Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Palm Springs, CA, for 2022

Anna Baluch is a Cleveland-based personal finance and insurance expert. With an MBA from Roosevelt University, she enjoys writing educational content that helps people make smart financial decisions. Her work can be seen across the internet on many publications, including Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, and the Balance. Connect with Anna on LinkedIn.
Updated November 1, 2022

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Palm Springs is $169 per month or $2,028 yearly.

  • Car insurance in Palm Springs is $87 less than the average monthly cost in California.

  • The cheapest top car insurance provider in Palm Springs on average is Travelers.

Car Insurance in Palm Springs, CA

Car insurance is required in California. Therefore, if you’re a driver in Palm Springs, you may be in search of cheap coverage. As long as you shop around and compare your options, you can find a great deal for your unique situation. Depending on the policy you choose, you could save hundreds each year. Let’s dive deeper into cheap auto insurance in Palm Springs.

Quotes by Top Companies

Travelers
$119
Progressive
$165
National General
$169
Bristol West
$182
Dairyland
$231

Cheap Car Insurance California

Compare Car Insurance

Cheapest Car Insurance in Palm Springs, CA

What is the cheapest car insurance in Palm Springs?

Travelers is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Palm Springs, with rates starting at $119 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates since everyone’s situation is unique.

There are a number of small and large car insurance companies that serve drivers in Palm Springs with policies at a wide range of prices. The table below gives a breakdown of the average monthly quote by insurer in Palm Springs.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Travelers$119
Progressive$165
National General$169
Bristol West$182
Dairyland$231
Metromile$86
Mile Auto$108
Bluefire$108
Mercury$125
Aspire General$125
Clearcover$128
MAPFRE$131
Anchor$134
Kemper$144
21st Century$146
Freedom National$147
Workmen's$157
Sun Coast$161
SafeAuto$169
Safeco$170
Infinity$186
Stillwater$300
Pronto$499
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in California

All motor vehicles operated or parked on California roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in California[1] are:

  • $15,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $30,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. California is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $5,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

Palm Springs Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Car insurance companies look at driving records when they determine premiums[2]. If you have a clean record, there’s a good chance you’ll pay less for coverage than a driver with a history of serious traffic violations, like speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs. The table below shows the average monthly cost of insurance coverage by driver history.

Driver HistoryAverage Monthly Cost
Clean Record$158
Speeding Ticket$212
At-Fault Accident$231
DUI$314
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

High-Risk Car Insurance California

DUI Car Insurance California

Palm Springs Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

You might be surprised to learn that, in some states, your credit score can impact what you pay for your auto insurance policy[3]. However, in California, this practice is illegal. Insurers must rely on other factors such as driving records and location when determining premiums.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Palm Springs

Fortunately, it’s easy to find cheap auto insurance in Palm Springs if you take the right steps. And the first step is comparing quotes online. With Insurify, you can compare auto insurance quotes from the top providers in your area within minutes. Rest assured that you won’t have to sign up or pay any fees.

Aside from keeping your driving record clean, another great way to reduce rates is taking advantage of discounts. Just about every provider offers plenty of discounts, with one of the most common being bundling insurance products. Drivers who bundle their auto insurance with renters insurance or homeowners insurance can save quite a bit.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Comparison-shopping is the key to cheap car insurance in Palm Springs. Insurify automates this process and provides you with personalized quotes. Simply fill out a short online form to take full advantage of this tool. There are no sign-ups or fees involved, so you have nothing to lose but a great deal on your auto coverage.

  • Auto insurance rates in Palm Springs range from $86 to $499 per month. Your exact premiums, however, will be based on factors like your age, driving history, and driving record. Years of driving experience and a clean record free of serious traffic violations can lead to the lowest rates. Of course, you’ll pay more if you’re a teen driver or have a shaky record.

  • Unfortunately, your car insurance costs may increase for reasons that are beyond your control. If accident rates in Palm Springs go up, for example, your auto insurance will go up as well. A serious weather event that leads to many claims or a higher rate of vandalism might also warrant higher premiums.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Sources

  1. California Department of Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance." Accessed May 28, 2022
  2. The Online Traffic School, Inc. - California. "How California Traffic Tickets Affect Auto Insurance?." Accessed July 28, 2022
  3. The Pew Charitable Trusts. "Some States Take Aim at 'Discriminatory' Auto Insurance Pricing." Accessed July 28, 2022
