civil or criminal liability. This applies to situations where the child is at risk of suffering from extreme heat or cold or any other danger. Road safety is also at the top of California’s new 2021 driving laws. “Move over, slow down” will now apply to local streets. And beginning July 1, 2021, a second hands-free violation for talking or texting while driving within 36 months of a first offense will be considered a subsequent offense

