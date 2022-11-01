Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Palm Springs, CA, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Palm Springs is $169 per month or $2,028 yearly.
Car insurance in Palm Springs is $87 less than the average monthly cost in California.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Palm Springs on average is Travelers.
Car Insurance in Palm Springs, CA
Car insurance is required in California. Therefore, if you’re a driver in Palm Springs, you may be in search of cheap coverage. As long as you shop around and compare your options, you can find a great deal for your unique situation. Depending on the policy you choose, you could save hundreds each year. Let’s dive deeper into cheap auto insurance in Palm Springs.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Palm Springs, CA
What is the cheapest car insurance in Palm Springs?
Travelers is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Palm Springs, with rates starting at $119 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates since everyone’s situation is unique.
There are a number of small and large car insurance companies that serve drivers in Palm Springs with policies at a wide range of prices. The table below gives a breakdown of the average monthly quote by insurer in Palm Springs.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$119
|Progressive
|$165
|National General
|$169
|Bristol West
|$182
|Dairyland
|$231
|Metromile
|$86
|Mile Auto
|$108
|Bluefire
|$108
|Mercury
|$125
|Aspire General
|$125
|Clearcover
|$128
|MAPFRE
|$131
|Anchor
|$134
|Kemper
|$144
|21st Century
|$146
|Freedom National
|$147
|Workmen's
|$157
|Sun Coast
|$161
|SafeAuto
|$169
|Safeco
|$170
|Infinity
|$186
|Stillwater
|$300
|Pronto
|$499
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in California
All motor vehicles operated or parked on California roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in California[1] are:
$15,000 per person for bodily injury
$30,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. California is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$5,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Palm Springs Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Car insurance companies look at driving records when they determine premiums[2]. If you have a clean record, there’s a good chance you’ll pay less for coverage than a driver with a history of serious traffic violations, like speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs. The table below shows the average monthly cost of insurance coverage by driver history.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$158
|Speeding Ticket
|$212
|At-Fault Accident
|$231
|DUI
|$314
Palm Springs Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
You might be surprised to learn that, in some states, your credit score can impact what you pay for your auto insurance policy[3]. However, in California, this practice is illegal. Insurers must rely on other factors such as driving records and location when determining premiums.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Palm Springs
Fortunately, it’s easy to find cheap auto insurance in Palm Springs if you take the right steps. And the first step is comparing quotes online. With Insurify, you can compare auto insurance quotes from the top providers in your area within minutes. Rest assured that you won’t have to sign up or pay any fees.
Aside from keeping your driving record clean, another great way to reduce rates is taking advantage of discounts. Just about every provider offers plenty of discounts, with one of the most common being bundling insurance products. Drivers who bundle their auto insurance with renters insurance or homeowners insurance can save quite a bit.
Frequently Asked Questions
Comparison-shopping is the key to cheap car insurance in Palm Springs. Insurify automates this process and provides you with personalized quotes. Simply fill out a short online form to take full advantage of this tool. There are no sign-ups or fees involved, so you have nothing to lose but a great deal on your auto coverage.
Auto insurance rates in Palm Springs range from $86 to $499 per month. Your exact premiums, however, will be based on factors like your age, driving history, and driving record. Years of driving experience and a clean record free of serious traffic violations can lead to the lowest rates. Of course, you’ll pay more if you’re a teen driver or have a shaky record.
Unfortunately, your car insurance costs may increase for reasons that are beyond your control. If accident rates in Palm Springs go up, for example, your auto insurance will go up as well. A serious weather event that leads to many claims or a higher rate of vandalism might also warrant higher premiums.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
